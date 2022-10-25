ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wooster, OH

Goodwill to host Halloween drop-off Oct. 31

By The Daily Record
The Daily Record
The Daily Record
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zvwP1_0ilKiYgq00

WOOSTER − Join the Goodwill Store and Donation Center from 3-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 for a not-so-spooky donation drive-thru.

Have items that need to be donated? Drop them off while having some fun with the kids on Halloween evening.

Goodwill will have the donation drop-off area at the Wooster location decorated with inflatables and lights.

Don't forget to bring a trick-or-treat bag because the staff will be passing out candy and other fun Halloween items.

The Goodwill is located at 149 W. Milltown Road.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

No tricks in this treat of an Avon Lake Halloween home

AVON LAKE, Ohio -- Gayle Bartos-Pool is known as a Christmas collector with a huge number of elegant items from locations far and wide, though most she has made herself. But she doesn’t ignore Halloween. Visiting Bartos-Pool’s home in Avon Lake during October is another experience in how a...
AVON LAKE, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Business “popping” for Bucyrus couple, one kernel at a time

BUCYRUS–Business is “popping” for a Bucyrus couple who have made a sweet and salty snack a household name in Crawford County and beyond. Sweet Thangs! Kettle Corn, which is owned by Bucyrus natives Lee Ann Grau and Jeremy Ray, is a staple at the Colonel Crawford Fall Festival, Cruisin’ with the Cops Car Show, Lap Night in Bucyrus, and other community events throughout the year.
BUCYRUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Medina’s holiday events are right around the corner

MEDINA, Ohio -- With the holidays rapidly approaching, Mayor Dennis Hanwell took some time at the recent City Council meeting to discuss upcoming festive events. “Feeding Medina County is having the eighth annual Turkey Drive to support families in need of help for the Thanksgiving holiday,” said Hanwell. “They’re accepting donations of turkeys, as well as cash, if anybody is interested in helping out with that.”
MEDINA, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Sandwiches in the Canton Area

If you're in the Canton area, you should visit these local delis. If you're looking for a tasty sandwich, you should check out this local joint. You can grab a classic turkey, ham, salami, or pepperoni sandwich with your choice of bread and cheese, plus lettuce, tomato, onions, peppers, and/or condiments. Customers also enjoy their chicken salad croissant and chicken bacon ranch wrap. If you're vegetarian, you can't go wrong with their veggie wrap, which has lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, spinach, banana peppers, olives, cheese, and house dressing. On Wednesdays, they serve creamed chicken sandwiches, which customers highly recommend, and on Thursdays, they offer tasty meatball subs.
CANTON, OH
wmar2news

Ohio deli goes viral for video about its chicken salad

CLEVELAND — An Ohio deli on Cleveland’s East Side made a short video on TikTok about a chicken salad they sell, and the impact has been massive. 81st Street Deli off Superior Avenue is popular in the area. “We’ve been here for a very long time. We’ve been...
CLEVELAND, OH
wqkt.com

Body of Apple Creek man found in Chippewa Lake

The body of an Apple Creek man was found this week in Medina County’s Chippewa Lake. Shortly after seven o’clock on Monday night, the Medina County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the public boat ramp off Westfield Landing Road regarding a man found in the water. According to the sheriff’s office, 32-year old Matthew Trowbridge was found in the water adjacent to the ramp, lodged between his 14-foot aluminum boat and trailer. He was pronounced dead after being taken to Lodi Hospital. The sheriff’s office say it appears Trowbridge possibly slipped either getting in or out of his boat and fell into the water. Both alcohol and foul play have been ruled out as the cause of death, which will be determined once an autopsy is performed.
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
Ask Akron

What percent of Akron is white?

Akron is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Akron?
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Beloved Akron Zoo capybara dies

AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Zoo has lost a beloved member of its animal family. Its capybara, Atlantis, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 22. "Her care team noticed a steep decline in the geriatric capybara’s health and the zoo’s vet staff performed a full exam. The exam revealed several abnormalities due to age-related conditions and the difficult decision was made to humanely euthanize Atlantis," the Zoo said in a news release.
AKRON, OH
103.3 WKFR

Ohio Man Busted For Going Full Winnie the Pooh in Public

It was just another Tuesday in University Heights, Ohio. Well, except for the pantless man walking around outside. Right smack dab in the middle of rush hour a man was allegedly walking around pantless. Around 5:30 in the afternoon local law enforcement responded to a reported streaker of sorts. Police arrived to find a reportedly intoxicated elderly man walking in a parking lot going full Winnie the Pooh according to Cleveland.com,
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Canton couple caught shoplifting $800 worth of Dillard’s merchandise, also possessed $300 in goods stolen from other stores: Beachwood police blotter

BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Theft: Cedar Road. At 6:15 p.m. Oct. 22, a Canton man, 35, and a Canton woman, 41, were arrested at Dillard’s at Beachwood Place mall, 26300 Cedar Road, for stealing $814 worth of merchandise. The couple was also charged with receiving stole property as police found on their persons $341.75 worth of goods stolen from another store.
CANTON, OH
The Daily Record

The Daily Record

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
418K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Wooster, OH from The Daily Record.

 http://the-daily-record.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy