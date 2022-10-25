ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDIO-TV

UMD’s Isaac Howard suspended two games

The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s hockey team will be without the services of freshman forward Isaac Howard this weekend, who’s been suspended for two games. The NCHC issued the suspension for a cross check to the head of a Wisconsin skater on Saturday. Howard was also ejected after that second period major penalty.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Esko, Proctor volleyball advance to Section 7AA quarterfinals

The Esko and Proctor volleyball teams both picked up Section 7AA round one victories on Wednesday to advance to the southern subsection quarterfinals. At home No. 3 Esko defeated No. 6 Mora 3-1 (22-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-12). The Eskomos advance to face No. 2 Pine City Friday at 7 p.m. in Pine City.
ESKO, MN
WDIO-TV

Section Football Quarterfinals: Duluth East, Cloquet, Esko, Two Harbors advance

Prep football playoffs kicked off on Tuesday in Minnesota. In Section 7AAAAA, three Austan Orvedahl touchdowns lifted fifth seeded Duluth East passed fourth seeded Cambridge-Isanti 35-26. The Greyhounds advance to visit top-seeded Elk River in the semifinals Saturday at 1 p.m. In Section 7AAAA, fourth seeded Cloquet rallied from an...
DULUTH, MN
fox9.com

Angler's sunfish ties Minnesota state record

(FOX 9) - The sunfish an angler recently caught in northern Minnesota has tied a state record, according to the Minnesota DNR. Aaron Ardoff on Sept. 18 caught a 1-pound, 12-ounce hybrid sunfish (a cross between two species of sunfish) from Green Lake in Kandiyohi County, which the Minnesota DNR has certified as tying the state's weight-based record.
MINNESOTA STATE
WDIO-TV

Remembering Riana Barry and her family

It’s now been six months since that terrible moment when Anjela Ayllon found out her big sister was gone. “It’s still an everyday thing of not being able to wakeup from this nightmare,” she told us. Back in April, Riana and Sean Barry, along with their two...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Weather Sketch: Ellie

Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
DULUTH, MN
mprnews.org

Landmark power plant in western Minnesota to be imploded

A long-shuttered power plant in western Minnesota will be imploded Thursday, ending nearly a century as a landmark in the region. The Minnesota Valley Generating Plant in Granite Falls dates back to the 1930s, and for decades it provided power for a wide swath of the state as well as serving as an symbol of the city.
GRANITE FALLS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota mine developers plan to move processing plant to N.D.

TAMARACK, Minn. — Developers of a proposed nickel mine in northern Minnesota plan to move construction of its processing plant to North Dakota because of environmental concerns.Talon Metals has been under pressure from environmental groups and the Sandy Lake Band of Mississippi Chippewa about a plan to build the processing plant in Tamarack, about 50 miles west of Duluth."Removing the processing facilities from the Tamarack mine site in Minnesota significantly reduces land disturbance and the scope of environmental review and permitting," Talon said in a statement.Todd Malan, a Talon executive, said relocating the battery-minerals processing plant to North Dakota means...
TAMARACK, MN
WDIO-TV

Spirit Mountain’s 51st Annual ski & snowboard swap begins

Spirit Mountain’s 51st Annual ski & snowboard swap begins, hosted by Team Duluth and partnered with the Ski Hut. Over the course of four days, hundreds of people offer used ski and snowboard equipment for a good cause. The ski and snowboard swap is Team Duluth’s biggest fundraiser event.
WDIO-TV

Donation day for Kraus-Anderson Bike Duluth Festival

COGGS and Harbortown Rotary are getting a big financial boost, thanks to the annual Kraus-Anderson Bike Duluth Festival. The $54,000 check went out on Wednesday morning at the Harbortown meeting. Jeremy Jeanette, chair of the 2022 festival, shared, “For COGGS, the money will go back into the trail system in...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Medical district skywalk reopening as Vision Northland nears completion

There’s more signs of progress down at the Vision Northland construction site. The skywalk that connects the medical district parking ramp and the first street clinic is now open again. The skywalk had previously been closed since July for the work on the new hospital. In a statement, Essentia...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Ghosts and Goblins: Will Halloween weekend be a Trick or a Treat?

As Halloween weekend approaches, the WDIO Storm Track team says the weather should cooperate nicely with all frightening festivities. The forecast is mysteriously mild and creepily quiet with highs in the mid-50s Saturday, Sunday and Monday. This forecast is very kind considering the ghosts of Halloween’s past. The normal...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Duluth Coffee Company celebrates 10 years

Tuesday, Duluth Coffee Company celebrated its 10 year anniversary. The company, which started out in the owner’s garage now, is home to a 70 kilo roaster. Sales Manager Sam Levar says, “in about 10 minutes we roast about 100 pounds of coffee.”. Duluth Coffee Company is also serving...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

New technology maybe on the way for the Duluth Police Department

The Duluth citizen’s review board is looking for input to share with the Duluth police department as they are looking into using drones in their options for law enforcement activities. There will be a public meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26th at the Public Safety Building at...
DULUTH, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy