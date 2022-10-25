Tannehill (ankle) is listed as a non-participant in Wednesday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Coach Mike Vrabel said he expected Tannehill to be a limited participant, but the QB apparently didn't do enough to be designated as such. Tannehill missed only one play in Sunday's 19-10 win over the Colts and said Wednesday that his ankle sprain is improving, perhaps allowing him to avoid missed time. At the very least, his mobility will be limited this Sunday against the Texans, lessening the already limited fantasy appeal in a game where both teams will want to run the ball a lot. If Tannehill isn't ready, rookie Malik Willis presumably will step in as the starter.

23 HOURS AGO