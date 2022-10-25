Read full article on original website
22-Year-Old Shot In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A young man was shot early this morning in Northeast Baltimore. At 2:19 am the Baltimore Police Department arrived at a local hospital after getting an alert of a walk-in shooting victim. At the hospital police found a 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his buttocks. An initial investigation concluded that the victim was possibly shot near Perring Parkway at Echodale Avenue. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Northeast District detectives at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post 22-Year-Old Shot In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man Shot To Death In Southern Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – An man was shot to death early this morning in Southern Baltimore. This incident happened on the 3300 Block of Annapolis Road. At 3:29 the Baltimore Police Department received a call about an unresponsive man. When police arrived, they found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced on the scene. His name had not been released at this time. If you have any information about this incident, please contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post Man Shot To Death In Southern Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
26-Year-Old Woman Shot Multiple Times in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 26-year-old woman was shot multiple times in Southern Baltimore early Sunday morning. The Baltimore PD received a call of a gun discharging on the 1000 Block of South Charles Street at 3:21 am. Police arrived at a local hospital and found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She is expected to survive. An initial investigation concluded that the woman was shot on the Unit Block of West Hamburg Street by an unknown suspect. If you have any information about this incident, please contact Southern District detectives, at 410-396-2499, or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, The post 26-Year-Old Woman Shot Multiple Times in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Infant found dead in January was murdered, D.C. police say
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A baby found dead on January 21st was murdered, D.C. Metro Police investigators revealed today after a 9-month-long investigation. Police found the baby in a unit on 61st Street in northeast D.C. According to a police report, at approximately 9:27 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of an unconscious child. “Upon arrival, the members located an infant female victim who was unconscious and unresponsive. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was The post Infant found dead in January was murdered, D.C. police say appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police investigating a burglary that led to illegal purchases in D.C.
SILVER SPRING, MD – Police are investigating a robbery at a home in Silver Spring where the victim’s personal information and credit cards were stolen. Those cards were later used at a Washington, D.C. Walmart. Now, Montgomery County detectives investigating the case have released surveillance video of the suspect making the northwest D.C. purchases. The Montgomery County Police Department is asking the public to assist in identifying the suspect. “The investigation by detectives revealed that an unknown suspect entered the residence and stole items to include credit cards and cash. The unknown suspect later utilized the stolen credit cards to The post Police investigating a burglary that led to illegal purchases in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Suspects robbed dog owners’ three dogs at gunpoint in Laurel
LAUREL, MD – A couple of dog owners who were meeting a person they met online to sell puppies to ended up being robbed of all of their dogs at gunpoint earlier this month. Today, police arrested Rakeem Bates, 25, of Washington, D.C. and recovered one of their dogs. According to police, on October 2nd, at around 9:00 p.m., officers responded to find victims who indicated that they met the three suspects to sell a dog in the parking lot of Jill Lane and Ertter Drive. When they arrived, two of the suspects brandished firearms and forced the victims to The post Suspects robbed dog owners’ three dogs at gunpoint in Laurel appeared first on Shore News Network.
Amber Alert: 17-year-old girl missing in Rockville
by Montgomery County Police Dept. Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Saniah Brown, a missing 17-year-old from Rockville. Brown was last seen on Saturday, October 21, 2022, at approximately 2:30 p.m., in the 600 block of Maryland Avenue in Rockville. Brown is approximately 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. It is unknown what clothing she was last seen wearing. Police and family are concerned for her welfare. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Saniah Brown is asked to call the police non-emergency The post Amber Alert: 17-year-old girl missing in Rockville appeared first on Shore News Network.
Teens used taser to rob man in Glen Burnie
GLEN BURNIE, MD – Three teens robbed a 20-year-old man in the area of Carolina Avenue and Allen Road late Monday night. According to police, one white male teenager and two black male teenagers approached the man and pointed a taser at him. A second suspect implied he was armed with a gun. The teens robbed the man and fled. Police said the victim was not injured in the incident. The post Teens used taser to rob man in Glen Burnie appeared first on Shore News Network.
4-year-old among three shot outside D.C. daycare center
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Gunfire broke out in Northwest, D.C. on Monday evening, leaving two young men, and one juvenile male injured. The shooting took place on the 100 Block of Kennedy Street, near 1st Street shortly after 6 pm. The shooting happened outside a daycare center, injuring one child in the crossfire. When D.C. Metro Police arrived, they discovered two adult men suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to a nearby hospital. A 4-year-old boy was discovered at a children’s hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. He had been shot at a daycare center at the scene of the The post 4-year-old among three shot outside D.C. daycare center appeared first on Shore News Network.
14-year-old reported missing in Germantown
by Montgomery County Department of Police Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old from Germantown. On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, Fernanda De Silva Azevedo was last seen leaving her residence on Bronco Ct. Azevedo is approximately 5-feet tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweater tied around her waist, green leggings and white Fila sneakers. Police and family are concerned for her welfare. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Fernanda De Silva The post 14-year-old reported missing in Germantown appeared first on Shore News Network.
