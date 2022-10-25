ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBRE

Students and families attend meeting voicing concerns

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In Scranton, parents, teachers, and students attended the board meeting to voice their opinions about possible school closures. The previous Monday, October 17 the board met to discuss closing some of its ten Elementary Schools. This is part of the Scranton School Districts Five Year Recovery Plan. Currently, there are […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Pedestrian safety event for Scranton students

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On October 27, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the University of Scranton will be holding a pedestrian safety event. In a public release, PennDOT announced that they will be working with the University of Scranton to educate students and the public on pedestrian safety. The event will be used […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Colleges break down PA senate debate for students

SCRANTON, LACKAWANA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — 13 days until the elections with control of congress up for grabs. Republicans and Democrats are fighting for key wins in battleground states. One of those is Pennsylvania the two senate candidates faced off last night in what’s likely their only debate. The stakes are high for this senate seat. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Keystone Mission raises awareness on homelessness

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Keystone Mission is currently hosting its third annual ‘Real Talk’, to raise awareness about homelessness in Scranton. On Tuesday, Keystone Mission began its third annual ‘Real Talk’ event which will last a full 24 hours, to have honest conversations about homelessness in NEPA. CEO and Executive Director, Justin Behrens began […]
SCRANTON, PA
anash.org

Mother and Daughter Learning Program Goes Interstate

It’s not only the boys who are hitting the books this week. The Crown Heights Womens’ Circle is kicking off their seventh season of Imahos U’banos this week, and communities in Pomona and Kingston, PA, are joining as well. It’s not only the boys who are hitting...
KINGSTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Other business from Scranton City Council's Oct. 25, 2022, meeting

Held a premeeting caucus with city officials and a representative from Berkheimer Tax Innovations, who provided an update on payroll preparation tax collections. Berkheimer is collecting the payroll tax for the city. Video of the caucus is available online via ECTV's YouTube channel. Introduced an ordinance amending a section of...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Student allegedly brings gun to school, bus

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials with the East Stroudsburg Area School District (ESASD) released a statement regarding a student bringing a gun on a school bus/school property. According to Rebecca Lopez, Administrative Assistant to the Director of Communications & Operations, a Lehman Intermediate School student brought a gun onto a school bus Tuesday […]
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
WBRE

Scranton sets $3M in ARPA aid, supports iconic business

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The City of Scranton awarded financial aid to a local iconic business Monday and announced plans to provide up to $3 million to small business owners through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti was joined by State Representative Matt Cartwright, members from Senator Bob Casey’s Office, […]
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Hygiene product drive taking place in Bradford County

WYALUSING, Pa. — Liz Terwilliger and volunteers in Bradford County want to make sure their local communities have access to hygiene products. She, along with many businesses, is hosting a drive throughout the month of October to gather supplies. "We were talking about things that people needed. There is...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Mayor announces round of grants for Scranton businesses

SCRANTON, Pa. — Millions of dollars in grants is now available to small business owners in Scranton — two rounds of funding for small business financial recovery and an innovative wage boost grant, both funded by Scranton's ARPA plan. The first phase of applications for the first $1...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Students rock their education in Danville

DANVILLE, Pa. — Danville Primary School's cafeteria turned into a rock concert as students and teachers celebrated Rock Your School Day!. Rock Your School Day is celebrated nationwide. "What it does is it gets children really involved in learning and brings some fun to the school day," said Amy...
DANVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

City extending contract with delinquent trash fee collector

SCRANTON — The city will extend its contract for delinquent trash fee collection services and authorize the collector to pursue additional years of delinquencies. City council unanimously adopted a resolution Tuesday authorizing a one-year contract extension with Portnoff Law Associates, the firm Scranton hired early last year to collect delinquent trash fees for tax years 2002-2020. The extended contract runs through 2023.
SCRANTON, PA
pikecountycourier.com

New Worker Crisis Fund in Wayne County

A new Worker Crisis Fund, designed to provide necessary help to keep employees working in the event of unforeseen difficulties, has been announced by Wayne County Community Foundation. Through referrals from the Wayne Pike Workforce Alliance, the Community Foundation uses assets from this fund to alleviate barriers to employment – addressing such questions as “Do I choose whether to pay my rent or pay for an unexpected car repair needed to be able to get to work?” and “Will I have enough to eat for the upcoming months?” The fund will fill the gap of services that are not supported through other state and federal programs.
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
33K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Wilkes-Barre local news

 https://www.wnep.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy