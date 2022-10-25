ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

kptv.com

Fire damages detached garage in Belmont neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Fire & Rescue responded to a fire in a detached garage next to a home in the Belmont neighborhood Wednesday morning. The main home on Southeast Taylor Street was not in danger from the fire. Fire crews quickly extinguished the fire at around 7:30 a.m. Two fire crews remained on scene to clean up.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Hillsboro fire heavily damages former restaurant

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - A fire in Hillsboro damaged a business on Oak Street Sunday night. Firefighters responded to the scene at about 10 p.m. after multiple 911 calls reporting 10-foot flames and heavy black smoke coming from the back and roof of the building. Fearing the building might collapse,...
HILLSBORO, OR
kptv.com

Over 200 people testify at Portland City Council over proposed camping ban

FOX 12 Hunger Free Project: The Sunshine Division delivers food boxes to hungry families. People rally against resentencing of Vancouver teen’s killer. Chelsea Harrison was just a teenager when she was strangled to death in the Vancouver home of Roy Russell. The Portland Police Bureau is investigating after a...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Semi-truck crash causes traffic delays on northbound I-5 near Terwilliger

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Traffic on northbound Interstate 5 will be affected for several hours after a semi-truck crashed down an embankment early Wednesday morning. At about 4:40 a.m., Central Precinct officers were called out to a crash on I-5 near Southwest Terwilliger Boulevard. Police said a semi-truck driver lost control, hit the concrete barrier, and then went down the embankment under SW Terwilliger.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Law enforcement serves eight search warrants Wednesday morning across Portland metro area

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office Westside Interagency Narcotics Team (WIN) along with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies executed eight search warrants simultaneously Wednesday morning, October 19. At 7:00 a.m., investigators served the search warrants at locations in Washington, Clackamas, and Multnomah Counties.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Milwaukie High School gun scare turns out to be umbrella

MILWAUKIE Ore. (KPTV) - A perceived gun threat at Milwaukie High School on Wednesday turned out to be nothing more than an umbrella. According to a statement from the Milwaukie Police Department, officers received a report of a person with a rifle inside Milwaukie High School from school staff who heard it from a student. The person was described as wearing all dark clothing, a camouflage face mask, and a backpack with a rifle attached to it, or sticking out of it.
MILWAUKIE, OR

