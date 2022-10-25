Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
If You're Looking for Cambodian Food in the Suburbs of Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Place in North OlmstedIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Councilman Richard Trojanski and Maple Heights Public Works & Safety Committee Host City-Wide Domestic Violence ForumBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Pizza in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
For Cleveland Guardians, Small Ball Might Not Be the Best Fall BallIBWAACleveland, OH
Related
Wellington 'Kindland' initiative teaches bullying prevention
WELLINGTON, Ohio — October is National Bullying Prevention Month and in Lorain County, Wellington Exempted Village Schools are raising awareness about bullying and cyberbullying among students. It's all part of "Kindland," a Cleveland-based initiative launched in 2020 by the non-profit group Values in Action. "I believe bullying is an...
When does the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame open the 2022 Inductee Exhibit in Cleveland?
CLEVELAND — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Oct. 24, 2022. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland is set to welcome a new array of artifacts from this year's 2022 inductee class. On Wednesday, Nov. 2, the Rock & Roll Hall of...
The Power of Inspiration: Recess Cleveland highlights the importance of old-fashioned fun
CLEVELAND — From four square and tug-of-war, to bounce houses and race cars, Recess Cleveland is on a mission to highlight the importance of good old-fashioned fun. "Recess Cleveland builds pop-up parks basically, in neighborhoods lacking safe places to play," Executive Director Alexander Robertson explained. Robertson founded the non-profit...
15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Oct. 27-30)
Mushroomhead's annual Halloween show takes place at the Agora and WCSB 's Halloween Ball returns to the Beachland
coolcleveland.com
Lakewood’s St. James Church Welcomes All for an Afternoon of Music
St. James Catholic Church in Lakewood is a spectacular edifice, based on a 1,000-year-old Sicilian Church. When former bishop Richard Lennon put in on his lengthy list of churches to be closed, parishioners appealed to the Vatican — and won. So it’s definitely worth dropping by for its music...
12-year-old in Ecuador receives prosthetic arm built by Cleveland robotics students
CLEVELAND — When students in the Greater Cleveland FIRST Robotics Initiative heard about a young woman named Samantha in Ecuador who was in need of prosthetics, they immediately knew they could help. Together, these students put their heads together to build Samantha a right arm, and on Tuesday, they were able to speak with her about the new prosthetic.
Michael Myers actor from 'Halloween Ends' reflects on time growing up in Northeast Ohio
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — It’s true. The boogeyman has ties to Northeast Ohio. James Jude Courtney, the actor who has portrayed horror villain Michael Myers in the three latest Halloween movies alongside Jamie Lee Curtis, was born and raised in our community. “I was born in Garfield Heights...
New in Town: Jason Mikell visits The Yard on 3rd in Willoughby
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — The seasons are quickly changing here in Northeast Ohio, and as we soak up these last beautiful days of fall, many of us are still enjoying being outside. I decided to head over to Willoughby to enjoy some al fresco drinks and dining at The Yard on 3rd, where I met up with owner Anna Dey who explained that they’ve had busy season since first opening in June.
Groundbreaking celebration takes place for Ohio & Erie Canal Summit Lake Trail in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — The city of Akron and residents of the Summit Lake neighborhood held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Ohio & Erie Canal Summit Lake Trail on Tuesday. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter.
WKYC
Halloween decorations in Cuyahoga Falls
Each day on Go!, we're taking a look at different Halloween displays across Northeast Ohio. Today we're in Cuyahoga Falls for a clown-inspired set up.
Drive-thru light show returning to Lake Metroparks this holiday season
The Lake Metroparks Farmpark is once again hosting its Country Light Drive-thru this holiday season.
Zagara’s is becoming Dave’s – but what will become of my wheat berry salad? Bert Stratton
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- My wife cooks. I do the dishes, and I also shop, but mostly for prepared foods. I once had a conniption at Heinen’s in University Heights when I couldn’t find my favorite prepared food -- wheat berry salad. The deli-counter staff had replaced the tried-and-true wheat berry salad with a newfangled recipe.
Ronayne Endorsed by Nearly 30 Cuyahoga County Mayors
Cleveland Mayors Justin Bibb, Michael White and Jane Campbell all back the Dem
Clvlnd BikeLife group aims to change narrative around bike culture, while also changing lives
CLEVELAND — Clvlnd BikeLife is an initiative that seats to change the negative narrative around youth bike culture. For the initiative's current leader Maurice Philpott, who goes by Los P, biking isn't a nuisance. It's the thing that saved his life. He says he still remembers when his grandmother and parents gave him his first bike.
TONIGHT at 6: FOX 8’s winter weather outlook
Winter is coming, but will it be a harsh one or mild?
Santa reroutes Cuyahoga Valley Christmas train ride
Santa Claus sent a letter to the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad on Tuesday announcing that he needs to reroute the North Pole Adventure.
spectrumnews1.com
The Nation’s Report Card shows Cleveland Metropolitan School District's scores declining since 2019
CLEVELAND — The Nation’s Report Card shows drastic effects from COVID-19 in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District. Matthew Horwich is a tutor in the Cleveland area, specializing in standardized testing and mathematics. He said the pandemic is having a lasting effect on students, driving them to services like his to make up for the impact of two school years of bouncing between virtual and in-person learning.
What percent of Akron is white?
Akron is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Akron?
Downtown Cleveland 'WinterLand' and tree lighting ceremony to take place Saturday, Nov. 26 in Public Square
The holiday season preparations have officially begun in downtown Cleveland. On Saturday, Nov. 26, WinterLand 2022, formerly known as WinterFest, will kick off the holiday season in downtown Cleveland at Public Square. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to...
National report card indicates COVID-19 had lasting impact on Cleveland students
CLEVELAND — The NAEP, known as the nation's report card, tests fourth and eight graders across the nation each year. This year was the first time the test has been given since 2019, the year before the COVID-19 pandemic. While 26 of the nation's major school districts saw NAEP...
WKYC
Cleveland, OH
34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Northeast Ohio local newshttps://www.wkyc.com/
Comments / 0