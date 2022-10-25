ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malden, MA

Malden, October 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Malden.

The Carver Middle High School soccer team will have a game with Malden Catholic High School on October 25, 2022, 14:00:00.

Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The Carver Middle High School soccer team will have a game with Malden Catholic High School on October 25, 2022, 15:30:00.

Varsity Girls Soccer

