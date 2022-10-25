ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Oregon’s Will Richardson named to preseason All Pac-12 First Team

By Andy Patton
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FHfW9_0ilKfXLG00

The college basketball season is only a few short weeks away from getting underway, with the Oregon Ducks taking on Florida A&M on November 7 to begin the campaign.

The Pac-12 recently revealed their all conference selections, and fifth year senior point guard Will Richardson was the lone Duck on the 10-man squad.

Richardson was joined by a handful of the conference’s best performers from a year ago, with a few up-and-comers on the list as well.

Oregon is ranked No. 21 to start the season, and Richardson’s outside shooting and facilitating is a big part of their expected success this season.

Freshman big man Kel’el Ware is going to be a big hinge for Dana Altman’s team as well, although incoming freshman are rarely in consideration for preseason all conference awards.

For Oregon to reach their ceiling as a top ten team in the country, they’ll need the best out of Richardson and Ware – along with role players N’Faly Dante, Quincy Guerrier, and transfer guards Jermaine Couisnard (South Carolina) and Keeshawn Barthelemy (Colorado).

The Pac-12 preseason first team is littered with talented players from all over the conference, including two each from UCLA, USC, and Stanford.

Without further ado, here is a look at the entire Pac-12 preseason first team:

Tyger Campbell, PG, UCLA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l6NKD_0ilKfXLG00 Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Branden Carlson, C, Utah

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XeefX_0ilKfXLG00 Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Boogie Ellis, SG, USC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34ulR2_0ilKfXLG00 Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Mouhamed Gueye, SF, Washington State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rSj7O_0ilKfXLG00 Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Harrison Ingram, SF, Stanford

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rNQcv_0ilKfXLG00 Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Jaime Jaquez Jr., SF, UCLA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wrlZx_0ilKfXLG00 Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Spencer Jones, PF, Stanford

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ySmuc_0ilKfXLG00 Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Drew Peterson, SF, USC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uBKUz_0ilKfXLG00 Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Will Richardson, PG, Oregon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KixWZ_0ilKfXLG00 Photo by Ethan Landa.

Azuolas Tubelis, PF, Arizona

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jQwEo_0ilKfXLG00 Mandatory Credit: Chris Coduto-USA TODAY Sports

