thecomeback.com
Kyrie Irving urges Ben Simmons to take shot in latest Nets loss
The drama around the Brooklyn Nets seems neverending. A roster featuring Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons fell to 1-3 after a 110-99 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night. Simmons scored just four points on 2-of-7 shooting from the field. He did dish out nine assists, but...
Yardbarker
Watch: New York Knicks POWER Past Orlando Magic | Full Game Highlights (October 24, 2022)
The New York Knicks defeat the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden led by Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson. Highlights from October 24, 2022.
Yardbarker
Pels' Zion Williamson to miss game vs. Luka Doncic, Mavericks with hip/back contusion
Williamson and Jones are two of the three Pelicans starters missing the game, along with Brandon Ingram, who suffered a concussion in the Pelicans' loss to the Jazz on Sunday. During that game, Zion took an awkward fall after he blocked Jordan Clarkson, and Clarkson returned the favor by blocking his dunk.
WATCH: Kyrie Irving's Buzzer Beater In Nets-Grizzlies Game
Kyrie Irving had a buzzer beater to end the first quarter of Monday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Memphis Grizzlies.
How to Watch Mavericks-Pelicans Game On Tuesday
The Dallas Mavericks (1-1) and New Orleans Pelicans (2-1) will play each other on Tuesday night in New Orleans. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.
Yardbarker
Key Points: Kuzma, Porzingis Have Big Nights, Lead Wizards Past Pistons in D.C.
The Washington Wizards earned a 120-99 victory over the Detroit Pistons in D.C. The Wizards Superstar, Bradley Beal was limited to just 21 minutes of playing time due to tightness in his back. He was able to come back and play in the third quarter after missing the whole second quarter. This did not affect the Wizards negatively and they were able to roll to victory.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
LeBron Vows to Be More Aggressive After Lakers’ Latest Loss
37-year-old LeBron James has averaged 25.3 points, 10 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game for the Lakers so far this season, but it hasn’t been enough to lead the team to a single win so far. Los Angeles fell to 0–4 with a 110–99 loss to the Nuggets on...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
76ers’ Loss to Raptors Causes Doc Rivers to Reiterate Message
Going into the 2022-2023 NBA season viewed as one of the Eastern Conference’s top dogs, the Philadelphia 76ers haven’t come close to clearing the bar of expectations early on. In the two matchups against the East’s last two conference title-holders to start the year, the Sixers came up...
Yardbarker
NBA Notes: Pelicans, Trey Murphy, Cavs, Evan Mobley, Knicks
Guard/forward Trey Murphy III looks very much on the rise, and is generating praise from coach Willie Green, teammates and fans because of it. “There’s nothing Trey does that shocks me,” Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. said, via Jim Eichenhofer of Pelicans.com. “His work ethic this summer, him and Herb were working like dogs. To see him step into this role and excel, I’m not shocked. This is Trey Murphy. You should get used to it.”
New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Against The Dallas Mavericks
The New Orleans Pelicans have announced their injury report for Tuesday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks.
Nets duo Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving combine with Grizzlies’ Ja Morant, Desmond Bane to shatter 39-year NBA scoring record
Monday night’s matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies definitely lived up to the lofty expectations fans had before the game tipped off. We saw a scoring barrage from some of the top players in the game today as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined with Ja Morant and Desmond Bane to shatter a nearly four-decade old NBA record.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Magic Johnson Calls Pat Riley The Best Coach Ever
Miami Heat team president Pat Riley is often considered the "godfather"of the NBA. Hall of Famer Magic Johnson, who played for Riley with the Los Angeles Lakers, said he is greatest coach ever on an appearance on the Shannon Sharpe podcast. "We can score inside, outside and on the break,...
NBA roundup: Blazers fall to Heat, lose Damian Lillard to injury
Bam Adebayo recorded 18 points and eight rebounds on Wednesday as the Miami Heat handed host Portland its first loss
Detroit Pistons Lose To The Atlanta Hawks 118-113
The Pistons fall to the Hawks despite big performances from Bojan Bogdanovic, who had 33 points, and Cade Cunningham, who had 26.
Terry Rozier's Injury Status For Hornets-Knicks Game
Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier has been ruled out with an ankle injury for Wednesday night’s game against the New York Knicks.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jimmy Butler On The State Of The Miami Heat: `We Got To Start Winning’
The Miami Heat haven't started the season the way they expected. The dropped three of a four-game homestand and begin their first road trip Wednesday against the Portland Trail Blazers. Forward Jimmy Butler spoke of the state of the team after Monday's loss to the Toronto Raptors. "We got to...
Damian Lillard hurt, Miami deals Portland Trail Blazers loss
A quick recap, three standout stats and a game grade from fifth game of 82 of the 2022-23 season.A loss had to come eventually and, unfortunately, the Trail Blazers suffered two losses Wednesday at Moda Center. Miami took the lead in the second quarter, withstood a brief Portland rally in the third and then controlled the game the rest of the way in a 119-98 win. The Trail Blazers (4-1) lost for the first time, and lost star guard Damian Lillard for the game late in the third quarter. He came up with a right calf strain and did not...
