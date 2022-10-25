ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, PA

James Harden’s immediate 10-word reaction after Sixers stop 0-3 slide

James Harden definitely looks ecstatic after helping the Philadelphia 76ers get their first win of the season. The Sixers were on the receiving end of a major backlash recently after they lost their first three games of the season to drop 0-3. For a team with two All-Stars and MVP-caliber players, they were supposed to be in title contention. However, they struggled mightily despite big games from their stars and just can’t seem to figure out what they need to win.
Magic Johnson Calls Pat Riley The Best Coach Ever

Miami Heat team president Pat Riley is often considered the "godfather"of the NBA. Hall of Famer Magic Johnson, who played for Riley with the Los Angeles Lakers, said he is greatest coach ever on an appearance on the Shannon Sharpe podcast. "We can score inside, outside and on the break,...
De'Anthony Melton (adductor) active at 76ers shootaround

Philadelphia 76ers point guard De'Anthony Melton (adductor) participated in the Wednesday morning shootaround. Melton is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors, but barring any setbacks before tip-off, he appears to be on track to play. After being held scoreless on Saturday, Melton came back on Monday and set season-highs with 11 points, 5 assists, and 3 triples. Shake Milton might see extra minutes if Melton winds up being unavailable, but it could just mean more playing time for Tyrese Maxey and James Harden.
Trae Young, Hawks hold Pistons at bay

Trae Young had 35 points and six assists and the visiting Atlanta Hawks handed the Detroit Pistons their fourth straight loss, 118-113, on Wednesday. John Collins supplied 19 points and 11 rebounds, while De'Andre Hunter tossed in 17 points before fouling out. Dejounte Murray added 14 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.
Sal Pal: Two Things Eagles Need to “Close the Deal” in the NFC

(EDITOR’S NOTE: To listen to Sal Paolantonio, click on the following linke: Ep 127: Philadelphia Eagles Talk With Sal Paolantonio (spreaker.com) The Philadelphia Eagles are the only unbeaten team in the NFL and the early favorite to represent the NFC in Super Bowl LVII. But you knew that. They...
Why Lions Need to Worry about Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle

If you're looking for speed at the wide receiver position, look no further than the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins, which happen to be the Lions' Week 8 opponent, feature two of the quickest receivers in the entire game: Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. They likely will pose matchup problems aplenty...
Dolphins Week 8 Power Rankings Roundup

The Miami Dolphins ended their three-game losing streak with their 16-10 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and that victory closed the gap between their national believers and national skeptics. After having a range of 8 to 23 in the 10 national power rankings we survey, that gap closed to 7 to...
