Washington County, TN

supertalk929.com

Commissioners Can’t Agree On Method To Fund Sheriff’s Department Raises

A proposal to give 133 Carter County Sheriff’s Department employees a five dollar an hour raise appears to have fizzled out. Commissioners are unable to come to an agreed way to fund the increase that would bring the pay scale to more than 18 dollars an hour, one of the highest rates in the region. But any discussion on the matter will have to wait again till next week when commissioners meet.. Meanwhile, the Carter County Detention Center is facing a threat of decertification due to staffing shortages. Carter County Sheriff Tim Fraley says he can’t retain, or recruit new employees at the current pay scale of 13 dollars and 80 cents an hour for patrol officers.
Johnson City Press

Democratic candidate for governor stumps in Jonesborough

Dr. Jason Martin, the Democratic candidate for Tennessee governor on the Nov. 8 ballot, made a stop at the Jonesborough Visitors Center on Wednesday for a meet-the-candidate event hosted by area Democrats. Martin said he was taking his campaign’s message to diverse communities across the state during the closing days...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

Local school districts awarded funds for new, low-emission school buses

WASHINGTON (WJHL) — Three local school districts are set to get funds from the EPA to purchase new low-emission and zero-emission school buses. The EPA announced that Clean School Bus Program rebates have been awarded to Johnson County Schools in Northeast Tennessee and Lee and Wise county schools in Southwest Virginia. Johnson County will receive […]
LEE COUNTY, VA
Johnson City Press

State commission approves lease for regional drug treatment center

The Tennessee State Building Commission has approved a plan to lease the now-closed Northeast Correctional Complex annex in Carter County to a group developing the Northeast Tennessee Regional Recovery Center. State Rep. Tim Hicks, R-Gray, said Monday all the necessary contracts are expected to be signed before the end of...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Hawkins County proposes more than $5.5 million in capital projects

ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Commission's Budget Committee reviewed the capital projects list comprised by the mayor’s office to complete repairs and renovations to all county buildings and some properties, which totals approximately $5.7 million for all projects. The resolution went before the Budget Committee at its last...
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Elizabethton leaders discuss sign ordinance changes for vertical tall signs

ELIZABETHTON — It has only been four years since the city of Elizabethton updated its sign ordinance, but the Elizabethton City Council and the Elizabethton Regional Planning Commission held a workshop session on the ordinance on Monday afternoon. The focus was on temporary signs. Planning and Development Director Logan...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

The Hawkins County Commission discusses several Baby Doe donations

ROGERSVILLE — Over the past month, the Hawkins County Commission has considered several Baby Doe settlement-related resolutions and presentations from many different organizations. The county received a total of $1.65 million from the Baby Doe lawsuit and has already distributed $1 million.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Interstate development zone to be brought up again next month

An economic redevelopment zone off Exit 69 of Interstate 81 is still on the table as Sullivan County Commissioners plan to mull it over again next month. County Commissioner Sam Jones, who sponsored the resolution for the zone, asked to delay a vote last week during the commission’s regularly scheduled meeting.
Johnson City Press

Elizabethton City Council

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Herald and Tribune

New meters on their way for Jonesborough customers

Drive-by meter reading is now a reality in Jonesborough as 1,440 brand new water meters are being installed as part of the Town’s systemwide meter replacement program. At the most recent Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting Monday Oct. 10, the board discussed what this change will consist of – including meter readers being able to now read meters from their cars via digital tablets.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Johnson City Press

Goodwill home office moving to Stone Drive property

KINGSPORT — Goodwill Industries of Tenneva Inc. is growing and needs more space, so it has sold it current headquarters and is moving to a new one. On Wednesday, the regional Goodwill sold the current home office located at 2017 Brookside Lane to Rich Lort. Goodwill plans to renovate a part of its property at 2745 E. Stone Drive.
KINGSPORT, TN

