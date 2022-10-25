WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two men were shot Sunday evening in Northwest D.C. The shooting happened on the 3000 Block of 14th Street. The Washington D.C. Metro Police received a call at 6:25 for the sound of gunshots. When they arrived, they discovered two men. One was shot once, and one was shot multiple times. Both victims were brought to nearby hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The names of the victims have not been released at this time. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect. If you can identify this individual or have any information about this shooting, please take The post Two Shot In Northwest D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 3 DAYS AGO