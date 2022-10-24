Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington Post Journalist Dead at 35News Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Takoma, Maryland Offers One-Time $1,000 PaymentCadrene HeslopTakoma Park, MD
Zero Tuition For Some In-State University of Maryland StudentsCadrene HeslopCollege Park, MD
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
13-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times in D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Shots rang out late Monday afternoon in Northwest D.C. leaving a 13-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds. This incident took place on the 2000 Block of 5th Street shortly before 6 pm. The Washington, D.C. Metro Police received a report of gunshots fired. When they arrived, they discovered the juvenile male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was brought to a nearby hospital. The victim is expected to survive. Detectives are asking for help identifying a vehicle of interest possibly related to the shooting. A nearby surveillance camera captured the vehicle of interest. Police describe it as possibly The post 13-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
4-year-old among three shot outside D.C. daycare center
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Gunfire broke out in Northwest, D.C. on Monday evening, leaving two young men, and one juvenile male injured. The shooting took place on the 100 Block of Kennedy Street, near 1st Street shortly after 6 pm. The shooting happened outside a daycare center, injuring one child in the crossfire. When D.C. Metro Police arrived, they discovered two adult men suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to a nearby hospital. A 4-year-old boy was discovered at a children’s hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. He had been shot at a daycare center at the scene of the The post 4-year-old among three shot outside D.C. daycare center appeared first on Shore News Network.
29-Year-Old Shot in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 29-year-old was shot in the left leg yesterday afternoon in Southeast, Baltimore. Baltimore Police received a call of a possible shooting shortly after 4:30 pm. When they arrived at the 100 Block of Anne Street, police discovered the victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound to his left leg. He was brought to an area hospital where he is expected to survive. Police have not been able to determine exactly where the victim was shot at this time. Detectives also said that the victim was not shot on Anne Street. If you have any information The post 29-Year-Old Shot in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
21-Year-Old Dead In D.C. Quadruple Shooting
WASHINGTON, D.C. – One of the victims of a quadruple shooting that happened on October 6th has died. 21-year-old Christian Mitchell of DC succumbed to his injuries on Friday. He and three others were shot on the 1200 Block of North Capitol Street in Northwest D.C. At 1:07 pm the Washington D.C. Metro Police Department responded to a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they discovered four adult males that had been shot. All men were conscious and breathing. The victims were brought to nearby hospitals for treatment. Mitchell died on Friday. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner The post 21-Year-Old Dead In D.C. Quadruple Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
31-Year-Old Shot To Death Inside Car in D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 31-year-old man was multiple times in Southeast, D.C. on Sunday afternoon. He did not survive. The homicide took place in the Unit Block of N Street at 12:53 pm. An off-duty police officer heard the sound of gunshots in the vicinity of Half and N Streets. DC Police from the First District responded to the location and found the victim inside of his car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced at the scene. 31-year-old Kevaughn Washington of Maryland was identified as the victim. Homicide Detectives are investigating this incident. If you have any The post 31-Year-Old Shot To Death Inside Car in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
D.C. Man in Critical Condition After Being Struck on Scooter
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Major Crash Unit of the DC Metro Police Department is investigating an accident that took place at the intersection of New Jersey Avenue and P Street in Northwest D.C. This incident happened on Thursday evening. At 7:31 pm, an adult male who was operating a stand-up scooter was struck by a white Mazda CX-5 SUV. The driver of the Mazda left the scene. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital suffering from life-threatening injuries. He remains in critical condition. Police are asking for help identifying the vehicle and the driver of the Mazda. A nearby The post D.C. Man in Critical Condition After Being Struck on Scooter appeared first on Shore News Network.
D.C. Armed Robber Captured on Surveillance Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Carjacking Task Force of the DC Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying one of the suspects involved in an armed robbery on October 13th. The incident occurred on the 400 Block of 16th Street in Southeast, D.C. At 10:20 pm, two suspects approached the victim and demanded the victim’s property. One of the suspects displayed a handgun. The victim agreed, and the suspects left the scene in a vehicle. The vehicle was located later. A nearby surveillance camera captured one of the suspects. If you have any information about this armed robbery, please take The post D.C. Armed Robber Captured on Surveillance Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman shot multiple times Sunday morning in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – A 26-year-old woman was shot multiple times early Sunday morning in the 1000 block of South Charles Street, the Baltimore Police Department announced. According to police, officers responded to 911 calls regarding shots fired. Upon their arrival, the female victim was being treated by EMTs for multiple gunshot wounds. Sh was transported to the hospital and is listed in stable condition. No information was provided by the police regarding a description of the suspect. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is urged to contact Southern District detectives, at 410-396-2499. The post Woman shot multiple times Sunday morning in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Amber Alert: 17-year-old girl missing in Rockville
by Montgomery County Police Dept. Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Saniah Brown, a missing 17-year-old from Rockville. Brown was last seen on Saturday, October 21, 2022, at approximately 2:30 p.m., in the 600 block of Maryland Avenue in Rockville. Brown is approximately 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. It is unknown what clothing she was last seen wearing. Police and family are concerned for her welfare. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Saniah Brown is asked to call the police non-emergency The post Amber Alert: 17-year-old girl missing in Rockville appeared first on Shore News Network.
Amber alert: 15-year-old reported missing in Silver Spring
by Montgomery County Police Dept. Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Jennifer Orellana Ventura, a missing 15-year-old from Silver Spring. Orellana Ventura was last seen on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at approximately 3:30 p.m., in the 1600 block of Northcrest Drive in Silver Spring. Orellana Ventura is approximately 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black jean shorts. Police and family are concerned for her welfare. Anyone with information regarding The post Amber alert: 15-year-old reported missing in Silver Spring appeared first on Shore News Network.
