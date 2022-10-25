A new Worker Crisis Fund, designed to provide necessary help to keep employees working in the event of unforeseen difficulties, has been announced by Wayne County Community Foundation. Through referrals from the Wayne Pike Workforce Alliance, the Community Foundation uses assets from this fund to alleviate barriers to employment – addressing such questions as “Do I choose whether to pay my rent or pay for an unexpected car repair needed to be able to get to work?” and “Will I have enough to eat for the upcoming months?” The fund will fill the gap of services that are not supported through other state and federal programs.

WAYNE COUNTY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO