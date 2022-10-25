Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
If You're Looking for Cambodian Food in the Suburbs of Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Place in North OlmstedIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Councilman Richard Trojanski and Maple Heights Public Works & Safety Committee Host City-Wide Domestic Violence ForumBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Pizza in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
For Cleveland Guardians, Small Ball Might Not Be the Best Fall BallIBWAACleveland, OH
Related
New luxury lodge reeling in anglers for guided fishing, hunting in Northeast Ohio
The Covered Bridge Outfitters & Lodge, which opened to the public in Conneaut last week, offers guided fly fishing tours on their 135-acre property as well as nearby hot spots.
Cleveland Mayor looks to revitalize historic Highland Park Golf Course
The saying goes, "A lot of business is handled on the golf course," but in the case of Highland Park Golf Course in Cleveland, history was made instead.
Failure to pass Nov. 8 ballot levy could be devastating for Cleveland Metroparks
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The last time Cleveland Metroparks had a levy on the ballot it passed with nearly 70% support. That was 2013. This year, the award-winning regional park system known as the “Emerald Necklace” for its chain of interconnected green spaces and amenities that ring Greater Cleveland is asking voters to replace that levy with an increase over a new 10-year cycle.
newsnet5
Parma Heights to move forward with deer culling program in 2023
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio — The deer population across Northeast Ohio has reached new heights. At this point, you’ve probably seen some in your neighborhood or almost hit one. National Data shows around 1.5 million car crashes involve deer each year. Here in Ohio, there have been 102,000 deer...
TONIGHT at 6: FOX 8’s winter weather outlook
Winter is coming, but will it be a harsh one or mild?
Old Cleveland elementary school to usher in new era in manufacturing
Leaders from across Northeast Ohio to gather Thursday to mark a new chapter in the region’s rich manufacturing history with the opening of MAGNET's new headquarters.
Groundbreaking celebration takes place for Ohio & Erie Canal Summit Lake Trail in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — The city of Akron and residents of the Summit Lake neighborhood held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Ohio & Erie Canal Summit Lake Trail on Tuesday. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter.
Lorain, Erie counties issue overdose spike alert
ELYRIA, Ohio — Two Northeast Ohio counties have issued overdose spike alerts after a recent uptick in drug overdoses. On Monday, Lorain County Public Health (LCPH) reported "unusually high rates of drug overdoses" that occurred within the county on Sunday. Health leaders say the rapid increase included multiple drug overdoses, including fatalities.
cleveland19.com
Fishermen plead not guilty to cheating during Lake Erie walleye tournament
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The two anglers who allegedly stuffed lead weights into fish during a Lake Erie tournament faced a Cuyahoga County judge on Wednesday. Court records show that 42-year-old Jacob Runyan and 35-year-old Chase Cominsky were recently indicted on charges that include, cheating, attempted grand theft, and unlawful ownership of wild animals.
The Marshall Project: Who’s Really Cycling In and Out of Cleveland's Courts?
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: this story originally appeared on The Marshall Project, a nonprofit news organization covering the U.S. criminal justice system. You can find more information on The Marshall Project on its official website. Deshawn Maines stood in a courtroom inside the Cuyahoga County Justice Center on Nov....
3News Investigates: Inside the life of Jeffrey Dahmer's days living in Northeast Ohio
BATH, Ohio — He was one of our nation’s most notorious serial killers whose murderous spree went largely unnoticed. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Americans were jolted when Jeffrey Dahmer's crimes revealed that...
New statewide initiative hopes to better educate young drivers in Ohio
CLEVELAND — A new initiative by the Ohio Traffic Safety Office, with support of the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Gov. Mike DeWine, has compiled statewide crash data in the hopes of educating young people getting behind the wheel for the first time. The end result is a series...
Joe Thomas to host 2023 Greater Cleveland Sports Awards at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Jan. 25
CLEVELAND — Just a few weeks before he likely receives the call that he's heading to Canton, Joe Thomas will be back in Cleveland. On Wednesday, the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission announced that Thomas will serve as the host of the 2023 Greater Cleveland Sports Awards. The event, which will once again take place at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, is scheduled for January 25 and serves as the "premier annual sports fundraiser supporting Greater Cleveland Sports Commission and celebrating a year of athletic achievements in Northeast Ohio from high school stars to professional athletes."
Zagara’s is becoming Dave’s – but what will become of my wheat berry salad? Bert Stratton
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- My wife cooks. I do the dishes, and I also shop, but mostly for prepared foods. I once had a conniption at Heinen’s in University Heights when I couldn’t find my favorite prepared food -- wheat berry salad. The deli-counter staff had replaced the tried-and-true wheat berry salad with a newfangled recipe.
Who’s Really Cycling In and Out of Cleveland's Courts? "Career Criminals" Who Aren't What You Think
Often miscast as violent criminals, most repeat defendants commit nonviolent crimes borne out of untreated addiction and mental illness, a Marshall Project analysis shows
Former dancer for Cleveland Cavaliers organization opens studio in Brecksville
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- A former dancer for a Cleveland Cavaliers minor league basketball team has opened a dance studio on Ohio 21 near Snowville Road. Kylie Taylor -- who danced for the Canton Charge, now the Cleveland Charge, for one year in 2016 -- started operating Revel Dance Complex in September. The studio, which moved into a vacant building near the northeast corner of Ohio 21 and Snowville, provides instruction to children and young adults ages 3-18.
Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad changes route for North Pole Adventure
On Tuesday, the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad announced the updated departure locations for their signature holiday event.
Fire, explosions level Cleveland business
Crews responded to the scene of a building explosion on Cleveland's east side Tuesday.
Akron becomes 11th city in Ohio to ban conversion therapy for children
AKRON, Ohio — *EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from an earlier edition of "Health Yeah! with Monica Robins." The city of Akron on Monday became the 11th municipality in the state of Ohio to outlaw the discredited practice of conversion therapy for minors. The ordinance, which was introduced...
WKYC
Cleveland police reform monitor to step down: the latest
3News Investigates has learned that Hassan Aden, the federal monitor overseeing Cleveland police reform efforts, is stepping down. Austin Love has the latest.
WKYC
Cleveland, OH
34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Northeast Ohio local newshttps://www.wkyc.com/
Comments / 4