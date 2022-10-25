ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

thecomeback.com

Kyrie Irving urges Ben Simmons to take shot in latest Nets loss

The drama around the Brooklyn Nets seems neverending. A roster featuring Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons fell to 1-3 after a 110-99 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night. Simmons scored just four points on 2-of-7 shooting from the field. He did dish out nine assists, but...
PHILADELPHIA, NY
Yardbarker

Key Points: Kuzma, Porzingis Have Big Nights, Lead Wizards Past Pistons in D.C.

The Washington Wizards earned a 120-99 victory over the Detroit Pistons in D.C. The Wizards Superstar, Bradley Beal was limited to just 21 minutes of playing time due to tightness in his back. He was able to come back and play in the third quarter after missing the whole second quarter. This did not affect the Wizards negatively and they were able to roll to victory.
DETROIT, MI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

LeBron Vows to Be More Aggressive After Lakers’ Latest Loss

37-year-old LeBron James has averaged 25.3 points, 10 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game for the Lakers so far this season, but it hasn’t been enough to lead the team to a single win so far. Los Angeles fell to 0–4 with a 110–99 loss to the Nuggets on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

76ers’ Loss to Raptors Causes Doc Rivers to Reiterate Message

Going into the 2022-2023 NBA season viewed as one of the Eastern Conference’s top dogs, the Philadelphia 76ers haven’t come close to clearing the bar of expectations early on. In the two matchups against the East’s last two conference title-holders to start the year, the Sixers came up...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

NBA Notes: Pelicans, Trey Murphy, Cavs, Evan Mobley, Knicks

Guard/forward Trey Murphy III looks very much on the rise, and is generating praise from coach Willie Green, teammates and fans because of it. “There’s nothing Trey does that shocks me,” Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. said, via Jim Eichenhofer of Pelicans.com. “His work ethic this summer, him and Herb were working like dogs. To see him step into this role and excel, I’m not shocked. This is Trey Murphy. You should get used to it.”
ClutchPoints

Nets duo Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving combine with Grizzlies’ Ja Morant, Desmond Bane to shatter 39-year NBA scoring record

Monday night’s matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies definitely lived up to the lofty expectations fans had before the game tipped off. We saw a scoring barrage from some of the top players in the game today as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined with Ja Morant and Desmond Bane to shatter a nearly four-decade old NBA record.
MEMPHIS, TN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Magic Johnson Calls Pat Riley The Best Coach Ever

Miami Heat team president Pat Riley is often considered the "godfather"of the NBA. Hall of Famer Magic Johnson, who played for Riley with the Los Angeles Lakers, said he is greatest coach ever on an appearance on the Shannon Sharpe podcast. "We can score inside, outside and on the break,...
MIAMI, FL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Jimmy Butler On The State Of The Miami Heat: `We Got To Start Winning’

The Miami Heat haven't started the season the way they expected. The dropped three of a four-game homestand and begin their first road trip Wednesday against the Portland Trail Blazers. Forward Jimmy Butler spoke of the state of the team after Monday's loss to the Toronto Raptors. "We got to...
MIAMI, FL
Lake Oswego Review

Damian Lillard hurt, Miami deals Portland Trail Blazers loss

A quick recap, three standout stats and a game grade from fifth game of 82 of the 2022-23 season.A loss had to come eventually and, unfortunately, the Trail Blazers suffered two losses Wednesday at Moda Center. Miami took the lead in the second quarter, withstood a brief Portland rally in the third and then controlled the game the rest of the way in a 119-98 win. The Trail Blazers (4-1) lost for the first time, and lost star guard Damian Lillard for the game late in the third quarter. He came up with a right calf strain and did not...
PORTLAND, OR

