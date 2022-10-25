Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDIO-TV
Senior leaders keeping No. 19 UMD positive ahead of home series against No. 20 Cornell
There’s good and bad news for Bulldog fans. The bad news: the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s hockey team is 2-4 after suffering back-to-back weekend sweeps to Minnesota State University, Mankato and the University of Wisconsin. The good news: it’s still early in the season with ample...
WDIO-TV
UMD’s Isaac Howard suspended two games
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s hockey team will be without the services of freshman forward Isaac Howard this weekend, who’s been suspended for two games. The NCHC issued the suspension for a cross check to the head of a Wisconsin skater on Saturday. Howard was also ejected after that second period major penalty.
WDIO-TV
Cloquet-Carlton girls soccer carries state experience into quarterfinal against 19-0 Mankato East
Coming off their fourth straight section title win last Tuesday, the Cloquet-Carlton girl’s soccer team is now gearing up for their third trip to the state tournament since 2019. There was no state tournament in 2020 due to the pandemic. Making it to the semifinals last fall, the Lumberjacks...
WDIO-TV
No. 5 Bulldogs skating home for another top ranked foe in No. 3 Wisconsin
The fifth ranked University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) women’s hockey may have fallen to number one Ohio State University on the road last weekend, but they held the Buckeyes to a pair of 3-2 games, taking the first into overtime. Head coach Maura Crowell said the Bulldogs learned a...
WDIO-TV
Esko, Proctor volleyball advance to Section 7AA quarterfinals
The Esko and Proctor volleyball teams both picked up Section 7AA round one victories on Wednesday to advance to the southern subsection quarterfinals. At home No. 3 Esko defeated No. 6 Mora 3-1 (22-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-12). The Eskomos advance to face No. 2 Pine City Friday at 7 p.m. in Pine City.
WDIO-TV
Section Football Quarterfinals: Duluth East, Cloquet, Esko, Two Harbors advance
Prep football playoffs kicked off on Tuesday in Minnesota. In Section 7AAAAA, three Austan Orvedahl touchdowns lifted fifth seeded Duluth East passed fourth seeded Cambridge-Isanti 35-26. The Greyhounds advance to visit top-seeded Elk River in the semifinals Saturday at 1 p.m. In Section 7AAAA, fourth seeded Cloquet rallied from an...
fox9.com
Angler's sunfish ties Minnesota state record
(FOX 9) - The sunfish an angler recently caught in northern Minnesota has tied a state record, according to the Minnesota DNR. Aaron Ardoff on Sept. 18 caught a 1-pound, 12-ounce hybrid sunfish (a cross between two species of sunfish) from Green Lake in Kandiyohi County, which the Minnesota DNR has certified as tying the state's weight-based record.
WDIO-TV
Remembering Riana Barry and her family
It’s now been six months since that terrible moment when Anjela Ayllon found out her big sister was gone. “It’s still an everyday thing of not being able to wakeup from this nightmare,” she told us. Back in April, Riana and Sean Barry, along with their two...
WDIO-TV
Weather Sketch: Ellie
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
mprnews.org
Landmark power plant in western Minnesota to be imploded
A long-shuttered power plant in western Minnesota will be imploded Thursday, ending nearly a century as a landmark in the region. The Minnesota Valley Generating Plant in Granite Falls dates back to the 1930s, and for decades it provided power for a wide swath of the state as well as serving as an symbol of the city.
Minnesota mine developers plan to move processing plant to N.D.
TAMARACK, Minn. — Developers of a proposed nickel mine in northern Minnesota plan to move construction of its processing plant to North Dakota because of environmental concerns.Talon Metals has been under pressure from environmental groups and the Sandy Lake Band of Mississippi Chippewa about a plan to build the processing plant in Tamarack, about 50 miles west of Duluth."Removing the processing facilities from the Tamarack mine site in Minnesota significantly reduces land disturbance and the scope of environmental review and permitting," Talon said in a statement.Todd Malan, a Talon executive, said relocating the battery-minerals processing plant to North Dakota means...
WDIO-TV
Spirit Mountain’s 51st Annual ski & snowboard swap begins
Spirit Mountain’s 51st Annual ski & snowboard swap begins, hosted by Team Duluth and partnered with the Ski Hut. Over the course of four days, hundreds of people offer used ski and snowboard equipment for a good cause. The ski and snowboard swap is Team Duluth’s biggest fundraiser event.
WDIO-TV
Donation day for Kraus-Anderson Bike Duluth Festival
COGGS and Harbortown Rotary are getting a big financial boost, thanks to the annual Kraus-Anderson Bike Duluth Festival. The $54,000 check went out on Wednesday morning at the Harbortown meeting. Jeremy Jeanette, chair of the 2022 festival, shared, “For COGGS, the money will go back into the trail system in...
WDIO-TV
Medical district skywalk reopening as Vision Northland nears completion
There’s more signs of progress down at the Vision Northland construction site. The skywalk that connects the medical district parking ramp and the first street clinic is now open again. The skywalk had previously been closed since July for the work on the new hospital. In a statement, Essentia...
Help Beyond The Barn in Duluth’s Miller Hill Mall Identify Boot Thief Caught On Video
If you've been to Beyond The Barn in the Miller Hill Mall, you know they are the real deal when it comes to western wear. Their website provides the perfect description of who they are: "We are a family owned, full service tack shop and western boutique store that carries a full line of boots, apparel, and products for you and your horse."
WDIO-TV
Ghosts and Goblins: Will Halloween weekend be a Trick or a Treat?
As Halloween weekend approaches, the WDIO Storm Track team says the weather should cooperate nicely with all frightening festivities. The forecast is mysteriously mild and creepily quiet with highs in the mid-50s Saturday, Sunday and Monday. This forecast is very kind considering the ghosts of Halloween’s past. The normal...
What Will The Reconstruction Of Central Entrance In Duluth Look Like? MNDOT Shares Plans
It's one of the busiest traffic corridors in Duluth besides I-35. Central Entrance (a part of Highway 194) is a vital link that connects the downtown area to everything that goes on "over the hill" - from the mall area to Hermantown and beyond. It's also going to look a...
WDIO-TV
Duluth Coffee Company celebrates 10 years
Tuesday, Duluth Coffee Company celebrated its 10 year anniversary. The company, which started out in the owner’s garage now, is home to a 70 kilo roaster. Sales Manager Sam Levar says, “in about 10 minutes we roast about 100 pounds of coffee.”. Duluth Coffee Company is also serving...
Woman, 65, dies after ATV crash in central Minnesota
A woman was killed in an ATV crash in central Minnesota on Tuesday evening. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the crash was reported just after 5:30 p.m. on the 26000 block of 40th Street NE in Burbank Township. A neighbor had found 65-year-old Cynthia Fester, of rural Belgrade, with...
WDIO-TV
New technology maybe on the way for the Duluth Police Department
The Duluth citizen’s review board is looking for input to share with the Duluth police department as they are looking into using drones in their options for law enforcement activities. There will be a public meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26th at the Public Safety Building at...
Comments / 0