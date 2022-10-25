Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Macalester College Students Got a Close Look at Cannabis Farm in MinnesotaWilliam DavisSaint Paul, MN
Minnesota witness photographs high altitude donut-shaped UFORoger MarshMinnesota State
These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their DisappearancesThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMinneapolis, MN
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
Kanye West Says George Floyd’s Death Was Caused by Fentanyl: "The guy's knee wasn't even on his neck like that."News TenderMinneapolis, MN
Why Memphis Grizzlies point guard Tyus Jones is facing his toughest task yet
Tyus Jones is standing at the scorer's table. There's 6:47 left in the first quarter, and he removes his warmup shirt and points at Desmond Bane as the dead-ball horn sounds off for substitutions. This is much earlier than Jones was subbing into games the past three seasons with the...
Anthony Edwards’ brutally honest admission after getting booed during Timberwolves loss to Spurs
The Minnesota Timberwolves are on high alert after two brutal losses to the Utah Jazz and San Antonio Spurs. Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert and the Wolves have put up some rough performances to start the 2022-23 season. Edwards is holding himself accountable for his struggles to start the...
This Knicks-Timberwolves Trade Features Karl-Anthony Towns
You know what they say about the “best-laid plans.” The same holds true for NBA teams. Sometimes, they don’t work out. They also say that when people make plans, God laughs. You may think you’ve got a clear course charted, but don’t be shocked if there are some unexpected obstacles along the way.
Yardbarker
Pels' Zion Williamson to miss game vs. Luka Doncic, Mavericks with hip/back contusion
Williamson and Jones are two of the three Pelicans starters missing the game, along with Brandon Ingram, who suffered a concussion in the Pelicans' loss to the Jazz on Sunday. During that game, Zion took an awkward fall after he blocked Jordan Clarkson, and Clarkson returned the favor by blocking his dunk.
Spurs vs. Timberwolves Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury News, More
The San Antonio Spurs will look to win their fourth consecutive game when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday.
NOLA.com
Trey Murphy's perfect night shooting fuels Pelicans' short-handed win over Mavericks
Luka Doncic is a New Orleans Pelicans killer. Entering Tuesday’s game, Doncic’s Dallas Mavericks had won nine of 11 meetings against their Southwest Division foe. Doncic’s pick-and-roll artistry is difficult for every NBA team to contain, but for New Orleans, he has been especially hard to defend.
How to Watch Mavericks-Pelicans Game On Tuesday
The Dallas Mavericks (1-1) and New Orleans Pelicans (2-1) will play each other on Tuesday night in New Orleans. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.
'This Is Dangerous': Mavs' Defense Unravels in Letdown Loss to Shorthanded Pelicans
The Dallas Mavericks came up short against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday with poor defensive execution becoming a problem.
KENS 5
Timberwolves 134, Spurs 122: What the teams said after the game
SAN ANTONIO — The short-handed San Antonio Spurs saw their three-game win streak come to an end on the road to the Timberwolves, 134-122. Keldon Johnson had 27 points and four rebounds to lead the team while Jakob Poeltl added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Tre Jones finished with 13 points, Jeremy Sochan recorded 12 points, and Josh Richardson, who started in place of Vassell, ended with a double-double with 11 points and 10 assists.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Magic Johnson Calls Pat Riley The Best Coach Ever
Miami Heat team president Pat Riley is often considered the "godfather"of the NBA. Hall of Famer Magic Johnson, who played for Riley with the Los Angeles Lakers, said he is greatest coach ever on an appearance on the Shannon Sharpe podcast. "We can score inside, outside and on the break,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Gambling Website Says Miami Heat Unlikely To Be Involved In Russell Westbrook Trade Talks
The Miami Heat were once among the targets for Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook. According to one gambling website, the Heat are not among the potential suitors for Westbrook. The Heat were not on the list for BetOnline.ag. Here's the list:. Russell Westbrook Next Team IF Traded. Indiana Pacers.
Clippers star Kawhi Leonard shockingly out-load managed by his own team
Before suiting up for the Los Angeles Clippers in their season-opening win against intracity rivals Los Angeles Lakers, it had been a long layoff for Kawhi Leonard, having missed the entirety of the 2021-22 season after he injured his knee in the Game 4 of the second round against the Utah Jazz in the 2021 postseason.
Lakers fall to 0-4 under Ham with 110-99 loss to Nuggets
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 31 points and 13 rebounds, Jamal Murray hit a big 3-pointer and the Denver Nuggets kept the Los Angeles Lakers winless with a 110-99 victory Wednesday night. The Lakers dropped to 0-4 under new coach Darvin Ham. They remain in the company of...
Spurs squash lethargic Wolves to sound of boos in Minnesota
Down by 35 at one point, the Timberwolves fell flat in a loss to San Antonio.
Kansas Jayhawks Football: Three Keys to the rest of the season.
We use the bye week to look ahead to the rest of the regular season for a team hoping to go to a bowl game.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys Betting Line: ‘Sky’s The Limit’ As Early Favorites vs. Bears In Week 8
After the first seven weeks of the season, the Dallas Cowboys now find themselves as the No. 4 ranked team in the NFC. Dallas has relied on its defense, run game and complementary style of football to a start that few - outside of the building, of course - expected.
