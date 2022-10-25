Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
Evers, Michels add political firepower to campaigns
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The race for governor in Wisconsin is tight, and each candidate is bringing in big names to help get them over the top. “You need to get out and vote for my friend, Governor Tony Evers,” former President Barack Obama says in a new television ad.
Wisconsin clerks face challenges as voter skepticism becomes new reality
Oconto County Clerk Kim Pytleski has a series of colorful, hand-drawn posters in her office for the barrage of questions she fields from election skeptics, including one that reads, “Perception has become Reality!”. “People are throwing skepticism and these comments out there, but they’re not doing the homework on...
CBS 58
Sen. Warren, Gov. Youngkin campaign in Wisconsin
MADISON Wis. (CBS 58) -- With early voting underway in the battleground state, both parties held dueling rallies in the Democratic stronghold of Madison and in Waukesha, a Republican-leaning suburb of Milwaukee. U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) held an event on the UW-Madison campus to campaign on behalf of Democratic...
Twelve competitive legislative races could determine whether Republicans win a supermajority in Wisconsin
Wisconsin’s elections are underway with early in-person voting starting this week and Election Day on Nov. 8 less than two weeks away. High-profile races — like the gubernatorial race between Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican businessman Tim Michels and the U.S. Senate race between Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes — will likely be decided by slim margins. Down the ballot, however, Wisconsin’s legislative races could have an outsized impact on the purple state’s political future.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
A few words of encouragement for Wisconsin’s weary voters – Tone Madison
Illustration: Ghosts and ghouls are shown swarming about the Wisconsin Capitol. Illustration by Maggie Denman. It’s awful out there, but there are real opportunities before us. Each week in Wisconsin politics brings an abundance of bad policies, bad takes, and bad actors. In our recurring feature, Capitol Punishments, we...
wpr.org
Normally quiet secretary of state race erupts with questions of elections, power and democracy
Wisconsin’s secretary of state lacks much authority. But this year, the office is being thrust into the spotlight over expanding its power to include managing elections. On Nov. 8, voters will choose whether to elect incumbent Secretary of State Doug La Follette or challenger state Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton. Both recently appeared on Wisconsin Public Radio’s "The Morning Show" to discuss their campaigns and the prospect of becoming involved in elections administration.
Wisconsin governor’s race heats up ahead of midterm elections
As the Wisconsin governor’s race heats up, the state’s election commission says more than 300,000 people have already cast their ballots ahead of November 8. NBC News’ Shaq Brewster breaks down the differences between Governor Tony Evers and his Republican challenger Tim Michels.Oct. 27, 2022.
wizmnews.com
LA CROSSE TALK PM: UW-L political science prof. Tim Dale on the unpredictable Wisconsin voter
UW-La Crosse political science professor Tim Dale on WIZM. Dale specializes in political philosophy and American politics. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.
WBAY Green Bay
Things to know about in-person absentee voting in Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - In-person absentee voting starts Oct. 25 in Wisconsin ahead of November’s general election. Clerks can issue ballots at their offices or designated locations. Each municipal clerk’s office sets its own schedule for in-person absentee voting. CLICK HERE to find your clerk’s office and hours.
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin democrats celebrate early voting
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin Democrats were in the Chippewa Valley Tuesday to kick off statewide early voting. 3rd Congressional District Candidate Brad Pfaff, Eau Claire School Board Commissioner Marquell Johnson, and Councilman Andrew Werthmann were at University Park to speak about the importance of casting a ballot. “I...
WBAY Green Bay
Barnes, Toney campaign in Northeast Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - With just 15 days until the election, two candidates for statewide offices were in Northeast Wisconsin on Monday. Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, traveled to Green Bay to launch his “Win for Wisconsin Tour” and address some of the negative campaign ads between him and incumbent U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson.
How to save Wisconsin’s health and environment
Wisconsin’s Green Fire, a nonprofit group that says its mission is “to protect Wisconsin’s conservation legacy” by “promoting science-based management of natural resources,” recently issued a report that says the Legislature and state agencies are in the vice-like grip of powerful lobbyists led by Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce. Green Fire says efforts to protect natural […] The post How to save Wisconsin’s health and environment appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Scam Targeting Seniors With Water Bills Reported In Wisconsin
There's yet another scam you should be aware of. This scam has the basic formula scammers love with a twist that would be easy to fall for, especially in today's day and age. A global pandemic and tight financial times are not causing scammers to call it quits. In fact, there are just as many scams as there were a few years ago, possibly even more. Scammers have capitalized on everything from COVID-19 to vaccine rollout to stimulus checks, and more.
seehafernews.com
Grothman Criticizes Out of State Spending in Two Wisconsin Races
Wisconsin 6th District Congressman Glen Grothman is criticizing the amount of out-of-state spending on TV campaign ads as we near the November 8th election. During an appearance on WCUB’s Breakfast Club Monday (October 25th), Grothman said, a lot of money is pouring in from the coasts. “My buddy Tim...
WBAY Green Bay
3 men convicted of supporting plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer
(AP) - Three men accused of supporting terrorism in the plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor were convicted of all charges Wednesday in a trial that focused on paramilitary drills and fierce contempt for government ahead of the 2020 election. Joe Morrison, his father-in-law Pete Musico, and Paul Bellar were...
wpr.org
Dane County judge rejects request to let clerks count absentee ballots with incomplete witness addresses
A Dane County judge rejected an emergency request to allow election clerks to count absentee ballots with incomplete witness address information. The request came from the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin, which asked Dane County Circuit Court Judge Nia Trammell for an emergency injunction Oct. 13. The group filed...
empowerwisconsin.org
Tool of the Week: Tony Evers, bureaucratic bungler
MADISON — The absentee governor has done it again. Gov. Tony Evers has compromised public safety in numerous ways. From appointing a Wisconsin Parole Commission chairman who set free hundreds of killers and rapists to moving slowly while riot-ravaged Kenosha burned, the Democrat has put lives and communities at risk.
wpr.org
What happened to Wisconsin breweries during prohibition?
Every state is known for something. New York has Broadway. California has movie stars you’ll only see in Hollywood (or on Instagram). Maine is known for its lobster, and Iowa has corn. Here in Wisconsin, we’re known for a lot of products — including beer. It's the...
wpr.org
GOP hopes to pick up several legislative seats long held by Democrats in northern Wisconsin
In far northern Wisconsin, candidates are vying for three open seats in the state Legislature that have been held by Democrats for decades, and Republicans hope they’ll be able to flip one or more in the November election. Earlier this year, state Reps. Nick Milroy, D-South Range, and Beth...
wpr.org
Without more people moving to Wisconsin, its workforce may shrink by 130K by 2030
Without more people moving to Wisconsin, the state’s working age population is expected to shrink by about 130,000 people within eight years. That’s according to a recent report by Forward Analytics, the research arm of the Wisconsin Counties Association. The report found that Wisconsin struggles to attract and retain young people. Additionally, research shows that Wisconsin loses more college graduates than it retains.
