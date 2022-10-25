ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Daily Northwestern

Long-term care facilities promote principles of Residents’ Rights Month

As Residents’ Rights Month comes to a close this October, leaders of long-term care facilities and community centers in Evanston said they will continue to emphasize residents’ right to respect, dignity, autonomy and quality care. Victoria Gruber, manager of the Adult Day Services program at CJE SeniorLife —...
EVANSTON, IL
The Infatuation

The Best Breakfast Sandwiches In Chicago

One thing we’re willing to admit NYC has over Chicago is ease of breakfast sandwich accessibility. But while we don’t have bodegas overflowing with BECs on every corner, Chicago has a lot of destination breakfast sandwiches—ones that make it worth getting out of bed and traveling to.
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Northwestern

District 65 staff hosts information session on new 5th Ward school plans

Staff members from Evanston/Skokie School District 65 updated residents and parents on the progress of a new 5th Ward school Tuesday night, which is set to open as early as the 2025-26 school year. Hosted both in-person and virtually at Haven Middle School, the event offered an online space for...
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

The Daily Explains: Ranked-choice voting is up for debate this November. Here’s how it could impact Evanston

In just two weeks, Evanston residents will vote not just on local and state representatives — but on the city’s voting system itself. In July, City Council unanimously approved a referendum for the Nov. 8 general election ballot asking Evanston voters if they want to use ranked-choice voting. Under Evanston’s current “winner-take-all” election system, the candidate with the most votes wins, even if they haven’t earned a majority of votes. Ranked-choice voting ensures candidates have majority support to be elected.
EVANSTON, IL
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Centennial Expands Redevelopment Plans for Hawthorn Mall in Vernon Hills, Illinois to Include Seniors Housing

VERNON HILLS, Ill. – Dallas-based real estate firm Centennial has revealed plans to expand on its Hawthorn 2.0 redevelopment of Hawthorn Mall, a super-regional shopping center in Vernon Hills, a northern suburb of Chicago. Built in 1973, the mall currently houses over 120 retailers. Centennial first announced the redevelopment...
VERNON HILLS, IL
fox32chicago.com

When will Chicago 'fall back' for the last time?

Chicago - We have lost about four and a half hours of daylight since the summer solstice back on June 21st. The sun started setting for the first time this fall before 6 PM this past weekend. In about two weeks it will start setting before 5 PM. That is when we "fall back" to end daylight saving time on November 6th.
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Northwestern

Local religious leaders discuss faith-based efforts to fight racism during ‘Civic Love’ event

Jewish Reconstructionist Congregation Rabbi Rachel Weiss recalled her time at Evanston’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Lab Experimental School during a Tuesday event hosted by Northwestern Leadership Development and Community Engagement and Religious and Spiritual Life. The school was designed to integrate primary education in Evanston. But Weiss said...
EVANSTON, IL
CBS Chicago

Ravisloe Golf Course in Homewood granted arboretum status

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Ravisloe Golf Course in Homewood has been granted arboretum status.It's located on Park Avenue and 183rd Street. An arboretum is a protected area with a variety of trees. The Ravisloe Golf Course has almost 3,000 trees and more than 100 different varieties. All are marked. It's been the owner Bob Carpenter's mission to preserve and beautify the arboretum.
HOMEWOOD, IL
Daily Northwestern

Sustainability coordinator shares CARP progress, shortcomings at City Council meeting

Evanston’s Sustainability and Resilience Coordinator Cara Pratt presented an update on the Climate Action and Resilience Plan at Monday’s City Council meeting. Pratt cited the city’s 38% decrease in carbon emissions since 2005 as a sign of CARP’s success, but expressed that the city needs to allocate more resources toward sustainability efforts.
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

District 65, District 202 Boards of Education discuss literacy, safety

The Evanston/Skokie School District 65 and Evanston Township High School District 202 Boards of Education spoke about their efforts to improve safety and literacy in a joint Monday board meeting. District 65’s elementary and middle schools feed into ETHS, and the two often work to align their student supports. At...
EVANSTON, IL
Forest Park Review

Residents share concerns, offer support at town hall on backyard chickens

Some 30 people attended the Oct. 18 backyard hens town hall meeting, which featured detailed questions and occasional accusations of pro-chicken bias. Maria Maxham, village commissioner of health and safety, held a hearing to share her research on how other towns handle backyard chickens and to try to gauge whether the majority of Forest Parkers would even support legalizing raising chickens in their backyard. She brought in Jennifer Murtoff, an urban chicken raising consultant, to answer resident questions.
FOREST PARK, IL
Daily Northwestern

Mother-daughter athletic duo reflect on Northwestern and impact of Title IX

Athletics defined Tamara Bohlig’s Northwestern experience. A varsity field hockey player for four years and varsity lacrosse player for three, Tamara Bohlig (Weinberg ‘91, Kellogg ‘97) spent much of her time in Evanston at practice and games. Competing for the Wildcats from 1987-1991, Bohlig never could have...
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

News Quiz: The Ombudsperson, A&O Productions’ Blowout, Women’s Soccer

#1. Which of the following student organizations held a Night Market at Norris Sunday?. #2. Who headlined A&O Productions’ annual Blowout concert Saturday?. #3. Which of the following Big Ten teams did Northwestern women’s soccer beat Sunday?. #4. Which Evanston Senior Center hosts a meal program for residents...
CBS Chicago

Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson launches campaign for Chicago mayor

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The race for Chicago mayor is getting bigger as another candidate is jumping into the fray.On Thursday, Cook County Board Commissioner Brandon Johnson made it official and launched his campaign.Johnson, a former Chicago Public Schools teacher and Chicago Teachers Union organizer, was endorsed by the CTU before he officially joined the race, and has the backing of several progressive political organizations."As a teacher, I experienced the painful impact of disinvestment on my students and their families, and this personal experience – seeing children endure inequity – is what fuels my commitment to building a stronger, safer and...
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Starship, a sandwich classic, turns 45

Since 1977, Starship Restaurant and Catering, 7618 Madison St. in Forest Park, has fed Chicago’s unending need for sandwiches. Now, 45 years later, Paul McKenna and Henry Laskowski, co-owners of Starship, are poised to celebrate a milestone anniversary on Nov. 4. “We’re just two hardworking guys trying to make...
FOREST PARK, IL

