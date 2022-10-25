Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Students and families attend meeting voicing concerns
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In Scranton, parents, teachers, and students attended the board meeting to voice their opinions about possible school closures. The previous Monday, October 17 the board met to discuss closing some of its ten Elementary Schools. This is part of the Scranton School Districts Five Year Recovery Plan. Currently, there are […]
Pedestrian safety event for Scranton students
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On October 27, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the University of Scranton will be holding a pedestrian safety event. In a public release, PennDOT announced that they will be working with the University of Scranton to educate students and the public on pedestrian safety. The event will be used […]
Colleges break down PA senate debate for students
SCRANTON, LACKAWANA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — 13 days until the elections with control of congress up for grabs. Republicans and Democrats are fighting for key wins in battleground states. One of those is Pennsylvania the two senate candidates faced off last night in what’s likely their only debate. The stakes are high for this senate seat. […]
'Jeremy's Journey' cautions students about overdose dangers
BERWICK, Pa. — Inside the Berwick Area Middle School gymnasium, 300 pairs of shoes were displayed, representing the 300 people who lose their lives daily from drug overdoses. "I think it really opens people's eyes that this is real, and this is happening," Camila Amya said. The Berwick Teen...
Reading buddies program grows in Wilkes-Barre Area School District
PLAINS, Pa. — First graders at Solomon Plains Elementary School in Plains Township are getting virtual one-on-one reading help thanks to a partnership involving the school, Wilkes University, and the United Way of Wyoming Valley. "We are super excited for this program," said Solomon Plains Elementary Principal Justin Correll....
Keystone Mission raises awareness on homelessness
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Keystone Mission is currently hosting its third annual ‘Real Talk’, to raise awareness about homelessness in Scranton. On Tuesday, Keystone Mission began its third annual ‘Real Talk’ event which will last a full 24 hours, to have honest conversations about homelessness in NEPA. CEO and Executive Director, Justin Behrens began […]
Voters seeking some clarity after Fetterman, Oz debate
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Politics is never an easy topic to talk about with strangers on the street, but Newswatch 16 found some throughout Luzerne County who were willing to discuss Tuesday night's Senate debate between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz. "I watched it because I...
Probst vs. Ertle | Pocono candidates running for 189th District
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Democrat Tarah Probst and Republican Steve Ertle are going head-to-head for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives 189th District seat, which includes parts of Monroe and Pike Counties. Probst is the first female mayor of Stroudsburg and has been for almost eight years. She got her...
anash.org
Mother and Daughter Learning Program Goes Interstate
It’s not only the boys who are hitting the books this week. The Crown Heights Womens’ Circle is kicking off their seventh season of Imahos U’banos this week, and communities in Pomona and Kingston, PA, are joining as well. It’s not only the boys who are hitting...
WFMZ-TV Online
Other business from Scranton City Council's Oct. 25, 2022, meeting
Held a premeeting caucus with city officials and a representative from Berkheimer Tax Innovations, who provided an update on payroll preparation tax collections. Berkheimer is collecting the payroll tax for the city. Video of the caucus is available online via ECTV's YouTube channel. Introduced an ordinance amending a section of...
WNEP-TV 16
Borough officials in Stroudsburg are talking trash
It's a regular chore we all must do — dragging our garbage out to the curb on trash day. But for residents of Stroudsburg, garbage day never seems to end.
Student allegedly brings gun to school, bus
EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials with the East Stroudsburg Area School District (ESASD) released a statement regarding a student bringing a gun on a school bus/school property. According to Rebecca Lopez, Administrative Assistant to the Director of Communications & Operations, a Lehman Intermediate School student brought a gun onto a school bus Tuesday […]
Scranton sets $3M in ARPA aid, supports iconic business
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The City of Scranton awarded financial aid to a local iconic business Monday and announced plans to provide up to $3 million to small business owners through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti was joined by State Representative Matt Cartwright, members from Senator Bob Casey’s Office, […]
Hygiene product drive taking place in Bradford County
WYALUSING, Pa. — Liz Terwilliger and volunteers in Bradford County want to make sure their local communities have access to hygiene products. She, along with many businesses, is hosting a drive throughout the month of October to gather supplies. "We were talking about things that people needed. There is...
Mayor announces round of grants for Scranton businesses
SCRANTON, Pa. — Millions of dollars in grants is now available to small business owners in Scranton — two rounds of funding for small business financial recovery and an innovative wage boost grant, both funded by Scranton's ARPA plan. The first phase of applications for the first $1...
Book chronicling pandemic features local businesses
OLD FORGE, Pa. — Cusumano restaurant in Old Forge is a place author Gary Rivlin spent a lot of time in when the pandemic began. He came to the area, fleeing New York City to get to an area where he felt safe. He decided to put pen to...
Students rock their education in Danville
DANVILLE, Pa. — Danville Primary School's cafeteria turned into a rock concert as students and teachers celebrated Rock Your School Day!. Rock Your School Day is celebrated nationwide. "What it does is it gets children really involved in learning and brings some fun to the school day," said Amy...
WFMZ-TV Online
City extending contract with delinquent trash fee collector
SCRANTON — The city will extend its contract for delinquent trash fee collection services and authorize the collector to pursue additional years of delinquencies. City council unanimously adopted a resolution Tuesday authorizing a one-year contract extension with Portnoff Law Associates, the firm Scranton hired early last year to collect delinquent trash fees for tax years 2002-2020. The extended contract runs through 2023.
pikecountycourier.com
New Worker Crisis Fund in Wayne County
A new Worker Crisis Fund, designed to provide necessary help to keep employees working in the event of unforeseen difficulties, has been announced by Wayne County Community Foundation. Through referrals from the Wayne Pike Workforce Alliance, the Community Foundation uses assets from this fund to alleviate barriers to employment – addressing such questions as “Do I choose whether to pay my rent or pay for an unexpected car repair needed to be able to get to work?” and “Will I have enough to eat for the upcoming months?” The fund will fill the gap of services that are not supported through other state and federal programs.
On the Pennsylvania Road — Native American fishing technique
DANVILLE, Pa. — Skycam 16 and a high school teacher helped us peer into the history of the 'V-shaped structure, At the Susquehanna River in Danville. The structure is said to date back centuries and is believed to have been created by Native Americans to catch eels. According to...
Newswatch 16
Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
33K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Wilkes-Barre local newshttps://www.wnep.com/
Comments / 0