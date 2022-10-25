Read full article on original website
Man found sleeping in stolen car arrested in Oneonta
ONEONTA, N.Y. – A Binghamton man was arrested in Oneonta over the weekend after he was found sleeping in a stolen vehicle outside the Townhouse Motor Inn. Police were investigating a stolen vehicle report on Oct. 22 and were called to the motel on Main Street when the vehicle was spotted around 1:15 p.m.
2 Teens on Bikes Involved in Utica Shootout in Broad Daylight, Police say
Man arrested after robbing woman at gunpoint of her car and baked goods, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was arrested after robbing a woman at gunpoint of her car and baked goods on the Southside of Syracuse, police said. Taronn J. Peay, 18, at 8:02 p.m. approached a woman outside of 110 Roney Lane on Oct. 15, police said in a criminal complaint filed in Syracuse City Court.
cnyhomepage.com
UPD charge two juveniles in Bleeker Street shooting
Suspended Baldwinsville superintendent enters not guilty plea following DWI charges
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Suspended Baldwinsville superintendent Jason Thomson entered a not-guilty plea to his DWI charges after he appeared in Baldwinsville Village Court on Wednesday, October 26. The judge also suspended Thomson’s license until further notice. Thomson was put on paid administrative leave after he was arrested for driving drunk twice the legal limit […]
Is Syracuse man who was shot in hand guilty of murder? ‘Don’t fall for that!’ defense lawyer urges
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man who sought treatment for a gunshot wound to his hand was later charged with murder himself after authorities say he was injured during the fatal drive-by shooting. Prosecutor Shaun Chase sought to connect Deartis Stanley, 25, to the Easter 2016 death of Francisco...
Road rage attack in Cortland County
On October 20th, Cortland City police officers responded to a road rage incident at 224 Tompkins Street in Cortland.
wwnytv.com
Man accused of stealing $1M from Fuccillo Auto Group takes plea deal
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Syracuse man accused of stealing more than $1 million from the Fuccillo Auto Group has taken a plea deal in Jefferson County Court. Joseph Pompo was charged with grand larceny in March 2021. On Monday, he entered an Alford plea to petit larceny where...
Loud Music Complaint Leads to Standoff in Floyd, Man Charged Deputies Say
What started as a loud noise complaint on Sunday night escalated to a bit of a standoff with Oneida County Sheriff's Deputies that continued for several hours into Monday morning. Sheriff Rob Maciol says deputies responded to 7522 Camroden Road in Floyd at 10:45 Sunday night for a complaint about...
1 dead in fatal car accident in Amsterdam
A fatal car accident took place around 8:00 p.m. in the area of Northampton Road and Wilkes Avenue on Tuesday night.
On the Lookout roundup: What crimes do you need to be aware of in our area?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- As crimes in Syracuse appear to be on the rise, we’re taking a look at some of the most frequent crimes appearing this week. Catalytic Converter Thefts According to the Manlius Police Department, they have been seeing an increase in catalytic converter thefts or attempted thefts. Between September 7 – October 13, […]
flackbroadcasting.com
Local woman charged with intoxicated driving in Lewis County: Troopers
WEST TURIN- A local woman is accused of intoxicated driving in Lewis County, authorities say. Jolene S. Sullivan, 55, of Constableville, NY was arrested Tuesday late afternoon by the New York State Police (Lowville). She is officially charged with one count each of DWI (first-offense) and operating a vehicle (w/a .08 of 1% BAC).
State police identify Syracuse 16-year-old killed in Mattydale motorcycle crash
Salina, N.Y. -- A Syracuse teen was identified as the person killed in a motorcycle crash in Mattydale that sent three others to the hospital Monday night, troopers said. Angelo D. Mannino, 16, was killed after he failed to stop at a traffic light and collided with a 2008 Buick Lacrosse, according to a news release from the State Police.
Onondaga County helicopter aids late-night rescue of missing hunter in Central NY
Constantia, N.Y. -- The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office helicopter aided with the rescue of a missing hunter in Oswego County late Sunday night, deputies said. Around 10:45 p.m., the Air-1 helicopter was requested to help search for a missing hunter in a wooded area near Kibbie Lake Road in Constantia, according to a news release from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
Missing Jamesville man never showed up to pick up daughter, police say
DeWitt, N.Y. — A Jamesville man was supposed to pick up his daughter from work last week, but never showed up, DeWitt police said. No one has heard from or seen David Benz since he left his home last Thursday, police said. DeWitt police are now asking the public...
Lisle man arrested after domestic disturbance
On the evening of October 22nd, Cortland County Sheriff's deputies responded to an address on State Route 26 in Willet fir a domestic disturbance.
New York State Police search for Oswego County teen who went missing 3 weeks ago
Pulaski, N.Y. — State police say they are searching for an Oswego County teenager who went missing three weeks ago. Bruce W. Cronk, 16, was last seen Oct. 9, leaving his home on Scotch Grove Road in the village of Pulaski, state police spokesman Trooper Jack Keller said. Cronk...
Syracuse murder evidence: Abuse victim’s cell phone in toilet, accused killer’s phone on a roof
Syracuse, NY -- A Syracuse man accused of stabbing to death his girlfriend threw her cell phone in a toilet and threw his phone on a nearby roof, a prosecutor said Wednesday. Garin Roberts, 56, is facing a murder trial this week in the death of Kathleen Montreal, 51, after an on-and-off again relationship marked by domestic violence.
Man shot multiple times on Syracuse’s South Side
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 33-year-old man was shot multiple times on Syracuse’s South Side Tuesday night, police said. Around 9:14 p.m., police were called to the 100 block of Hope Avenue for reports of a shooting, according to a new release from Syracuse police on Wednesday. Officers found the...
Teenage Motorcyclist Killed After Running Red Light, Police say
