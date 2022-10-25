Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Social Media Seductress Brings Total to Seven Men Robbed in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Judge slams Mayor Adams for double standard, says NYC must rehire workers who rejected COVID vax mandate.BLOCK WORK MEDIANew York City, NY
NY State Supreme Court Reinstates Employment of Unvaccinated Workers & Orders Backpay: NY Violated Constitutional RightsBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
This Small New Jersey Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenSea Bright, NJ
Related
New York City Police Department searching for rapist on the run in Queens
NEW YORK, NY – New York City Police Department detectives in Queens are searching for a man wanted for an attempted rape of a woman on Sunday. At around 2 am, the man approached the 47-year-old woman in the area of 147th Street and Roosevelt Avenue. Investigators said the man dragged the woman to the ground violently and forcibly touched her while attempting to pull her pants down. The suspect then fled the scene, and now police are searching for him, asking residents to help in identifying the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call 800-577-TIPS. The post New York City Police Department searching for rapist on the run in Queens appeared first on Shore News Network.
New York City bus hijacked at gunpoint, the driver jumped out
The New York City Police Department has announced a hijacked MTA bus in Queens has been stopped after being taken at gunpoint earlier this morning. Law enforcement officials said the gunman entered the bus at the area of 199th Street and Linden Boulevard. He ordered the driver to drive, but the driver ended up jumping off the bus. The suspect drove a few blocks away before crashing into a telephone pole near 232nd Street. The bus crashed into a nearby telephone pole at 234th Street. The NYPD said the hijacker was taken into custody. At this time, there are no The post New York City bus hijacked at gunpoint, the driver jumped out appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5ny.com
Good Samaritan stabbed breaking up subway fight, suspect arrested
NEW YORK - The NYPD arrested 27-year-old Takeira Hester of Brooklyn for allegedly stabbing a man on a subway train early Wednesday morning. According to authorities, the incident happened just before 6 a.m. on a southbound 4 train that was pulling into the Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall station in the Financial District in Lower Manhattan.
Gunfight erupts on New York City street
NEW YORK, NY – A gun battle erupted on the streets of the Bronx last Friday as a group of gunmen exchanged fire with a man getting out of his car along Bronx River Avenue. The shootout happened at around 5 pm. A video released today by the New York City Police Department shows two men getting out of a Jeep and bullets striking the vehicle multiple times. The two men retreated back to the car while under fire and started firing back at the unidentified suspect. Police have not identified any suspects or victims, as nearly a dozen shots The post Gunfight erupts on New York City street appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man stabbed in neck during fight between two women aboard NYC subway train
NEW YORK, NY – A man attempting to stop a fight between two women aboard a New York City subway train at the Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall station in Manhattan was stabbed in the neck on Wednesday. The man was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was treated and was listed in stable condition. The New York City Police Department says the two women were fighting he attempted to get in between them to break it up. At that time where the woman pulled a knife or other sharp object and stabbed him in the neck. At this time no The post Man stabbed in neck during fight between two women aboard NYC subway train appeared first on Shore News Network.
Teen stabbed, woman, 35, attacked in Brooklyn; suspect sought
Officials are on the hunt for a man they said stabbed a teen and attacked another woman in Brooklyn on Wednesday morning.
Bronx man, hospitalized for a seizure, is arrested after he's ID-ed as homicide suspect by staff
A 45-year-old Bronx man was arrested on Tuesday after he was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital for a seizure when medical officials realized he was wanted for a year-old homicide case, according to police.
Subway attacker charged for attempted murder for push into tracks
Last Friday, a man was shoved into the tracks of an oncoming New York City subway train next to an eight-year-old child. The man was pulled off the tracks in time and survived, but today, police arrested Lamale McRae, 42, of Brooklyn for the attack. The child was knocked to the ground as McCrae fled the scene. According to a Queens District Attorney’s Office report today, the victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries, including a broken collar bone, a sprained shoulder, multiple lacerations and abrasions and significant pain to his face, shoulder, arms and The post Subway attacker charged for attempted murder for push into tracks appeared first on Shore News Network.
Jersey City ATM robber left behind his Hudson jail inmate ID
A man who robbed $800 from a Jersey City ATM customer at a Downtown bank Wednesday almost made a clean getaway. The robber hasn’t been apprehended yet, but it is just a matter of time after the man left behind a Hudson County jail personal property receipt and inmate identification card, police said in radio transmissions.
