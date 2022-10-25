Read full article on original website
Chicago Mayor is Struggling to House 3,600 Texas MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Chicago Homeowners Face Property Tax NightmareTaxBuzzChicago, IL
Boo Bash at Orland Square on 10/27Adrian HolmanOrland Park, IL
Chicago Man Secretly Dies with $11 Million in 2016, Relatives Share His RichesShameel ShamsChicago, IL
One of the Hardest U.S. Colleges To Get Into in 2023 is in Chicago, And It Ranks Ahead of Columbia and Brown
A list detailing the hardest colleges for prospective students to be accepted into for 2023 has been released, and it shows two Chicago-area universities among the 25 hardest schools to get into in the U.S. The list was compiled by Niche, a school district and college ranking and review website...
Daily Northwestern
Long-term care facilities promote principles of Residents’ Rights Month
As Residents’ Rights Month comes to a close this October, leaders of long-term care facilities and community centers in Evanston said they will continue to emphasize residents’ right to respect, dignity, autonomy and quality care. Victoria Gruber, manager of the Adult Day Services program at CJE SeniorLife —...
Essence
Olive Harvey, A Predominantly Black Community College, Is One Of The First To Offer Students Associate Degree Program In Cannabis Studies
The degree program is a step toward equipping Black students with the knowledge and resources needed to launch a career in cannabis. 81% of U.S. cannabis business owners and founders are white and 10% of cannabis business founders identified as Hispanic/Latino or Black per a 2017 report by Marijuana Business Daily.
The Best Breakfast Sandwiches In Chicago
One thing we’re willing to admit NYC has over Chicago is ease of breakfast sandwich accessibility. But while we don’t have bodegas overflowing with BECs on every corner, Chicago has a lot of destination breakfast sandwiches—ones that make it worth getting out of bed and traveling to.
Daily Northwestern
District 65 staff hosts information session on new 5th Ward school plans
Staff members from Evanston/Skokie School District 65 updated residents and parents on the progress of a new 5th Ward school Tuesday night, which is set to open as early as the 2025-26 school year. Hosted both in-person and virtually at Haven Middle School, the event offered an online space for...
Daily Northwestern
The Daily Explains: Ranked-choice voting is up for debate this November. Here’s how it could impact Evanston
In just two weeks, Evanston residents will vote not just on local and state representatives — but on the city’s voting system itself. In July, City Council unanimously approved a referendum for the Nov. 8 general election ballot asking Evanston voters if they want to use ranked-choice voting. Under Evanston’s current “winner-take-all” election system, the candidate with the most votes wins, even if they haven’t earned a majority of votes. Ranked-choice voting ensures candidates have majority support to be elected.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Centennial Expands Redevelopment Plans for Hawthorn Mall in Vernon Hills, Illinois to Include Seniors Housing
VERNON HILLS, Ill. – Dallas-based real estate firm Centennial has revealed plans to expand on its Hawthorn 2.0 redevelopment of Hawthorn Mall, a super-regional shopping center in Vernon Hills, a northern suburb of Chicago. Built in 1973, the mall currently houses over 120 retailers. Centennial first announced the redevelopment...
fox32chicago.com
When will Chicago 'fall back' for the last time?
Chicago - We have lost about four and a half hours of daylight since the summer solstice back on June 21st. The sun started setting for the first time this fall before 6 PM this past weekend. In about two weeks it will start setting before 5 PM. That is when we "fall back" to end daylight saving time on November 6th.
Daily Northwestern
Local religious leaders discuss faith-based efforts to fight racism during ‘Civic Love’ event
Jewish Reconstructionist Congregation Rabbi Rachel Weiss recalled her time at Evanston’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Lab Experimental School during a Tuesday event hosted by Northwestern Leadership Development and Community Engagement and Religious and Spiritual Life. The school was designed to integrate primary education in Evanston. But Weiss said...
