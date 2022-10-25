WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — The seasons are quickly changing here in Northeast Ohio, and as we soak up these last beautiful days of fall, many of us are still enjoying being outside. I decided to head over to Willoughby to enjoy some al fresco drinks and dining at The Yard on 3rd, where I met up with owner Anna Dey who explained that they’ve had busy season since first opening in June.

WILLOUGHBY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO