Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
4 New Trader Joe's Locations In 2023Bryan DijkhuizenDraper, UT
Thursday in Portland: FBI, PPB investigating after email threats sent to 'wide variety' of Portland businesses, peopleEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: City council to hear public testimony on Mayor Wheeler's proposed camping banEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Washington teens photograph hovering tic-tac-shaped UFORoger MarshWoodland, WA
Related
kptv.com
‘The water got everywhere’: Portland salon owner working to recover after building flood
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - One local hair salon is looking for some help following a flooding event that hit their whole building. Fire crews say tens of thousands of gallons of water leaked from the walls, ceiling and everything in between. “I’m still shocked,” Melissa Andreotti, Owner of Strut Salon,...
kptv.com
Fire damages detached garage in Belmont neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Fire & Rescue responded to a fire in a detached garage next to a home in the Belmont neighborhood Wednesday morning. The main home on Southeast Taylor Street was not in danger from the fire. Fire crews quickly extinguished the fire at around 7:30 a.m. Two fire crews remained on scene to clean up.
‘Everybody is scared’: Portland food cart targeted again by burglars
Just a month after a fire destroyed the Pepe Chile Food Cart, the owner finally reopened the food cart, only for another one of his locations to be struck by thieves.
Shooting in Portland’s Centennial Neighborhood leaves 1 dead
Authorities say a man has died following an October shooting in Portland's Centennial Neighborhood.
Man dies after reported shooting in North Portland; no arrests made
A man has died following a shooting in North Portland Tuesday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
KOMO News
Emailed threats of violence sent to "wide variety" of Portland businesses, residents
PORTLAND, Ore — The FBI and Portland Police are investigating a series of threats made against people in the Portland Metro area that were emailed to many different people and businesses. Staff at Laurelwood Brewing told KATU that they received some of the emails, and because of the violent...
kptv.com
Hillsboro fire heavily damages former restaurant
HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - A fire in Hillsboro damaged a business on Oak Street Sunday night. Firefighters responded to the scene at about 10 p.m. after multiple 911 calls reporting 10-foot flames and heavy black smoke coming from the back and roof of the building. Fearing the building might collapse,...
kptv.com
Over 200 people testify at Portland City Council over proposed camping ban
FOX 12 Hunger Free Project: The Sunshine Division delivers food boxes to hungry families. People rally against resentencing of Vancouver teen’s killer. Chelsea Harrison was just a teenager when she was strangled to death in the Vancouver home of Roy Russell. The Portland Police Bureau is investigating after a...
Company sues city of Vancouver over Safe Stay site, says it blocks access to property
A development company is suing the city of Vancouver, claiming the city has landlocked the company’s property by creating a Safe Stay village on neighboring property and refusing the company vehicle access to its land.
Semi-truck strikes barrier off I-5, slows northbound traffic
Drivers heading north on Interstate 5 should expect delays Wednesday morning after Portland police said a semi-truck crashed under Southwest Terwilliger Boulevard.
Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating after man badly injured in north Portland stabbing and more
(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Oct. 25 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland police investigating stabbing in north Portland.
kptv.com
Reward offered for information on unsolved 2020 homicide in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau, in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public’s help in solving a homicide that killed a 40-year-old man in October of 2020. On October 23, at about 10:40 p.m., the Portland Fire Bureau responded to a call...
kptv.com
FOX 12 Hunger Free Project: The Sunshine Division delivers food boxes to hungry families
Over 200 people testify at Portland City Council over proposed camping ban. People rally against resentencing of Vancouver teen’s killer. Chelsea Harrison was just a teenager when she was strangled to death in the Vancouver home of Roy Russell. The Portland Police Bureau is investigating after a man was...
Portland man suspected of tire-slashing spree, leaving 65 victims in his wake: 'fringes of anarchy'
Portland police are asking the public to come forward with any tips on a man accused of slashing the tires of dozens of vehicles this month, causing thousands in damages.
kptv.com
Semi-truck crash causes traffic delays on northbound I-5 near Terwilliger
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Traffic on northbound Interstate 5 will be affected for several hours after a semi-truck crashed down an embankment early Wednesday morning. At about 4:40 a.m., Central Precinct officers were called out to a crash on I-5 near Southwest Terwilliger Boulevard. Police said a semi-truck driver lost control, hit the concrete barrier, and then went down the embankment under SW Terwilliger.
Adau Duop fled Sudan for Portland. Then she was killed
Adau Duop was 25. She was a refugee from South Sudan. Their family came to the United States in 2010, when Duop was 13.
KATU.com
Law enforcement serves eight search warrants Wednesday morning across Portland metro area
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office Westside Interagency Narcotics Team (WIN) along with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies executed eight search warrants simultaneously Wednesday morning, October 19. At 7:00 a.m., investigators served the search warrants at locations in Washington, Clackamas, and Multnomah Counties.
kptv.com
Milwaukie High School gun scare turns out to be umbrella
MILWAUKIE Ore. (KPTV) - A perceived gun threat at Milwaukie High School on Wednesday turned out to be nothing more than an umbrella. According to a statement from the Milwaukie Police Department, officers received a report of a person with a rifle inside Milwaukie High School from school staff who heard it from a student. The person was described as wearing all dark clothing, a camouflage face mask, and a backpack with a rifle attached to it, or sticking out of it.
Man shot, killed in N. Portland, continuing spate of fall violence in the city
A man was shot to death Tuesday night in North Portland, police said. Officers responded to a call at about 9 p.m. and arrived in the 9300 block of North Peninsular Avenue to find a wounded man. The man, who has not yet been publicly identified, died at the scene, police said.
Man badly injured in North Portland stabbing, no arrests made
Officers with the Portland Police Bureau are investigating a stabbing that happened in North Portland late Monday night.
Comments / 2