Ravisloe Golf Course in Homewood granted arboretum status
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Ravisloe Golf Course in Homewood has been granted arboretum status.It's located on Park Avenue and 183rd Street. An arboretum is a protected area with a variety of trees. The Ravisloe Golf Course has almost 3,000 trees and more than 100 different varieties. All are marked. It's been the owner Bob Carpenter's mission to preserve and beautify the arboretum.
Daily Northwestern
Sustainability coordinator shares CARP progress, shortcomings at City Council meeting
Evanston’s Sustainability and Resilience Coordinator Cara Pratt presented an update on the Climate Action and Resilience Plan at Monday’s City Council meeting. Pratt cited the city’s 38% decrease in carbon emissions since 2005 as a sign of CARP’s success, but expressed that the city needs to allocate more resources toward sustainability efforts.
Daily Northwestern
District 65, District 202 Boards of Education discuss literacy, safety
The Evanston/Skokie School District 65 and Evanston Township High School District 202 Boards of Education spoke about their efforts to improve safety and literacy in a joint Monday board meeting. District 65’s elementary and middle schools feed into ETHS, and the two often work to align their student supports. At...
Lao Sze Chuan Opening New Locations in Willis Tower and Schaumburg
The company already has ten sites throughout Chicagoland
Forest Park Review
Residents share concerns, offer support at town hall on backyard chickens
Some 30 people attended the Oct. 18 backyard hens town hall meeting, which featured detailed questions and occasional accusations of pro-chicken bias. Maria Maxham, village commissioner of health and safety, held a hearing to share her research on how other towns handle backyard chickens and to try to gauge whether the majority of Forest Parkers would even support legalizing raising chickens in their backyard. She brought in Jennifer Murtoff, an urban chicken raising consultant, to answer resident questions.
Daily Northwestern
Mother-daughter athletic duo reflect on Northwestern and impact of Title IX
Athletics defined Tamara Bohlig’s Northwestern experience. A varsity field hockey player for four years and varsity lacrosse player for three, Tamara Bohlig (Weinberg ‘91, Kellogg ‘97) spent much of her time in Evanston at practice and games. Competing for the Wildcats from 1987-1991, Bohlig never could have...
YouTuber Explains Why This Chicago Suburb Is The ‘Most Miserable City In America’
It took a long time for me to realize that Gary, Indiana didn't have the best of reputations. The first time I heard of Gary was from the mouth of a young Ron Howard in The Music Man. It really wasn't until I was in my 20s did I start...
St. Regis Chicago Opening March 2023 (Maybe?)
Back in 2020, I wrote about how Chicago was supposed to get a St. Regis. At the time the plan was for the hotel to open in 2021, so I wanted to provide an update on that, as it’s a city hotel that I’m sure will interest many.
Daily Northwestern
News Quiz: The Ombudsperson, A&O Productions’ Blowout, Women’s Soccer
#1. Which of the following student organizations held a Night Market at Norris Sunday?. #2. Who headlined A&O Productions’ annual Blowout concert Saturday?. #3. Which of the following Big Ten teams did Northwestern women’s soccer beat Sunday?. #4. Which Evanston Senior Center hosts a meal program for residents...
Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson launches campaign for Chicago mayor
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The race for Chicago mayor is getting bigger as another candidate is jumping into the fray.On Thursday, Cook County Board Commissioner Brandon Johnson made it official and launched his campaign.Johnson, a former Chicago Public Schools teacher and Chicago Teachers Union organizer, was endorsed by the CTU before he officially joined the race, and has the backing of several progressive political organizations."As a teacher, I experienced the painful impact of disinvestment on my students and their families, and this personal experience – seeing children endure inequity – is what fuels my commitment to building a stronger, safer and...
oakpark.com
Starship, a sandwich classic, turns 45
Since 1977, Starship Restaurant and Catering, 7618 Madison St. in Forest Park, has fed Chicago’s unending need for sandwiches. Now, 45 years later, Paul McKenna and Henry Laskowski, co-owners of Starship, are poised to celebrate a milestone anniversary on Nov. 4. “We’re just two hardworking guys trying to make...
