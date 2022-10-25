ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Holland, October 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 2 days ago

The Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School soccer team will have a game with Holland Christian High School on October 25, 2022, 14:00:00.

Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School
Holland Christian High School
October 25, 2022
14:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

