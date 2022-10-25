Tri-County football is in the playoffs for the 4th time in five years. But they credit their wining to the support they get from their number one fan.

Tri-County's No. 1 fan inspires football team

"Brad and I have a unique relationship, I'm five years older than him. When I was a player, I played here at Tri-County, he was our number one fan and would ride the bus with us. He was all our ball boy.

"So he's always kind of been my side kick and my best friend," said Phil Butler.

Coach Bulter's younger brother Brad has Down syndrome. He's never been able to play football the way Phil did, but has supported the Vikings in every other way.

Every practice, every game, every bus ride. Brad is there. He even gets his own pre-game speech with just the team.

"Every game we look forward to him talking to all of us as a group, together. With just him by himself because we like to hear what Brad's got to say every Friday. It's always something new and it's always something good," said senior defensive end Chase Dewey.

"I give them a good luck or a high five and say go Vikings," said Brad Butler.

Brad has always been Tri-County’s biggest fan, but in 2020, he found out how much they care for him in return.

"Two years ago he has COVID and it was bad. We had the football team and the cheerleaders send him the fight song and within 24 hours of him hearing the fight song, the doctors said it was a miracle that his vitals were so much better and I really truly believe that it saved his life and that's what the Tri-County football program and cheerleaders mean to him," said Butler.

From running with the flags, to ringing the bell, or being the best hype man the Vikings have ever had, Brad Butler has made his mark on the Tri-County program more than any player.

"Thank you to the community for accepting him that and loving him and he's the number one fan. We're so lucky to have him around and it's what makes it fun.

Brad and the team will travel to take on Belding this Friday in the opening round of the playoffs, kickoff is set for 7pm

