BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 29-year-old was shot in the left leg yesterday afternoon in Southeast, Baltimore. Baltimore Police received a call of a possible shooting shortly after 4:30 pm. When they arrived at the 100 Block of Anne Street, police discovered the victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound to his left leg. He was brought to an area hospital where he is expected to survive. Police have not been able to determine exactly where the victim was shot at this time. Detectives also said that the victim was not shot on Anne Street. If you have any information

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 21 HOURS AGO