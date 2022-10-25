MILWAUKIE Ore. (KPTV) - A perceived gun threat at Milwaukie High School on Wednesday turned out to be nothing more than an umbrella. According to a statement from the Milwaukie Police Department, officers received a report of a person with a rifle inside Milwaukie High School from school staff who heard it from a student. The person was described as wearing all dark clothing, a camouflage face mask, and a backpack with a rifle attached to it, or sticking out of it.

MILWAUKIE, OR ・ 18 HOURS AGO