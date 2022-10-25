Read full article on original website
Say Goodbye to General Hospital’s ‘Sona’: Carly Just Broke Up Sonny and Nina Without Even Realizing It
It was fun while it lasted. General Hospital may have thought that it was only giving Carly a new love when it paired her with Drew. But what ABC’s soap has really done, by making the couple official, is set the stage for Sonny and Nina to break up. Why? How?
Rodney Is in a Love Triangle on 'Bachelor in Paradise’ — Who Does He Pick?
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise. Fan favorite Rodney Matthews is heading down to the beach, y'all! Rodney was definitely one of our choices for The Bachelor during Michelle's season of The Bachelorette before ABC chose Colto – we mean Clayton, so we are super pumped to see him back on our screens.
'BiP' Star Victoria's Love Life and Her Identity Have Been Called Into Question
No one expected Victoria Fuller to be the calmest contestant on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, but here we are. She’s a beach favorite and is making connections throughout the season. At first, she connects with Johnny, but after the girls and guys are separated, Victoria starts to pursue another connection with Alex.
'Survivor' Fans Demand to Know the Truth Behind Who Went Through Gabler's Bag
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Survivor 43 Episode 6. When it comes to reality television, the he-said she-said conundrum is a classic. In Survivor, it can be someone’s life or death in the game, and it came in hot during Season 43. In Episode 6, Mike “Gabler” convinces the nearly merged tribe that Elie Scott went through his bag when the castaways were separated into three tribes. But is that true?
‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Star Lucas Black Reveals Why He Left the Show Behind
NCIS: New Orleans star Lucas Black is opening up on why he exited the series back in 2019 and how he knew “it couldn’t last forever.” An original cast members of NCIS: New Orleans, the actor played Christopher LaSalle from 2014 until his character was killed off in Season 6. He also appeared on NCIS from 2014 to 2017.
Holy Marilyn: General Hospital’s Katelyn MacMullen Goes Blonde — Plus, Which Co-Stars Scared Up a Good Time
The daytime actress and some of her castmates underwent glamorous transformations. It appears General Hospital’s Katelyn MacMullen (Willow) had some extra fun over the weekend with a few of her castmates, as well as various friends. The ABC soap actress wanted to be Marilyn Monroe for a day and she got her wish!
How Many Children Does Zoe Saldana Have? Meet Her Gorgeous Family
From blockbuster smashes like Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy to cult classics like Center Stage and Crossroads, actress Zoe Saldana has been gracing our screens since the late '90s. And her latest role in Netflix’s From Scratch is already garnering tons of attention. Article continues below advertisement. But...
‘Gunsmoke’: Why Milburn Stone Initially ‘Hated’ James Arness, What Changed Those Feelings Into ‘Love’
Actor Milburn Stone originally hated James Arness for the first 3 years of shooting in 'Gunsmoke,' but that animosity later turned to 'love' after a fateful interaction.
General Hospital wild speculation: Heather Webber is Esme's mother and the hook killer
Heather Webber and Ryan Chamberlain "Oh My" General Hospital fans and spoilers are trying their best to figure out who the female is that Diane Miller (Carolyn Hennessy) saw wielding the hook. There have been quite a few theories and now wild speculation has a suspect that would be perfect. A few fans and at least on spoiler Soap Dirt suggest that Heather Webber (Robin Mattson) is Esme Prince's (Avery Kristen Pohl) birth mom and is the hook killer seeking revenge.
'Below Deck Down Under' Season 2 Can't Come Soon Enough
When Below Deck Down Under premiered in March 2022, it became the third official spinoff under the Below Deck umbrella. And, more than a dozen episodes in, fans are already incredibly into it. Naturally, many want to know if there will be a Below Deck Down Under Season 2. And,...
And Just Like That… Casts Tony Danza as Che Diaz's 'Father' in Season 2
Che Diaz will be yukking it up with a sitcom icon next season on And Just Like That…. Tony Danza has joined the cast of HBO Max’s Sex and the City sequel series for the upcoming Season 2, our sister site Deadline reports. The Who’s the Boss? star will recur as himself, who’s been cast to play Che’s father in the sitcom pilot they moved to L.A. to shoot at the end of Season 1. (Viewers may even remember that Che mentioned this as a possibility: “Tony Danza is coming in to read for my father. He’s not Mexican or Irish,...
Patrick Duffy set to reprise role of Stephen Logan on The Bold and the Beautiful
Patrick Duffy is making his return to The Bold and the Beautiful. According to PEOPLE, the actor is now filming a reprisal of his role as Logan family patriarch Stephen Logan on the long-running CBS soap opera. He will be seen in two episodes set to air on Nov. 23 and 28, respectively.
Kelsey Grammer praises late Frasier costar John Mahoney as 'man of merit' while revealing his character will be 'given the proper attention' in sequel
Kelsey Grammer paid tribute to his late costar Frasier costar John Mahoney earlier this week while laying out plans to honor the actor on an upcoming sequel series. Grammer, 67, called the late Mahoney — who died in 2018 at age 77 — 'man of merit,' and said the show would give him the 'proper attention' while speaking to Fox News Digital on Tuesday.
Pawn Stars Has Called This Major Southwestern City Home for Decades
There really has never been another show like Pawn Stars. And for good reason — why try to duplicate what's already perfect? The History reality program following the escapades of the Harrison family and their associates is a fan-favorite for millions of viewers and has been for some years now.
Young Sheldon season 6: next episode, teaser and everything we know
The lovable child prodigy Sheldon Cooper continues his collegiate career in Young Sheldon season 6. Here's everything we know about the new season.
Meet Bobby Scott, Briana's Much Older Boyfriend in 'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter'
It's hard enough dating as a single parent without having every relationship displayed on reality television. And unfortunately for Briana DeJesus, that's what happens for her again in the first season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. But who is her new boyfriend, Bobby Scott, and how well matched are they really?
Jules Bass, the ‘Frosty the Snowman’ Producer, Died at Age 87 — Inside His Cause of Death
Many families share the holiday tradition of cozying up in the living room and watching Christmas films and TV specials. For some, those classics included stop-motion films Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Frosty the Snowman. The holiday specials first aired in the 1960s and have since become a standard in most households, all thanks to the producing dream team Rankin/Bass Productions.
Dad Tries Intimidating Hotel Employee Into Giving Him Another Customer’s Room in Viral TikTok
Hotel worker @localtumbleweed went viral on TikTok after posting a video of her dealing with an irate customer who simply wouldn't take no for an answer as he tried to finesse an upgraded room out of her in a fully booked hotel. Other commenters on the platform applauded her for the impressive composure she displayed in a high-stress situation.
Fans Are Curious Whether Everyone's Favorite Princess Will Appear in 'Andor'
Spoiler alert: This article contains minor spoilers for Disney Plus series Andor. When it comes to Star Wars properties, especially shows on Disney Plus, you never know which characters will come out of the woodwork. Andor, the television series set before the events of Rogue One and starring Diego Luna as Rebellion spy Cassian Andor, has already re-introduced several beloved Star Wars characters.
'Station 19' Fans Want the Results of Carina's Pregnancy Test — Are She and Maya Expecting?
WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Season 6 of Station 19. Could Station 19 be welcoming a baby in Season 6? Viewers are certainly hoping so after ABC's firefighting drama suggested that Dr. Carina DeLuca-Bishop might be with child. Audiences have followed Carina's relationship with her wife, firefighter Maya DeLuca-Bishop,...
