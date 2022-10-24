The Platte County boys’ swimming team came out on top over St. Joseph’s Central, Smithville and Savannah at a home meet on Oct. 18. The Pirates were in a tight race with the Indians, who finished in second place with 535 points, with the winning squad finishing with 549 points. The Savages took third place with 267 points and the Warriors had 209 points to claim fourth place.

PLATTE COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO