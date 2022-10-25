Background and Objectives Variants of the apolipoprotein E (APOE) gene are the greatest known risk factors for sporadic Alzheimer disease (AD). Three major APOE isoform alleles, ε2, ε3, and ε4, encode and produce proteins that differ by only 1–2 amino acids but have different binding partner interactions. Whereas APOE ε2 is protective against AD relative to ε3, ε4 is associated with an increased risk for AD development. However, the role of APOE in gene regulation in AD pathogenesis has remained largely undetermined. Extracellular vesicles (EVs) are lipid bilayer–delimited particles released by cells to dispose of unwanted materials and mediate intercellular communication, and they are implicated in AD pathophysiology. Brain-derived EVs (bdEVs) could act locally in the tissue and reflect cellular changes. To reveal whether APOE genotype affects EV components in AD brains, bdEVs were separated from patients with AD with different APOE genotypes for parallel small RNA and protein profile.

