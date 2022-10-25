ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland.com

Failure to pass Nov. 8 ballot levy could be devastating for Cleveland Metroparks

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The last time Cleveland Metroparks had a levy on the ballot it passed with nearly 70% support. That was 2013. This year, the award-winning regional park system known as the “Emerald Necklace” for its chain of interconnected green spaces and amenities that ring Greater Cleveland is asking voters to replace that levy with an increase over a new 10-year cycle.
CLEVELAND, OH
newsnet5

Parma Heights to move forward with deer culling program in 2023

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio — The deer population across Northeast Ohio has reached new heights. At this point, you’ve probably seen some in your neighborhood or almost hit one. National Data shows around 1.5 million car crashes involve deer each year. Here in Ohio, there have been 102,000 deer...
PARMA HEIGHTS, OH
WKYC

Lorain, Erie counties issue overdose spike alert

ELYRIA, Ohio — Two Northeast Ohio counties have issued overdose spike alerts after a recent uptick in drug overdoses. On Monday, Lorain County Public Health (LCPH) reported "unusually high rates of drug overdoses" that occurred within the county on Sunday. Health leaders say the rapid increase included multiple drug overdoses, including fatalities.
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Fishermen plead not guilty to cheating during Lake Erie walleye tournament

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The two anglers who allegedly stuffed lead weights into fish during a Lake Erie tournament faced a Cuyahoga County judge on Wednesday. Court records show that 42-year-old Jacob Runyan and 35-year-old Chase Cominsky were recently indicted on charges that include, cheating, attempted grand theft, and unlawful ownership of wild animals.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Joe Thomas to host 2023 Greater Cleveland Sports Awards at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Jan. 25

CLEVELAND — Just a few weeks before he likely receives the call that he's heading to Canton, Joe Thomas will be back in Cleveland. On Wednesday, the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission announced that Thomas will serve as the host of the 2023 Greater Cleveland Sports Awards. The event, which will once again take place at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, is scheduled for January 25 and serves as the "premier annual sports fundraiser supporting Greater Cleveland Sports Commission and celebrating a year of athletic achievements in Northeast Ohio from high school stars to professional athletes."
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Former dancer for Cleveland Cavaliers organization opens studio in Brecksville

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- A former dancer for a Cleveland Cavaliers minor league basketball team has opened a dance studio on Ohio 21 near Snowville Road. Kylie Taylor -- who danced for the Canton Charge, now the Cleveland Charge, for one year in 2016 -- started operating Revel Dance Complex in September. The studio, which moved into a vacant building near the northeast corner of Ohio 21 and Snowville, provides instruction to children and young adults ages 3-18.
BRECKSVILLE, OH
WKYC

WKYC

