Wellington 'Kindland' initiative teaches bullying prevention

WELLINGTON, Ohio — October is National Bullying Prevention Month and in Lorain County, Wellington Exempted Village Schools are raising awareness about bullying and cyberbullying among students. It's all part of "Kindland," a Cleveland-based initiative launched in 2020 by the non-profit group Values in Action. "I believe bullying is an...
Lakewood’s St. James Church Welcomes All for an Afternoon of Music

St. James Catholic Church in Lakewood is a spectacular edifice, based on a 1,000-year-old Sicilian Church. When former bishop Richard Lennon put in on his lengthy list of churches to be closed, parishioners appealed to the Vatican — and won. So it’s definitely worth dropping by for its music...
New in Town: Jason Mikell visits The Yard on 3rd in Willoughby

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — The seasons are quickly changing here in Northeast Ohio, and as we soak up these last beautiful days of fall, many of us are still enjoying being outside. I decided to head over to Willoughby to enjoy some al fresco drinks and dining at The Yard on 3rd, where I met up with owner Anna Dey who explained that they’ve had busy season since first opening in June.
The Nation’s Report Card shows Cleveland Metropolitan School District's scores declining since 2019

CLEVELAND — The Nation’s Report Card shows drastic effects from COVID-19 in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District. Matthew Horwich is a tutor in the Cleveland area, specializing in standardized testing and mathematics. He said the pandemic is having a lasting effect on students, driving them to services like his to make up for the impact of two school years of bouncing between virtual and in-person learning.
What percent of Akron is white?

Akron is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Akron?