Bicyclist attacked and robbed in Brooklyn Park
Brooklyn Park, MD – A Brooklyn Park man was riding his bike in the area 4th Avenue and Ritchie Highway in Brooklyn Park when he was attacked by a man and a woman. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said the 42-year-old man was approached by a woman and another man, and punched, knocking him off of his bike. What’s on the ground oh, the couple pulled the bike from him and fled the scene with it. Are located a short distance later by responding police officers. Erick Antonio Thomson, 24, and Nikki Lee Bradley, 27, were arrested and charged The post Bicyclist attacked and robbed in Brooklyn Park appeared first on Shore News Network.
14-year-old reported missing in Germantown
by Montgomery County Department of Police Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old from Germantown. On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, Fernanda De Silva Azevedo was last seen leaving her residence on Bronco Ct. Azevedo is approximately 5-feet tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweater tied around her waist, green leggings and white Fila sneakers. Police and family are concerned for her welfare. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Fernanda De Silva The post 14-year-old reported missing in Germantown appeared first on Shore News Network.
35-year-old shot in head, killed in Baltimore Saturday night
BALTIMORE, MD – A 35-year-old male died from a gunshot wound to the head in the area of the 1700 block of Normal Avenue in Baltimore Saturday night. Baltimore police officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert of gunfire at around 10 pm. Upon their arrival, officers located the man lying on the ground. He was treated by paramedics but was pronounced dead at the scene. No suspects have been identified at this time. Homicide detectives responded and assumed control over the investigation. The post 35-year-old shot in head, killed in Baltimore Saturday night appeared first on Shore News Network.
Victim in Sunday Rockville City shooting in critical condition
ROCKVILLE, MD – The Rockville Police Department is investigating a Sunday evening shooting that sent one man to the hospital in critical condition. At around 5:45 pm, police responded to a shots fired call on Frederick Avenue in the vicinity of the Unity Bridge. Upon their arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim’s identity was not released. Police do not have any suspects in custody. This is a breaking news incident and will be updated as more information is made available. The post Victim in Sunday Rockville City shooting in critical condition appeared first on Shore News Network.
Shopper carjacked at gunpoint while loading car at Annapolis Mall
ANNAPOLIS, MD – A man who just finished shopping at the Annapolis Mall on Saturday was approached by two armed gunmen and carjacked. The incident happened shortly after 4pm in the Orange parking garage. According to police, a 40-year-old male victim was placing shopping bags into the trunk of his vehicle, a blue 2023 BMW X6, when he was approached by two suspects armed with handguns. “The suspects demanded the victim’s keys and personal property. One of the suspects left the scene with the victim’s vehicle, and the other got into a silver sedan being driven by a third suspect,” The post Shopper carjacked at gunpoint while loading car at Annapolis Mall appeared first on Shore News Network.
Teen reported missing from Middle River area
BALTIMORE, MD – An 18-year-old was reported missing from the Middle River area this week and today, the Baltimore County Police Department issued a missing person alert. 18-year-old Heaven Simons (5’2 150lbs) was last seen in the Middle River area, with unknown clothing description at this time. Anyone with information is requested to call 911 or 410-307-2020. The post Teen reported missing from Middle River area appeared first on Shore News Network.
Teens used taser to rob man in Glen Burnie
GLEN BURNIE, MD – Three teens robbed a 20-year-old man in the area of Carolina Avenue and Allen Road late Monday night. According to police, one white male teenager and two black male teenagers approached the man and pointed a taser at him. A second suspect implied he was armed with a gun. The teens robbed the man and fled. Police said the victim was not injured in the incident. The post Teens used taser to rob man in Glen Burnie appeared first on Shore News Network.
Bobbie Sue Hodge convicted of four counts of murder, arson in deadly 2019 fire
Edgewood, MD – A 63-year-old woman is facing multiple life sentences in prison after a jury convicted her of four counts of felony murder and one count of first-degree arson for a fire she set at a home, killing four people. Bobbie Sue Hodge of Edgewood is facing a maximum penalty of four life sentences plus sixty years in prison at her sentencing hearing. On May 9, 2019, police officers and firefighters from Harford County responded to a fire at 1862 Simons Court to find a dwelling fully engulfed in fire. A third-floor occupant of the dwelling, Ernest Lee, called The post Bobbie Sue Hodge convicted of four counts of murder, arson in deadly 2019 fire appeared first on Shore News Network.
Shot fired in Walmart parking lot carjacking in Hanover
HANOVER, MD – Two men are being sought by police after a violent carjacking on Arundel Mills Circle in Hanover inside the Walmart parking lot. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said the broad daylight carjacking took place at around 12:30 pm when two black males approached the victim in his Toyota sedan and pointed handguns at him. One of the carjackers fired a shot at the victim, who was not struck, but they were able to take his car and flee the scene. No suspects are in custody at this time. The post Shot fired in Walmart parking lot carjacking in Hanover appeared first on Shore News Network.
Amber Alert: Missing 14-year-old reported in Spencerville
by Montgomery County Department of Police Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old from Spencerville. On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at approximately 7:50 a.m., Ashley Nicole Hernandez was last seen leaving her residence in the 2300 block of Spencerville Rd. Hernandez is approximately 5-feet tall and weighs 190 pounds. She has short blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt, a blue North Face sweater with a bear on it, black pants and black Adidas shoes. Police and family are concerned The post Amber Alert: Missing 14-year-old reported in Spencerville appeared first on Shore News Network.
Shore News Network
116K+
Followers
59K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0