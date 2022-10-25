Oregon’s Will Richardson named to preseason All Pac-12 First Team
The college basketball season is only a few short weeks away from getting underway, with the Oregon Ducks taking on Florida A&M on November 7 to begin the campaign.
The Pac-12 recently revealed their all conference selections, and fifth year senior point guard Will Richardson was the lone Duck on the 10-man squad.
Richardson was joined by a handful of the conference’s best performers from a year ago, with a few up-and-comers on the list as well.
Oregon is ranked No. 21 to start the season, and Richardson’s outside shooting and facilitating is a big part of their expected success this season.
Freshman big man Kel’el Ware is going to be a big hinge for Dana Altman’s team as well, although incoming freshman are rarely in consideration for preseason all conference awards.
For Oregon to reach their ceiling as a top ten team in the country, they’ll need the best out of Richardson and Ware – along with role players N’Faly Dante, Quincy Guerrier, and transfer guards Jermaine Couisnard (South Carolina) and Keeshawn Barthelemy (Colorado).
The Pac-12 preseason first team is littered with talented players from all over the conference, including two each from UCLA, USC, and Stanford.
Without further ado, here is a look at the entire Pac-12 preseason first team:
Tyger Campbell, PG, UCLA
Branden Carlson, C, Utah
Boogie Ellis, SG, USC
Mouhamed Gueye, SF, Washington State
Harrison Ingram, SF, Stanford
Jaime Jaquez Jr., SF, UCLA
Spencer Jones, PF, Stanford
Drew Peterson, SF, USC
Will Richardson, PG, Oregon
Azuolas Tubelis, PF, Arizona
