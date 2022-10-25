Read full article on original website
neurology.org
Truncating Variants in RFC1 in Cerebellar Ataxia, Neuropathy, and Vestibular Areflexia Syndrome
Introduction: Cerebellar Ataxia, Neuropathy and Vestibular Areflexia Syndrome (CANVAS) is an autosomal recessive neurodegenerative disease characterized by adult onset and slowly progressive sensory neuropathy, cerebellar dysfunction, and vestibular impairment. In most cases, the disease is caused by biallelic (AAGGG)n repeat expansions in the second intron of the Replication Factor Complex subunit 1 (RFC1). However, a small number of cases with typical CANVAS do not carry the common biallelic repeat expansion. The objective of this study was to expands the genotypic spectrum of CANVAS by identifying point mutations in RFC1 coding region associated with this condition.
News-Medical.net
What is Rasmussen's Encephalitis (RE)?
Rasmussen’s disease, also known as Rasmussen's encephalitis (RE), is a rare, chronic, inflammatory neurological condition. It is highly prevalent in children and is associated with epilepsia partialis continua (EPC), invariably hemiparesis, and cognitive impairment. RE usually affects only one hemisphere of the brain resulting in unilateral inflammation of the...
Healthline
Overview of Isaacs’ Syndrome
Isaacs’ syndrome is a disorder that affects the peripheral nervous system. It’s sometimes classified as an autoimmune disorder, but not always. Some of these terms are used inconsistently to refer to related but distinct disorders, so in this article we’ll use the more specific “Isaacs’ syndrome.”
Medical News Today
What to know about Horner’s syndrome
Horner’s syndrome is a rare condition that affects the face. Symptoms typically affect only one side of the face, and may include a drooping eyelid, a constricted pupil, and the absence of facial sweating. Horner’s syndrome occurs due to a interruption anywhere along the sympathetic nerve pathway from the...
How Long Does Vertigo Typically Last?
Vertigo affects approximately 40% of people in the U.S. at some point during their lives, reports the Cleveland Clinic. Experiences of vertigo can be disorienting, causing one to feel as if their immediate surroundings are spinning or tipping around them, even though they may not be moving at all, notes Healthline. While not a medical condition in and of itself, vertigo is a symptom that can stem from a number of underlying health conditions.
Medical News Today
What to know about the thyroglobulin antibody (TgAb) test
A thyroglobulin antibody (TgAb) test looks for the presence of certain antibodies that attack the thyroid. To conduct a TgAb test, a healthcare professional will take a blood sample and send it to a laboratory for evaluation. The results can inform a doctor if a person has an elevated level of thyroglobulin antibodies, which could indicate autoimmune diseases or cancer.
HealthCentral.com
Transverse Myelitis and Multiple Sclerosis: What’s the Connection?
Inflammation of the spinal cord is often the first manifestation of MS. Learn more about how these rare neurological conditions are related. Transverse myelitis (TM) and multiple sclerosis (MS) have several important things in common—they share some key symptoms, both have an autoimmune connection, and both affect the protective covering of the nerves, to name a few. In fact, people with transverse myelitis are at much greater risk of developing MS. And yet, they’re not the same. Learn about the connections between the conditions—and what makes them unique.
Medical News Today
What to know about Klippel-Trénaunay syndrome
Klippel-Trénaunay syndrome (KTS) refers to a condition that impacts the development of blood vessels, soft tissues, and bones. It often presents with characteristic features, such as a red or purple birthmark, an overgrowth of soft tissues and bones, and vein problems. KTS describes a rare condition that affects the...
Multiple Sclerosis Dysphagia Explained
Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic disease characterized by a disorder of the nerves. It happens when the immune system attacks and destroys nerve fibers in the central nervous system, which includes the brain and the spinal cord (via Johns Hopkins Medicine). As of 2020, it was estimated that 2.8 million people around the world live with MS, with 1 million cases reported in the United States alone, according to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Various symptoms are associated with MS, one of which includes swallowing difficulties, otherwise known as dysphagia (via National Multiple Sclerosis Society).
