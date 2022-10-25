CLEVELAND — Just a few weeks before he likely receives the call that he's heading to Canton, Joe Thomas will be back in Cleveland. On Wednesday, the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission announced that Thomas will serve as the host of the 2023 Greater Cleveland Sports Awards. The event, which will once again take place at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, is scheduled for January 25 and serves as the "premier annual sports fundraiser supporting Greater Cleveland Sports Commission and celebrating a year of athletic achievements in Northeast Ohio from high school stars to professional athletes."