Victim in Sunday Rockville City shooting in critical condition
ROCKVILLE, MD – The Rockville Police Department is investigating a Sunday evening shooting that sent one man to the hospital in critical condition. At around 5:45 pm, police responded to a shots fired call on Frederick Avenue in the vicinity of the Unity Bridge. Upon their arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim’s identity was not released. Police do not have any suspects in custody. This is a breaking news incident and will be updated as more information is made available. The post Victim in Sunday Rockville City shooting in critical condition appeared first on Shore News Network.
Teen reported missing from Middle River area
BALTIMORE, MD – An 18-year-old was reported missing from the Middle River area this week and today, the Baltimore County Police Department issued a missing person alert. 18-year-old Heaven Simons (5’2 150lbs) was last seen in the Middle River area, with unknown clothing description at this time. Anyone with information is requested to call 911 or 410-307-2020. The post Teen reported missing from Middle River area appeared first on Shore News Network.
21-Year-Old Dead In D.C. Quadruple Shooting
WASHINGTON, D.C. – One of the victims of a quadruple shooting that happened on October 6th has died. 21-year-old Christian Mitchell of DC succumbed to his injuries on Friday. He and three others were shot on the 1200 Block of North Capitol Street in Northwest D.C. At 1:07 pm the Washington D.C. Metro Police Department responded to a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they discovered four adult males that had been shot. All men were conscious and breathing. The victims were brought to nearby hospitals for treatment. Mitchell died on Friday. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner The post 21-Year-Old Dead In D.C. Quadruple Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Amber Alert: Missing 14-year-old reported in Spencerville
by Montgomery County Department of Police Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old from Spencerville. On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at approximately 7:50 a.m., Ashley Nicole Hernandez was last seen leaving her residence in the 2300 block of Spencerville Rd. Hernandez is approximately 5-feet tall and weighs 190 pounds. She has short blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt, a blue North Face sweater with a bear on it, black pants and black Adidas shoes. Police and family are concerned The post Amber Alert: Missing 14-year-old reported in Spencerville appeared first on Shore News Network.
Two Shot In Northwest D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two men were shot Sunday evening in Northwest D.C. The shooting happened on the 3000 Block of 14th Street. The Washington D.C. Metro Police received a call at 6:25 for the sound of gunshots. When they arrived, they discovered two men. One was shot once, and one was shot multiple times. Both victims were brought to nearby hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The names of the victims have not been released at this time. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect. If you can identify this individual or have any information about this shooting, please take The post Two Shot In Northwest D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Driver survives serious crash on Wootton Parkway overnight
ROCKVILLE, MD – The Rockville City Police Department reported two people were rushed to the hospital and one with serious injuries after a crash in the southbound lanes of Wootton Parkway Wednesday night. At around 9:30 PM, the crash occurred near the area of Tower Oaks. The southbound lanes were closed while the investigation and cleanup were conducted. Police did not say what caused the crash. The post Driver survives serious crash on Wootton Parkway overnight appeared first on Shore News Network.
31-Year-Old Shot To Death Inside Car in D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 31-year-old man was multiple times in Southeast, D.C. on Sunday afternoon. He did not survive. The homicide took place in the Unit Block of N Street at 12:53 pm. An off-duty police officer heard the sound of gunshots in the vicinity of Half and N Streets. DC Police from the First District responded to the location and found the victim inside of his car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced at the scene. 31-year-old Kevaughn Washington of Maryland was identified as the victim. Homicide Detectives are investigating this incident. If you have any The post 31-Year-Old Shot To Death Inside Car in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Shopper carjacked at gunpoint while loading car at Annapolis Mall
ANNAPOLIS, MD – A man who just finished shopping at the Annapolis Mall on Saturday was approached by two armed gunmen and carjacked. The incident happened shortly after 4pm in the Orange parking garage. According to police, a 40-year-old male victim was placing shopping bags into the trunk of his vehicle, a blue 2023 BMW X6, when he was approached by two suspects armed with handguns. “The suspects demanded the victim’s keys and personal property. One of the suspects left the scene with the victim’s vehicle, and the other got into a silver sedan being driven by a third suspect,” The post Shopper carjacked at gunpoint while loading car at Annapolis Mall appeared first on Shore News Network.
D.C. Armed Robber Captured on Surveillance Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Carjacking Task Force of the DC Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying one of the suspects involved in an armed robbery on October 13th. The incident occurred on the 400 Block of 16th Street in Southeast, D.C. At 10:20 pm, two suspects approached the victim and demanded the victim’s property. One of the suspects displayed a handgun. The victim agreed, and the suspects left the scene in a vehicle. The vehicle was located later. A nearby surveillance camera captured one of the suspects. If you have any information about this armed robbery, please take The post D.C. Armed Robber Captured on Surveillance Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.
Shot fired in Walmart parking lot carjacking in Hanover
HANOVER, MD – Two men are being sought by police after a violent carjacking on Arundel Mills Circle in Hanover inside the Walmart parking lot. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said the broad daylight carjacking took place at around 12:30 pm when two black males approached the victim in his Toyota sedan and pointed handguns at him. One of the carjackers fired a shot at the victim, who was not struck, but they were able to take his car and flee the scene. No suspects are in custody at this time. The post Shot fired in Walmart parking lot carjacking in Hanover appeared first on Shore News Network.