Medical News Today
Macrovascular complications of diabetes
Macrovascular complications of diabetes can have long-term effects on different parts of the body. Some of these complications become apparent when a person first receives a diagnosis, others years later. Macrovascular disease affects the large blood vessels, including the coronary arteries, the aorta, and the large arteries in the brain...
HealthCentral.com
Science-Backed Ways to Slow Multiple Sclerosis Progression
The research around MS—including how to slow it down—is ongoing and evolving. Here’s what we know. If you have multiple sclerosis (MS), you probably know which of the four types you have: Clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting MS, secondary progressive MS, or primary progressive MS. Regardless, you might not know exactly what “progression” of the disease means, and how—or if—you might be able to do something to help halt that progression. According to the National Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Society, MS is a highly individualized condition (meaning every person experiences their own disease course), so there’s no one way to determine how (or when) one person’s disease might change. Still, by understanding the principles of progression with MS, you’ll be better equipped to know what to keep an eye out for.
Medical News Today
What is vascular Parkinson’s disease?
Vascular Parkinson’s (VP) disease is a condition that occurs due to one or more small strokes in a specific area of the brain. These strokes result from a reduced blood supply. It often affects the lower body, leading to difficulty maintaining balance and walking. VP presents similarly to Parkinson’s...
Healthline
Understanding Idiopathic Postprandial Syndrome (IPS)
People with IPS often experience symptoms of low blood sugar even though their blood sugar levels are within a normal range. A doctor may recommend making changes to your diet to ease symptoms. You frequently feel out of energy or shaky after a meal. You think you might have low...
Medical News Today
Budd-Chiari syndrome: What to know
Budd-Chiari syndrome, or hepatic venous outflow obstruction, is a rare disorder that causes a narrowing or blockage of the veins in the liver. It slows blood flow out of the liver, potentially causing pain and liver damage. A clot blocking the vein is the most common cause of Budd-Chiari syndrome...
Medical News Today
Follicular thyroid cancer explained
The thyroid is a small, butterfly-shaped gland at the front of the neck, responsible for bodily functions such as heart rate, metabolism, and body temperature. Follicular thyroid cancer is a type of cancer that develops in the thyroid cells. Follicular thyroid cancer is the second most common type of thyroid...
Healthline
What’s the Difference Between Atherosclerosis and Arteriosclerosis?
Arteries are blood vessels that carry oxygen-rich blood away from your heart and to vital organs. Atherosclerosis happens when these arteries become narrow due to a buildup of plaque. This can make it difficult for oxygen to reach your organs. Atherosclerosis is a type of arteriosclerosis (hardening of the arteries)....
Medical News Today
What is secondary Parkinsonism, and what causes it?
Secondary Parkinsonism refers to different conditions that can cause movement symptoms similar to those associated with Parkinson’s disease. These include tremor, slowed movements, and stiffness. A person can develop secondary Parkinsonism from a variety of different causes. These can include adverse reactions to medications, neurodegenerative disorders, and brain damage,...
Medical News Today
5 unusual symptoms of diabetes
Diabetes is a condition that can affect the whole body and cause a variety of symptoms. Many common and unusual symptoms occur due to uncontrolled high blood sugars. Recognizing symptoms early on can be key to successfully treating and managing the condition. Diabetes describes a group of health conditions that...
MedicalXpress
Expert explains how inflammatory bowel disease, irritable bowel syndrome differ
Receiving a medical diagnosis can be difficult. You may only hear parts of the conversation as you start to think about what treatment will be needed and how this will affect your daily life. It can be especially challenging when different diseases have names that sound similar, such as inflammatory bowel disease, or IBD, and irritable bowel syndrome, or IBS. Daisy Batista, M.D., a gastroenterologist at Mayo Clinic Health System-La Crosse, explains the difference between the two diseases.
reviewofoptometry.com
IIH Patients With Anemia Have Worse Visual Function
Patients with IIH and anemia tend to suffer from worse visual outcomes. Photo: Mark Dunbar, OD. Click image to enlarge. Idiopathic intracranial hypertension (IIH) mostly affects young obese women but has been reported in individuals newly diagnosed with anemia or with chronic anemia. Due to the uncertainty regarding the relationship between anemia and IIH, a recent study aimed to characterize the course of IIH in anemic patients.
