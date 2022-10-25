Read full article on original website
2022 World Series schedule: How to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros on TV
The 2022 World Series is set. Here's a look at the schedule and television information for the series between the National League's Philadelphia Phillies and the American League's Houston Astros. Fox is scheduled to broadcast all of the games in the Fall Classic. ...
Predicting the Astros World Series Roster
With the Philadelphia Phillies up next, the Houston Astros may not make many changes to their World Series roster.
Angels News: Fans React to Former Halos Making the World Series
There are some mixed emotions among Angel fans.
Bruce Bochy Ready to Meet 'Deep' Rangers Minor League System
The new Texas Rangers manager did his homework before his interview, so he knows what's in the pipeline.
NJ.com
Ex-Phillies, Mets pitcher steps down as Cardinals coach
The St. Louis Cardinals are changing things up. A slew of changes to the coaching staff were announced on Tuesday. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Athletic’s Katie Woo tweeted: NEWS: Jeff Albert has elected to not return as the Cardinals hitting coach in 2023. Pitching coach...
MLB
Is defense the World Series X-factor?
From the start, the 2022 Phillies built themselves to slug over everything. It's been true since they added Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos and banked on their bats overwhelming the defensive holes they created. And it has Philadelphia on the doorstep of a World Series title. • World Series Game...
MLB
Phillie Phanatic vs Orbit: The World Series of MLB's greatest mascots
The battle begins Friday: Two of the best in MLB will square off inside Houston's Minute Maid Park. One will be sporting the red and white colors of the great city of Philadelphia, while the other will be donning the Astros' orange and navy. Both have had great moments during the 2022 season and, of course, during their respective franchise's histories.
MLB
Can this World Series match the madness of the 1980 Phillies-Astros NLCS?
Not many predicted the Phillies to win it all in 1980. Many baseball writers predicted Philadelphia to finish fourth in the NL East after they had lost in the NLCS three straight years from 1976-78 before finishing fourth with 84 wins in '79. They appeared to have made the right call as the Phillies were hovering around .500 before going on a hot streak to end the season. They needed to beat the Expos in two out of three games to finish the season and win the NL East by one game over Montreal.
MLB
Experts pick World Series winner, MVP and more
With the 2022 World Series between the Astros and Phillies set to get underway Friday, it's time for some Fall Classic predictions. We polled a panel of MLB.com voters with the following questions:. Who will win the World Series?. How many games will the Series last?. Who will hit the...
MLB
Verlander doing something no one has before
When the World Series begins, Justin Verlander will be 39 years and 250 days old. And when he takes the mound, you're likely going to see some 97s, 98s, maybe even 99s on the radar gun. It will be something baseball fans today have never seen on the postseason stage....
MLB
Here's where the Royals' manager search stands
KANSAS CITY -- With the end of October rapidly approaching, the Royals continue to interview managerial candidates and narrow down their list of who will replace Mike Matheny in 2023 and beyond. Internal candidates Pedro Grifol, Vance Wilson and Scott Thorman have all gone through first-round interviews with the Royals,...
MLB
Underestimate a National League underdog? Houston knows better
HOUSTON -- Have you heard the one about a National League East team that struggled through portions of the regular season, only to rally in time to make the playoffs and win the World Series? If you’re a fan of the Astros, it’s the kind of late October horror story that could make you dread Halloween.
MLB
'A cool thing': In The Moment brings fans closer to game
Just minutes after Bryce Harper hit the home run that won the National League pennant for the Phillies, there he was, one of baseball's biggest superstars, on camera in the dugout breaking down one of the biggest moments of the playoffs for a national TV audience. • World Series Game...
MLB
5 questions the Rangers must answer this offseason
ARLINGTON -- The Rangers answered their biggest offseason question this week when three-time World Series champion Bruce Bochy was announced as the 20th full-time manager in franchise history. But now that the most important hole has been filled, what’s next? Texas still has a ways to go to be fully...
MLB
5 things we've learned from a wild '22 postseason
The postseason is about entertainment, not education. Pit two good teams against each other in a short playoff series, and anything can happen. But with this pause in the postseason prior to the start of the World Series between the Astros and the Phillies on Friday night in Houston, there are a few takeaways from the first few rounds of this tournament that feel firmer than others.
MLB
Superstar Bryce ready to live up to top billing
PHILADELPHIA -- John Middleton only imagined moments like this when Bryce Harper came to Philadelphia in 2019. Big hits in big moments, Harper on a stage, hoisting a trophy, singing and dancing in the clubhouse, soaked in champagne. Bringing Middleton’s bleeping trophy back. • World Series Game 1, presented...
MLB
Phillies tab Nola to start Friday's WS opener
PHILADELPHIA -- Aaron Nola pitched his best in the biggest game of his life on Oct. 3 at Minute Maid Park. Nola helped the Phillies clinch the third NL Wild Card spot to send them to the postseason for the first time since 2011 with a victory over the Astros. Nola, who has seen more losing and heartbreak than anybody as Philadelphia's longest tenured player, pitched 6 2/3 perfect innings against Houston before he allowed a couple seventh-inning singles in a 3-0 victory.
MLB
Reds' Marte mashes 461-foot homer in AFL
His home run didn't quite reach Cincinnati, but Noelvi Marte made sure it was loud enough and far enough to be noticed in the Queen City. MLB's No. 17 prospect unloaded on a two-run homer during Tuesday's Arizona Fall League tilt in Surprise, hammering the ball an estimated 461 feet during the Desert Dogs' 9-3 loss to the Saguaros. Marte's clout drew audible gasps from the crowd at Surprise Stadium the moment the ball left his bat.
MLB
Joe Davis fulfilling lifelong dream in 1st World Series booth
PHILADELPHIA -- Joe Davis wasn't like other kids. Growing up in Potterville, Mich., Davis loved watching sports but was drawn to the announcers, in particular Gary Thorne on ESPN for NHL broadcasts in the mid-1990s. When he played video games on his Sega Genesis console, Davis called the action. When his football coach father, Paul, brought liner home and painted a field in the backyard and a basketball court in the basement, Davis did play-by-play for imaginary contests.
MLB
Astros-Phillies WS matchup features historic win disparity
The 2022 World Series will feature a matchup of historic proportions. With the 106-win Astros taking on the 87-win Phillies, the 118th Fall Classic will have the second-largest win disparity of all time between World Series opponents. The only matchup with a wider gap came in 1906, when the 116-win Cubs lost to the 93-win White Sox.
