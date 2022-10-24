ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

Sister of slain 12-year-old pleas guilty to involuntary manslaughter

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - The 21-year-old sister of a 12-year-old who was killed in a shooting that occurred April 14, 2021, was convicted Wednesday of one count of involuntary manslaughter. Brooke Johnson, 21, of Kansas City, Missouri, was convicted of the severity level 5 felony for her connection to a...
LEAVENWORTH, KS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police: One dead, one injured following shooting in Muskogee

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee police are investigating after a shooting left one dead and another injured Wednesday afternoon. Around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to reports of shots fired near 10th and Freemont. While on their way to the scene, officers said that they were advised that a red car and a silver car were possibly involved in the case.
MUSKOGEE, OK
KHBS

Leflore County man arrested in Shady Point deadly shooting

SHADY POINT, Okla. — A Leflore County man has been arrested and is facing murder charges in connection to a shooting near Shady Point. According to Sheriff Rodney Derryberry, deputies were called to a home on Calhoun Road, just outside of Shady Point, a little after 8 a.m. for a reported possible suicide.
SHADY POINT, OK
KSN.com

Autopsy complete for Amazon delivery driver found dead in Missouri

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — An autopsy is now complete for an Amazon delivery driver who was found dead in an Excelsior Springs, Missouri yard Monday night. The death is suspected to be a dog attack that happened Monday evening, however, investigators say there is a real possibility that the driver experienced a medical emergency before getting mauled by the dogs.
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO
plattecountycitizen.com

Platte County takes down Central, Smithville and Savannah at home

The Platte County boys’ swimming team came out on top over St. Joseph’s Central, Smithville and Savannah at a home meet on Oct. 18. The Pirates were in a tight race with the Indians, who finished in second place with 535 points, with the winning squad finishing with 549 points. The Savages took third place with 267 points and the Warriors had 209 points to claim fourth place.
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
sequoyahcountytimes.com

Reese, Lusk exchange vows

Cass Reese and Mark Lusk both of Sallisaw were united in marriage on May 23. The vows were exchanged in an afternoon ceremony at the gazebo on the Sequoyah County Courthouse lawn. The Rev. Luke Morrison officiated at the ceremony. The bride wore a long lacy dress with a crochet...
SALLISAW, OK
plattecountycitizen.com

Park Hill South speech and debate off to strong start

The Park Hill South speech and debate team has had an impressive start to the year, with the most recent accomplishment being in the “6-Round Throwdown” competition at Belton High School on Oct. 22. The Panthers have many bright students who did well at the tournament, especially the...
BELTON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy