California State

Rodney Is in a Love Triangle on 'Bachelor in Paradise’ — Who Does He Pick?

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise. Fan favorite Rodney Matthews is heading down to the beach, y'all! Rodney was definitely one of our choices for The Bachelor during Michelle's season of The Bachelorette before ABC chose Colto – we mean Clayton, so we are super pumped to see him back on our screens.
'Survivor' Fans Demand to Know the Truth Behind Who Went Through Gabler's Bag

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Survivor 43 Episode 6. When it comes to reality television, the he-said she-said conundrum is a classic. In Survivor, it can be someone’s life or death in the game, and it came in hot during Season 43. In Episode 6, Mike “Gabler” convinces the nearly merged tribe that Elie Scott went through his bag when the castaways were separated into three tribes. But is that true?
How Many Children Does Zoe Saldana Have? Meet Her Gorgeous Family

From blockbuster smashes like Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy to cult classics like Center Stage and Crossroads, actress Zoe Saldana has been gracing our screens since the late '90s. And her latest role in Netflix’s From Scratch is already garnering tons of attention. Article continues below advertisement. But...
General Hospital wild speculation: Heather Webber is Esme's mother and the hook killer

Heather Webber and Ryan Chamberlain "Oh My" General Hospital fans and spoilers are trying their best to figure out who the female is that Diane Miller (Carolyn Hennessy) saw wielding the hook. There have been quite a few theories and now wild speculation has a suspect that would be perfect. A few fans and at least on spoiler Soap Dirt suggest that Heather Webber (Robin Mattson) is Esme Prince's (Avery Kristen Pohl) birth mom and is the hook killer seeking revenge.
'Below Deck Down Under' Season 2 Can't Come Soon Enough

When Below Deck Down Under premiered in March 2022, it became the third official spinoff under the Below Deck umbrella. And, more than a dozen episodes in, fans are already incredibly into it. Naturally, many want to know if there will be a Below Deck Down Under Season 2. And,...
And Just Like That… Casts Tony Danza as Che Diaz's 'Father' in Season 2

Che Diaz will be yukking it up with a sitcom icon next season on And Just Like That…. Tony Danza has joined the cast of HBO Max’s Sex and the City sequel series for the upcoming Season 2, our sister site Deadline reports. The Who’s the Boss? star will recur as himself, who’s been cast to play Che’s father in the sitcom pilot they moved to L.A. to shoot at the end of Season 1. (Viewers may even remember that Che mentioned this as a possibility: “Tony Danza is coming in to read for my father. He’s not Mexican or Irish,...
Kelsey Grammer praises late Frasier costar John Mahoney as 'man of merit' while revealing his character will be 'given the proper attention' in sequel

Kelsey Grammer paid tribute to his late costar Frasier costar John Mahoney earlier this week while laying out plans to honor the actor on an upcoming sequel series. Grammer, 67, called the late Mahoney — who died in 2018 at age 77 — 'man of merit,' and said the show would give him the 'proper attention' while speaking to Fox News Digital on Tuesday.
Jules Bass, the ‘Frosty the Snowman’ Producer, Died at Age 87 — Inside His Cause of Death

Many families share the holiday tradition of cozying up in the living room and watching Christmas films and TV specials. For some, those classics included stop-motion films Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Frosty the Snowman. The holiday specials first aired in the 1960s and have since become a standard in most households, all thanks to the producing dream team Rankin/Bass Productions.
Fans Are Curious Whether Everyone's Favorite Princess Will Appear in 'Andor'

Spoiler alert: This article contains minor spoilers for Disney Plus series Andor. When it comes to Star Wars properties, especially shows on Disney Plus, you never know which characters will come out of the woodwork. Andor, the television series set before the events of Rogue One and starring Diego Luna as Rebellion spy Cassian Andor, has already re-introduced several beloved Star Wars characters.
