Budget Committee cancels Carter County Commission meeting on pay hike for sheriff's officers
ELIZABETHTON — Thursday’s Carter County Commission meeting was canceled after it became apparent there was no consensus on funding for a proposed raise for officers of the Carter County Sheriff’s Office. The special meeting of the commission was called last week, after its Budget Committee had unanimously...
Early vote numbers in Washington County already surpass August totals
It’s near the halfway point of the 14-day early voting period for the Nov. 8 election and numbers show Washington County has already topped its totals for early voting in the Aug. 4 election. As of Tuesday, which is six days into the early voting period, the Washington County...
Commissioners Can’t Agree On Method To Fund Sheriff’s Department Raises
A proposal to give 133 Carter County Sheriff’s Department employees a five dollar an hour raise appears to have fizzled out. Commissioners are unable to come to an agreed way to fund the increase that would bring the pay scale to more than 18 dollars an hour, one of the highest rates in the region. But any discussion on the matter will have to wait again till next week when commissioners meet.. Meanwhile, the Carter County Detention Center is facing a threat of decertification due to staffing shortages. Carter County Sheriff Tim Fraley says he can’t retain, or recruit new employees at the current pay scale of 13 dollars and 80 cents an hour for patrol officers.
Democratic candidate for governor stumps in Jonesborough
Dr. Jason Martin, the Democratic candidate for Tennessee governor on the Nov. 8 ballot, made a stop at the Jonesborough Visitors Center on Wednesday for a meet-the-candidate event hosted by area Democrats. Martin said he was taking his campaign’s message to diverse communities across the state during the closing days...
Local school districts awarded funds for new, low-emission school buses
WASHINGTON (WJHL) — Three local school districts are set to get funds from the EPA to purchase new low-emission and zero-emission school buses. The EPA announced that Clean School Bus Program rebates have been awarded to Johnson County Schools in Northeast Tennessee and Lee and Wise county schools in Southwest Virginia. Johnson County will receive […]
Bristol, Va. City Council passes step toward prohibiting future abortion centers
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Bristol, Virginia City Council members unanimously voted to block new abortion providers from practicing in the city and impose new restrictions on the existing one. The proposed resolution still has to pass through several steps before it can become law. It will be sent to the planning commission, as well as […]
Kingsport BOE members consider keeping superintendent search out of public eye, but can they?
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport City Schools Board of Education is looking for its next superintendent as the current superintendent, Dr. Jeff Moorhouse, officially retires on Nov. 1. Tuesday night, the board met to discuss how to proceed with the search. During that meeting, some board members suggested keeping the candidate list private for […]
State commission approves lease for regional drug treatment center
The Tennessee State Building Commission has approved a plan to lease the now-closed Northeast Correctional Complex annex in Carter County to a group developing the Northeast Tennessee Regional Recovery Center. State Rep. Tim Hicks, R-Gray, said Monday all the necessary contracts are expected to be signed before the end of...
Carter County Budget Committee continues debate on sheriff's office pay increase
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Commission’s Budget Committee debated late into Tuesday night to come to a consensus on a proposed pay increase for the officers of the Carter County Sheriff’s Office. The alternatives were to retain a previously approved motion for a $5 per hour across...
Hawkins County proposes more than $5.5 million in capital projects
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Commission's Budget Committee reviewed the capital projects list comprised by the mayor’s office to complete repairs and renovations to all county buildings and some properties, which totals approximately $5.7 million for all projects. The resolution went before the Budget Committee at its last...
Elizabethton leaders discuss sign ordinance changes for vertical tall signs
ELIZABETHTON — It has only been four years since the city of Elizabethton updated its sign ordinance, but the Elizabethton City Council and the Elizabethton Regional Planning Commission held a workshop session on the ordinance on Monday afternoon. The focus was on temporary signs. Planning and Development Director Logan...
The Hawkins County Commission discusses several Baby Doe donations
ROGERSVILLE — Over the past month, the Hawkins County Commission has considered several Baby Doe settlement-related resolutions and presentations from many different organizations. The county received a total of $1.65 million from the Baby Doe lawsuit and has already distributed $1 million.
Interstate development zone to be brought up again next month
An economic redevelopment zone off Exit 69 of Interstate 81 is still on the table as Sullivan County Commissioners plan to mull it over again next month. County Commissioner Sam Jones, who sponsored the resolution for the zone, asked to delay a vote last week during the commission’s regularly scheduled meeting.
Elizabethton City Council
Unicoi County Commission discusses Tumbling Creek flooding, sheriff's department bonus during meeting
The Unicoi County Commission decided not to install new culverts on Tumbling Creek Road during Monday’s meeting. The new, larger culverts were intended to help prevent the roadway from flooding — something residents of Tumbling Creek Road have been struggling with for years.
New meters on their way for Jonesborough customers
Drive-by meter reading is now a reality in Jonesborough as 1,440 brand new water meters are being installed as part of the Town’s systemwide meter replacement program. At the most recent Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting Monday Oct. 10, the board discussed what this change will consist of – including meter readers being able to now read meters from their cars via digital tablets.
Kingsport’s Texas Roadhouse Adds Seating for 50 Additional Guests
KINGSPORT — Construction is underway to expand seating at the Texas Roadhouse, 1221 E. Stone Drive. The renovation will add seats to accommodate 50 guests and enlarge the to-go area for carryout orders.
Goodwill home office moving to Stone Drive property
KINGSPORT — Goodwill Industries of Tenneva Inc. is growing and needs more space, so it has sold it current headquarters and is moving to a new one. On Wednesday, the regional Goodwill sold the current home office located at 2017 Brookside Lane to Rich Lort. Goodwill plans to renovate a part of its property at 2745 E. Stone Drive.
Will County Commissioners Force the Closure of Brights Zoo for a Bitcoin Mine Operation
A proposed settlement with Red Dog Technologies and the Washington County Commission could have the Bitcoin mining operation in Telford relocated to the Washington County Industrial Park. The Washington County Industrial Park is just over two miles from Brights Zoo.
Customers get text messages from Shady Grove Utility about discontinued services
Thousands of customers of Shady Grove Utility in Dandridge received quite a surprise Monday.
