Erie, PA

Motivation Monday: Pro tips for leaf raking and collection

ERIE, PA
High levels of microplastics found in all of Erie’s waterways

ERIE, PA
Erie Zoo to get $3 million for new vet center

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie Zoo is set to receive a $3 million state grant for a new veterinary center. The new veterinary center will include upgrades for animal treatment, quarantine spaces, isolation areas, surgical rooms and imaging rooms. It also will include public viewing spaces. State Rep. Ryan Bizzarro celebrated...
ERIE, PA
Loving Giving Local: Bethany Outreach Center

A local organization that serves the poor on Erie’s lower east side got a helping hand this week from Loving Giving Local. Bethany Outreach Center at East 10th and German streets is a hub for social service connections. The center not only provides practical services but teaches skills for positive life changes.
ERIE, PA
Click here for the Wednesday Night Forecast

Cold front will move through the area asa showers taper to some drizzle and fog overnight. High pressure builds in behind it to give us dry weather tomorrow into the weekend. Meteorologists Tom DiVecchio & Tom Atkins, 7PM Wednesday. Precip: WEDNESDAY: 0.55″ / Month: 4.68″ / Normal: 3.69 / Year:...
ERIE, PA

