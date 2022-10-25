Read full article on original website
Smith on poll: ‘Those don’t agree with any of the numbers we’ve seen in other polls across the state’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A poll from KELOLAND News, Emerson College and The Hill of 1,500 likely South Dakota voters includes positive news for Gov. Kristi Noem. As of last week, 56% of likely voters say they planned to vote for Noem, while 37% said they’ll vote for Democrat Jamie Smith. Libertarian Tracey Quint received 3% of respondents’ support, and 4% were undecided.
Federal changes possible as SD voters weigh legal marijuana
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The debate over marijuana continues at federal, state and local levels. On Wednesday, the South Dakota debate regarding Initiated Measure 27 filled the downtown Sioux Falls public library. IM 27, which all registered South Dakota voters will weigh in, would legalize small amounts of marijuana for people age 21 or older.
The plan to put abortion on the 2024 South Dakota ballot begins Nov. 5
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota may once again vote on abortion if a group can gather enough signatures to place it on the ballot. Dakotans for Health has put forward a ballot measure that would enshrine abortion as a constitutional right in South Dakota. In order to...
Most voters want change in South Dakota grocery tax, KELOLAND News/Emerson College/The Hill poll says
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The majority of respondents support at least some reduction the grocery sales tax, according to a new poll by KELOLAND News, Emerson College and The Hill. The poll was conducted from October 19-21 from a sample of voters who are most likely to vote...
Daugaard, Ravnsborg file pre-election reports
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Neither one is running for election this fall, but former South Dakota Governor Dennis Daugaard and a former attorney general who was removed from office have submitted their pre-election campaign finance reports. Daugaard, who served two terms from 2011 through 2018, showed income of $16.15...
Midterm elections 2022: Here are the issues South Dakota voters care about the most
As the country inches closer to Election Day, voters are homing in on issues that may decide the fate of Congress and several state governments in November. The Washington Examiner is tracking which issues are on the top of voters' minds as they prepare to head to the polls, particularly in key battleground states that could bring a shift in power to the federal government. Specifically, we’re tracking how voters are researching our top five issues — abortion, crime, education, inflation, and taxes — and how these interests fluctuate as we get closer to Election Day.
Smith campaign made minor filing error, but Noem and compliant SD media turned it into a running story
When you hand your opponent a club, don’t be surprised when she beats you over the head with it. Such is the case with the Jamie Smith for governor team. It made a foolish, easily preventable error by failing to include the name, address and amount of money donated for supporters who gave more than $100. The form was submitted Monday, Oct. 24, the deadline for pre-election campaign finance reports.
596,630 South Dakota voters registered for upcoming election
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The final tally of registered voters for South Dakota’s 2022 general election is in. Secretary of State Steve Barnett told KELOLAND News there were 596,630 registered voters by 5 p.m. Monday, the final day for voter registration. That’s up more than 10,000 voters from the June 7 primary election and an increase of nearly 18,000 (17,964) from the 2020 general election.
With a campaign focused on character, Jamie Smith sees ‘genuine’ shot at upsetting Gov. Kristi Noem
On debate night in South Dakota, Karen Marso parked her car and quickly scooted across a road in Rapid City to join a group of three dozen backers of gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith. The gaggle of Smith supporters was there to await the arrival of the Democratic nominee just before...
Polls indicate a possible red wave in Minnesota in November
(St. Paul MN-) Analysts say chances are increasing for Democrats to take a beating in Minnesota's November elections, now under two weeks away. National polls indicate an average 1.2-percent "red" shift in the past month, with two of the best pollsters putting it at a fast four points. A recent poll gives Republicans a lead in the race for attorney general between Keith Ellison and challenger Jim Schultz. And surveys show either a small lead for Governor Tim Walz or a dead heat with Republican challenger Scott Jensen. Analysts say there's a possibility Republicans could pick up a U-S House seat in Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District, and many pundits predict Republicans could grab a majority in the Minnesota House while retaining control of the state Senate.
Noem with large lead in South Dakota gubernatorial race, says new poll from KELOLAND News/Emerson College/The Hill
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Even if they vote for Democrat Jamie Smith for governor of South Dakota, it appears voters don’t think he will win, according to a new poll from KELOLAND News, Emerson College and The Hill. The poll was conducted with registered voters from Oct....
Medicaid expansion groups raises $2.3 million for Amendment D race
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The group wanting to pass Medicaid expansion in South Dakota reported raising more than $2 million since May 2022, campaign finance reports from the secretary of state’s office show. South Dakotans Decide Healthcare reported a total income of $250,000 ahead of the June...
GOP files complaint against Jamie Smith over campaign finances
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Republican Party has filed a complaint with the South Dakota Secretary of State over Democrat Jamie Smith. The GOP alleges the Smith for Governor campaign committed more than 1,500 violations of campaign finance laws Monday when they submitted finance reports. The reports did not include the addresses of donors.
Judge considers stopping Phoenix ballot drop box watchers
PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge in Arizona said he hopes to decide by Friday whether to order members of a group to stop monitoring outdoor ballot drop boxes in the Phoenix area in an effort that has sparked allegations of voter intimidation. The groups Arizona Alliance for Retired...
Community, law enforcement & elected leaders come out against IM 27
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A new and influential voice is emerging in the debate over whether to legalize recreational marijuana in the South Dakota. In Sioux Falls Wednesday, a group of community leaders voiced their opposition to Initiated Measure 27. They represent law enforcement, elected leaders, plus mental...
SD statewide candidates file pre-election finance reports
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Monday, October 24, was the final day for candidates seeking election to South Dakota statewide offices to submit pre-election campaign-finance reports. The reports cover campaign transactions from May 22, 2022 (or the last submitted report) through October 19, 2022. They had to be at the...
No prosecution coming in Noem plane probe
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation’s (DCI) inquiry into complaints that Kristi Noem had misused the state airplane and tampered with flight records has come to an end. Hughes County State’s Attorney Jessica LaMie, who oversaw the investigation after Attorney General Mark Vargo...
Mayors, law enforcement concerned about marijuana legalization
A group of mayors and law enforcement across the state are raising concerns about a ballot question to legalize marijuana possession. They say it will compromise public safety and public health. Rapid City mayor Steve Allender said the ballot measure comes at the worst possible time. “This is a measure...
Noem campaign accuses Smith of finance violations
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The pre-general finance report filed Monday for Democrat Jamie Smith’s campaign contained hundreds of violations, according to a spokesman for Republican Governor Kristi Noem’s campaign. The supporting document for Smith’s report failed to show addresses for individual donors who gave more than $100....
Voters on South Dakota Reservations report problems, despite recent lawsuit
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Imagine arriving to register to vote, but you see a gate closed in front of the building. Or you are driving 30 minutes to a voter registration center only to find out the staff closed it early. Unfortunately, these are claims of what still is happening on South Dakota reservations.
