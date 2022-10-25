Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox56news.com
Parts of Lexington dealing with a lingering stink
It is the smell of sewage. Lack of rain and damaged parts at a Lexington Wastewater Treatment Facility has led to the odor, in portions of Lexington. It is the smell of sewage. Lack of rain and damaged parts at a Lexington Wastewater Treatment Facility has led to the odor, in portions of Lexington.
fox56news.com
National prescription take back day on Saturday
The Lexington Police Department is encouraging the community to get rid of their unused, unwanted, or expired prescriptions in honor of the Drug Enforcement Administration's (DEA) 23rd annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day happening on Saturday. National prescription take back day on Saturday. The Lexington Police Department is encouraging...
fox56news.com
Repairs begin on Breathitt County's Panbowl Dam
Repairs begin on Breathitt County's Panbowl Dam. Repairs begin on Breathitt County's Panbowl Dam. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on October 25, 2022. Lexington business installs new shower for Vietnam …. As Veterans Day approaches, one Lexington home improvement company, West Shore Home, gifted...
fox56news.com
Lexington area no-excuse early voting sites, mail ballot drop-off locations
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — No-excuse early voting is set to begin Nov. 3. The expanded no-excuse early voting period came after bills expanded access and the security of Kentucky elections. There are now four ways to cast your ballot in this election. The newest expansion comes to in-person...
fox56news.com
Deadline approaching for FEMA assistance following Ky. floods
Friday, Oct. 28, is the last day to apply for FEMA assistance after the deadly eastern Kentucky floods. Deadline approaching for FEMA assistance following …. Friday, Oct. 28, is the last day to apply for FEMA assistance after the deadly eastern Kentucky floods. Rich Strike memorabilia up for auction, proceeds...
WKYT 27
Majority of Lexington’s homicides happening in one section of city
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are still working to solve 17 murders that happened this year in Lexington, which is nearly half the number of total homicide cases in the city. The city’s latest homicide happened Tuesday. Nicole Morton was found shot to death at a home on Maple Avenue. Morton’s is the city’s 39th murder this year, the deadliest year on record.
fox56news.com
Kentucky association president talks new hospital prices law
The president of Kentucky's Hospital Association is clearing up confusion over a new law about hospital prices. Kentucky association president talks new hospital …. The president of Kentucky's Hospital Association is clearing up confusion over a new law about hospital prices. Rich Strike memorabilia up for auction, proceeds …. Some...
fox56news.com
Missing Florida man found dead in Shelby County
Troopers found the body of 52-year-old Lee Atwell near Taylorsville Road on Tuesday. Troopers found the body of 52-year-old Lee Atwell near Taylorsville Road on Tuesday. Rich Strike memorabilia up for auction, proceeds …. Some of the items include an autographed hat signed by the Rich Strike team, a meet...
WKYT 27
LIVE: FCPS officials to hold briefing about Henry Clay lockdown
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There was a large police presence at Henry Clay High School in Lexington Thursday morning. School officials tell us the school was placed on lockdown “due to a report of a potential weapon on campus.”. The lockdown has since been lifted and school officials say...
fox56news.com
1 hospitalized, intersection without power after Lexington wreck
One person was hospitalized and an intersection left without power after a Lexington wreck. 1 hospitalized, intersection without power after …. One person was hospitalized and an intersection left without power after a Lexington wreck. Morning weather forecast: 10/27/22. David Aldrich's forecast: Sunny today and staying cool. Another year in...
fox56news.com
State police update on boy found in suitcase
Police identified a 5-year-old boy found inside a suitcase in April. One person has been arrested while another remains at large. Police identified a 5-year-old boy found inside a suitcase in April. One person has been arrested while another remains at large. National prescription take back day on Saturday. The...
fox56news.com
Evidence of missing Crystal Rogers found in Bardstown
Evidence of missing Crystal Rogers found in Bardstown. Evidence of missing Crystal Rogers found in Bardstown. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on October 25, 2022. Lexington business installs new shower for Vietnam …. As Veterans Day approaches, one Lexington home improvement company, West Shore...
fox56news.com
Morning weather forecast: 10/26/22
Chris Johnson’s Forecast: Breezy and chilly today, another warm-up ahead late week. Halloween is less than a week away, and finding a last-minute costume can be scary! But Goodwill can be a great place to start the hunt. Oct. Retirement, depression, and the McRib. Here are five things to...
fox56news.com
Jessamine County crossing guard hit by car
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A woman was hit by a car Wednesday at a middle school in Nicholasville. The Nicholasville Police Department said the woman was working as a safety officer at East Jessamine Middle School, helping students cross roadways. The crossing guard was able to stand, walk...
fox56news.com
Dry conditions spike 11 fires across Kentucky in one day
As Kentucky waits for more rain, the state's Division of Forestry reported eleven 'new' fires and a few wildfires across the state in the past twenty-four hours. Dry conditions spike 11 fires across Kentucky in …. As Kentucky waits for more rain, the state's Division of Forestry reported eleven 'new'...
fox56news.com
New AppHarvest farm opens in Berea
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A large Kentucky farm operation is growing a lot of produce and growing the economy at the same time. Hundreds of new jobs are opening in Berea. With 15 acres or nearly 654,000 square feet, AppHarvest is expected to be the world’s largest indoor farm.
fox56news.com
Video shows pickaxe-wielding woman attack Pasadena home with woman, newborn inside
A 65-year-old woman wielding a pickaxe smashed the windows of a Pasadena home where a grandmother was babysitting her six-week-old granddaughter. The terrifying incident, which was captured on home security cameras, unfolded Monday afternoon. Video shows pickaxe-wielding woman attack Pasadena …. A 65-year-old woman wielding a pickaxe smashed the windows...
fox56news.com
Conspiracy pushers target races for local election posts
As many as 1,700 of those offices are up for election this year, creating a dizzying patchwork of places where election conspiracy theorists can penetrate the country’s voting system. Conspiracy pushers target races for local election …. As many as 1,700 of those offices are up for election this...
fox56news.com
Warrants indicate Davidson County child had been living in dog kennel for months
Warrants indicate Davidson County child had been living in dog kennel for months. Warrants indicate Davidson County child had been …. Warrants indicate Davidson County child had been living in dog kennel for months. Oct. Retirement, depression, and the McRib. Here are five things to know before you go to...
fox56news.com
Renters face charging dilemma as U.S. cities move toward EVs
Americans who live in apartments without private garages are stringing extension cords across sidewalks and waiting in line at public charging stations to power up their electric vehicles. Renters face charging dilemma as U.S. cities move …. Americans who live in apartments without private garages are stringing extension cords across...
Comments / 0