News-Medical.net
A rare case of Hashimoto encephalopathy after COVID vaccination
In a recent ‘Letter to the Editor’ published in the English edition of the journal Neurologandiacute, researchers reported the rare occurrence of Hashimoto encephalopathy in a recipient of the (COVID-19) vaccine Spikevax. Spikevax, research name mRNA-1273, is a COVID-19 vaccine based on the messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) technology.
News-Medical.net
Rare case of COVID-19 vaccine-induced hypophysitis in a woman with central diabetes insipidus manifestations
The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic brought about by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has adversely impacted public health worldwide, leading to millions of deaths. Vaccination is considered to be the most effective intervention for the reduction of COVID-19-related severe disease and death. Background. Systemic and local side...
neurology.org
Cost and Return on Investment of a Team-Based Palliative Care Program for Parkinson Disease
Implementation of palliative care (PC) in neurology settings may improve symptom control, quality of life, and reduce acute care admissions. The benefitis of team-based PC for patients with Parkinson’s disease (PD) has been established through rigorous evidence standards including randomized controlled trials. However, evidence on implementation costs and return on investment (ROI) are unknown and may guide other providers and systems considering this model of care.
ajmc.com
Case Report Describes Thrombocytopenia Secondary to Iron-deficiency Anemia
A recently published report describes the diagnosis and treatment of a case of iron-deficiency anemia–associated thrombocytopenia secondary to recurrent nosebleeds. While iron-deficiency anemia (IDA) is the most common type of anemia globally, it is only rarely associated with thrombocytopenia. A report published in the Journal of Paediatrics and Child Health describes a case of IDA-associated thrombocytopenia secondary to recurrent epistaxis.
neurology.org
Inpatient Teleneurology Follow-up Has Comparable Outcomes to In-Person Neurology Follow-up
Methods: From our prospective telestroke registry, we retrospectively reviewed 3702 consecutive patients who were seen via telestroke between 9/2015 and 12/2018. Patients who required transfer after initial telestroke evaluation or who were kept at hospitals without consistent neurology coverage were excluded from analysis. We compared baseline demographics, clinical characteristics, and hospital outcomes in patients who were subsequently followed remotely by a teleneurology neurohospitalst and those followed in-person by a neurohospitalist.
neurology.org
Trends in the Incidence of Spontaneous Subarachnoid Hemorrhages in the United States, 2007–2017
Methods: In this retrospective cohort study, validated International Classification of Diseases codes were used to identify all new cases of SAH (n = 39,475) in the State Inpatients Databases of New York and Florida (2007-2017). SAH counts were combined with Census data to calculate incidence. Joinpoint regression was used to compute the annual percentage change (APC) in incidence and to compare trends over time between demographic subgroups.
neurology.org
Does Hormone Replacement Therapy Increase Women's Risk of Dementia?
Women have a higher risk of developing dementia, particularly Alzheimer dementia (AD). The reason for a sex difference in the risk of AD is not clearly understood. Some researchers suspect that hormone changes that come with menopause may be associated with a higher risk of dementia. If so, it would be expected that replacing hormones in menopause might reduce dementia risk for women. However, the relationship between hormone replacement therapy (HRT) and dementia risk is much more complex.
neurology.org
Child Neurology: Hemiconvulsion-Hemiplegia-Epilepsy Syndrome in the Setting of COVID-19 Infection and Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome
Hemiconvulsion-hemiplegia-epilepsy (HHE) syndrome is a rare pediatric epilepsy syndrome characterized by prolonged focal febrile convulsive status epilepticus with unilateral hemispheric cerebral edema, followed by the subsequent development of hemiplegia, global atrophy of the affected hemisphere, and epilepsy. The pathophysiology of HHE syndrome remains poorly understood though is clearly multifactorial. Factors thus far implicated are hyperthermia, proinflammatory state, and cytotoxic edema from prolonged ictal activity. Prognosis is variable, from the resolution of hemiplegia and seizures to permanent hemiparesis and refractory epilepsy. We describe a 2-year-old boy who presented with superrefractory focal status epilepticus in the setting of acute coronavirus infectious disease-2019 (COVID-19) and multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C). He had right-sided hemiplegia on neurologic examination, and an MRI examination of the brain showed left cerebral hemispheric edema consistent with HHE syndrome. Our case represents the first report in the literature on HHE syndrome in the setting of acute COVID-19 and MIS-C.
News-Medical.net
What is Rasmussen's Encephalitis (RE)?
Rasmussen’s disease, also known as Rasmussen's encephalitis (RE), is a rare, chronic, inflammatory neurological condition. It is highly prevalent in children and is associated with epilepsia partialis continua (EPC), invariably hemiparesis, and cognitive impairment. RE usually affects only one hemisphere of the brain resulting in unilateral inflammation of the...
neurology.org
Relationships of APOE Genotypes With Small RNA and Protein Cargo of Brain Tissue Extracellular Vesicles From Patients With Late-Stage AD
Background and Objectives Variants of the apolipoprotein E (APOE) gene are the greatest known risk factors for sporadic Alzheimer disease (AD). Three major APOE isoform alleles, ε2, ε3, and ε4, encode and produce proteins that differ by only 1–2 amino acids but have different binding partner interactions. Whereas APOE ε2 is protective against AD relative to ε3, ε4 is associated with an increased risk for AD development. However, the role of APOE in gene regulation in AD pathogenesis has remained largely undetermined. Extracellular vesicles (EVs) are lipid bilayer–delimited particles released by cells to dispose of unwanted materials and mediate intercellular communication, and they are implicated in AD pathophysiology. Brain-derived EVs (bdEVs) could act locally in the tissue and reflect cellular changes. To reveal whether APOE genotype affects EV components in AD brains, bdEVs were separated from patients with AD with different APOE genotypes for parallel small RNA and protein profile.
neurology.org
Phenotypic Spectrum of DNM2-Related Centronuclear Myopathy
Methods Pediatric and adult patients with suspicion for a CNM diagnosis and confirmed heterozygous pathogenic variants in DNM2 were ascertained between December 8, 2000, and May 1, 2019. Data were collected through a retrospective review of genetic testing results, clinical records, and pathology slides combined with patient-reported clinical findings via questionnaires.
neurology.org
Longitudinal Patterns of Cortical Atrophy on MRI in Patients With Alzheimer Disease With and Without Lewy Body Pathology
This article requires a subscription to view the full text. If you have a subscription you may use the login form below to view the article. Access to this article can also be purchased. Abstract. Background and Objectives Although Alzheimer disease (AD) and dementia with Lewy bodies (DLBs) represent 2...
neurology.org
Efficacy of Ubrogepant in the Acute Treatment of Migraine With Mild Pain vs Moderate or Severe Pain
Methods This was a phase 3, open-label, dose-blinded, 52-week extension trial. Adults with migraine were randomized 1:1:1 (usual care, ubrogepant 50 mg, or ubrogepant 100 mg). Participants treated up to 8 migraine attacks of any pain intensity every 4 weeks. Efficacy outcomes (only collected for ubrogepant) included 2-hour pain freedom (2hPF), freedom from associated symptoms, and from disability. A generalized linear mixed model with binomial distribution and logit link function was used to assess the influence of baseline pain intensity on treatment outcomes in this post hoc analysis.
