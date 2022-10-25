ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Timberwolves Trade Features Karl-Anthony Towns

You know what they say about the “best-laid plans.” The same holds true for NBA teams. Sometimes, they don’t work out. They also say that when people make plans, God laughs. You may think you’ve got a clear course charted, but don’t be shocked if there are some unexpected obstacles along the way.
KENS 5

Timberwolves 134, Spurs 122: What the teams said after the game

SAN ANTONIO — The short-handed San Antonio Spurs saw their three-game win streak come to an end on the road to the Timberwolves, 134-122. Keldon Johnson had 27 points and four rebounds to lead the team while Jakob Poeltl added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Tre Jones finished with 13 points, Jeremy Sochan recorded 12 points, and Josh Richardson, who started in place of Vassell, ended with a double-double with 11 points and 10 assists.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Magic Johnson Calls Pat Riley The Best Coach Ever

Miami Heat team president Pat Riley is often considered the "godfather"of the NBA. Hall of Famer Magic Johnson, who played for Riley with the Los Angeles Lakers, said he is greatest coach ever on an appearance on the Shannon Sharpe podcast. "We can score inside, outside and on the break,...
MIAMI, FL

