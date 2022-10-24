Read full article on original website
The 909 Walnut building in Kansas City has been repurposed a few times and has a garage rooftop award-winning gardenCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Your pet dog would like to stroll in a park too--here are some dog park options in the Kansas City metropolitan areaCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
3 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Amazon Driver Found Dead In A YardMarissa NewbyExcelsior Springs, MO
3 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
KMBC.com
Olathe school closes for the week with around 150 students and multiple staff members sick
Off-duty Oklahoma deputy pleads not guilty after shooting a man in Washington Co.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark — An Oklahoma deputy has pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated assault during his arraignment on Wednesday, Oct. 26. According to Washington County Prosecuting Attorney Matt Durrett, Adams will appear before Circuit Judge Mark Lindsay for trial on Jan. 27, 2023. Travis Adams, 33,...
City of Decatur looks to install fence after drowning, investigation continues
A 2-year-old is dead after walking into a city facility in Decatur and later drowning.
KCTV 5
Sister of slain 12-year-old pleas guilty to involuntary manslaughter
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - The 21-year-old sister of a 12-year-old who was killed in a shooting that occurred April 14, 2021, was convicted Wednesday of one count of involuntary manslaughter. Brooke Johnson, 21, of Kansas City, Missouri, was convicted of the severity level 5 felony for her connection to a...
6 children, two adults dead in Broken Arrow home
Investigators said the victims have not been identified at this time, but said 2 adults and 6 children lived inside the home.
KHBS
Crawford Co. Detention Center surveillance video shows what happened before man died
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. — Surveillance video from inside the Crawford County Detention Center shows what happened before a man died less than 24 hours after he was booked into jail. More than 20 hours of video was obtained by 40/29 News through a Freedom of Information Act request. Jacob...
KTLO
Man due in BC court a no show because locked up in another county
A Mountain Home man charged with calling law enforcement and falsely reporting that a woman was trapped in his storage unit was due to appear in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. He didn’t. He was in jail in Benton County. The Benton County jail log shows that 56-year-old Donald Ray...
Police: One dead, one injured following shooting in Muskogee
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee police are investigating after a shooting left one dead and another injured Wednesday afternoon. Around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to reports of shots fired near 10th and Freemont. While on their way to the scene, officers said that they were advised that a red car and a silver car were possibly involved in the case.
KHBS
Benton County, Arkansas jury deliberates in Zachary Harlan murder trial
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A jury began deliberating in Zachary Harlan's murder trial Wednesday afternoon. The jury took a break and plans to reconvene at the Benton County Courthouse at 8:30 a.m. Thursday. Harlan is accused of stabbing Steven March to death inside March's trailer in Benton County in 2018.
KHBS
Leflore County man arrested in Shady Point deadly shooting
SHADY POINT, Okla. — A Leflore County man has been arrested and is facing murder charges in connection to a shooting near Shady Point. According to Sheriff Rodney Derryberry, deputies were called to a home on Calhoun Road, just outside of Shady Point, a little after 8 a.m. for a reported possible suicide.
Arkansas investigators identify 3 cold case victims through DNA evidence
BENTONVILLE, Ark — Benton County Sheriff Shawn Holloway, prosecuting attorney Nathan Smith, and Benton County Lt. Hunter Petray held a press conference Tuesday, Oct. 25, to give an update on three cold cases. Sheriff Holloway said genetic genealogy and the county's partnership with Othram, Inc. helped identify the victims...
KSN.com
Autopsy complete for Amazon delivery driver found dead in Missouri
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — An autopsy is now complete for an Amazon delivery driver who was found dead in an Excelsior Springs, Missouri yard Monday night. The death is suspected to be a dog attack that happened Monday evening, however, investigators say there is a real possibility that the driver experienced a medical emergency before getting mauled by the dogs.
plattecountycitizen.com
Platte County takes down Central, Smithville and Savannah at home
The Platte County boys’ swimming team came out on top over St. Joseph’s Central, Smithville and Savannah at a home meet on Oct. 18. The Pirates were in a tight race with the Indians, who finished in second place with 535 points, with the winning squad finishing with 549 points. The Savages took third place with 267 points and the Warriors had 209 points to claim fourth place.
sequoyahcountytimes.com
Reese, Lusk exchange vows
Cass Reese and Mark Lusk both of Sallisaw were united in marriage on May 23. The vows were exchanged in an afternoon ceremony at the gazebo on the Sequoyah County Courthouse lawn. The Rev. Luke Morrison officiated at the ceremony. The bride wore a long lacy dress with a crochet...
Delaware County man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 Murder
A trial by jury was cut short today after a man suspected of shooting and killing his wife pleaded guilty to 1st Degree Murder.
KHBS
Arkansas man goes undercover as homeless person to raise money for a shelter
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Trent Ragar decided to go undercover as a homeless person on Wednesday to raise awareness on the issue and to raise money for 7hills Homeless Center in Fayetteville. He was dropped off at Walker Park in Fayetteville with nothing but a sign asking for help, and...
plattecountycitizen.com
Park Hill South speech and debate off to strong start
The Park Hill South speech and debate team has had an impressive start to the year, with the most recent accomplishment being in the “6-Round Throwdown” competition at Belton High School on Oct. 22. The Panthers have many bright students who did well at the tournament, especially the...
Delaware County issues notice of polling place changes
DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. — Some Delaware County voters will have to go to a new polling location to cast their ballots in November. The Delaware County Election Board said polling places for four precincts have changed, effective immediately. The election board said changes are due to redistricting. Polling place...
Oklahoma man sentenced for actions during U.S. Capitol insurrection
An Oklahoma man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to breaching the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection to overthrow the 2020 presidential Electoral College vote-counting process.