Brooklyn phone store robbed at gunpoint
NEW YORK, NY – Two suspects entered a Brooklyn T-Mobile store last week and robbed the store at gunpoint. One of the suspects was armed with a handgun and quickly approached a store employee and pointed it at the female clerk. The gunman then led the woman to the back f the store at gunpoint before robbing both the woman and the business and fleeing. Police are now searching for two black males wanted in the robbery. The post Brooklyn phone store robbed at gunpoint appeared first on Shore News Network.
Brooklyn man arrested in shooting death of teen girl: NYPD
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A Brooklyn man is accused of fatally shooting a teenage girl inside an apartment building earlier this month, police said. Javone Duncan, 22, was arrested and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the death of 17-year-old Raelynn Cameron, NYPD officials announced Wednesday. Cameron […]
VIDEO: Man who threatened Bronx food delivery person with gun sought by NYPD
The NYPD is searching for an man who threatened a food delivery person in the Bronx earlier this month, authorities said.
Search on for man after 18-year-old stabbed, woman attacked in Brooklyn
Police are searching for a man suspected of stabbing an 18-year-old and striking a 35-year-old woman in Brooklyn.
NBC New York
Man Arrested in Shooting Death of 17-Year-Old Queens Girl in Vacant Brooklyn Apartment
A suspect believed to be responsible for the shooting death of a 17-year-old girl inside a vacant apartment of a sprawling Brooklyn complex has been arrested, according to police. Javone Duncan, who lives in the borough, was arrested and charged Wednesday with murder and weapon possession for the slaying of...
Unarmed guards at 6 NYC subway stations combating fare evasion
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The MTA deployed unarmed guards at six subway stations in a pilot effort to combat fare evasion, transit officials said at a Wednesday board meeting. It was launched in “the last few months without much fanfare,” NYC Transit President Richard Davey said. He said there’s been a “dramatic increase” in fares […]
97-year-old woman accosted by umbrella-wielding man who wanted to steal her dog
NEW YORK, NY – A 97-year-old woman walking her dog along Dahill Road near 24th Avenue in Brooklyn on Monday was accosted by a male with an umbrella, according to the New York City Police Department. The man approached the woman and started menacing her with an umbrella, the NYPD said and demanded she hands over her dog. She was able to flee the attacker with her dog in tow. The man did not pursue her but was later spotted on video surveillance. The NYPD released the video today in hopes of identifying the suspect. The incident happened in broad The post 97-year-old woman accosted by umbrella-wielding man who wanted to steal her dog appeared first on Shore News Network.
New York State Trooper rear-ended During Speed Trap on GMMC Bridge
NEW YORK, NY – A New York State Trooper was rear-ended while parked on the shoulder of the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge (formerly Tappan Zee) between New York and New Jersey. The New York State Police said the officer was inside his vehicle and running stationary radar when he was hit from behind by an inattentive driver. He was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries and released. “Incidents like this are happening far too often to many people,” the NYSP said. “Last night, it was one of our own. One of our Troopers was The post New York State Trooper rear-ended During Speed Trap on GMMC Bridge appeared first on Shore News Network.
NBC New York
Police Seek Group of Six in String of Robberies Spanning Three Boroughs
Investigators are looking for six people in connection with robberies of stores from the Lower East Side and Lower Manhattan to Bushwick, Cypress Hills, and Jackson Heights. They happened between September 12 and October 24. In the most recent incident, four of the suspects approached a 35-year-old worker inside a...
Bronx man having seizure rushed to hospital, then identified as suspect in year-old homicide
A Bronx man having a seizure was rushed to the hospital — then identified as a suspect in a year-old homicide, police said Wednesday. John Henderson, 45, was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital after suffering a seizure on Oct. 19. Authorities soon realized he was wanted for criminally negligent homicide for the death of 47-year-old James Normoyle. Normoyle was found lying unconscious on a park bench ...
Man arrested, charged in fatal shooting of 17-year-old girl in Brooklyn apartment building
A man has been arrested for for allegedly shooting a 17-year-old girl inside an apartment building in Brooklyn.
Shore News Network
116K+
Followers
59K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0