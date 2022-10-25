Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Texas A&M suspends three freshmen following locker room incident during South Carolina game, per report
Texas A&M has indefinitely suspended three freshmen members of the football program -- cornerback Denver Harris, wide receiver Chris Marshall and offensive lineman PJ Williams -- as a result of a locker room incident last weekend vs. South Carolina, according to The Athletic. The details of the specific incident that led to the suspensions is unclear at this time. TexAgs was first to report the news of Texas A&M suspending the three players.
CBS Sports
Steelers trying to do something that hasn't been done since 1965 when they face Eagles in Week 8
Joe Greene's frustration near the end of his first game in Philadelphia is a good representation of the Steelers' success, or lack thereof, in the City of Brotherly Love for nearly 60 years. Greene, who was in the first month of his rookie season, threw the game ball into the stands after the Eagles had made the game-clinching first down in an eventual win over the Steelers.
CBS Sports
Who is Sam Ehlinger? A look at the Colts QB starting in place of benched Matt Ryan
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan has struggled this season, so much so that the team is benching the veteran in place of backup Sam Ehlinger. The 24-year-old is expected to be "the starter for the rest of the season," Colts coach Frank Reich announced on Monday. The Colts fell to...
CBS Sports
Eagles add Robert Quinn in trade with Bears: Star defensive end dealt for a fourth-round pick
The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles have been the talk of the NFL through the early portion of the 2022 regular season, and it's in large part because of the several impactful moves they made in the offseason. The Eagles apparently aren't done adding to their roster, however, as they have traded a fourth-round pick to the Chicago Bears in exchange for defensive end Robert Quinn, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones confirmed.
CBS Sports
Jets' James Robinson: On track to practice
Robinson (knee) passed his physical with the Jets and is slated to practice Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Robinson was reportedly dealing with some knee soreness last week, but the issue won't prevent him from taking part in practice with his new team. That said, per Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site, at this stage coach Robert Saleh won't yet commit to Robinson playing Sunday against the Patriots, with the team planning to evaluate where the running back is in terms of the playbook by the end of the week.
CBS Sports
Three trades Steelers should make before NFL deadline: Deal Mitch Trubisky to the Colts and more
It's been three years since the Steelers pulled off one of the biggest trades in franchise history. After an 0-2 start and losing Ben Roethlisberger to a season-ending injury, the Steelers gave Miami a future first-round pick in exchange for Minkah Fitzpatrick, who then blossomed into a two-time All-Pro in Pittsburgh. The trade was an example of the Steelers' unyielding drive to build a championship roster, even during a season that appears to be lost.
UC Football Sells Out 10th Consecutive Home Game
The Bearcats only have one more home date to sell out this season.
247Sports
Commit breakdown: What the Gators are getting in Roderick Kearney
Florida on Monday evening landed a commitment from coveted 2023 four-star offensive lineman Roderick Kearney, who had previously been committed to Florida State. It was a massive win on the recruiting trail for the Gators, who had landed just two offensive line pledges prior to Kearney's announcement, three-star prospects Knijeah Harris and Bryce Lovett.
CBS Sports
Bears' Lucas Patrick: Exits Monday
Patrick (toe) is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Patriots, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports. Patrick was carted to the Bears' locker room after sustaining a toe injury at some point during the first quarter. The veteran has played multiple positions on the interior of Chicago's offensive line this season, and his absence will leave Sam Mustipher to step in at center against New England, per Adam Jahns of The Athletic.
CBS Sports
Landon Collins: Moves back to practice squad
Collins reverted to the Giants' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log. Collins was activated ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars for the first time since joining the Giants' practice squad ahead of Week 4. The 28-year-old logged one tackle while playing 23 defensive snaps alongside Dane Belton, as the two operated as New York's backup safeties behind Julian Love and Xavier McKinney in Week 7. Collins could continue to help fill in if Jason Pinnock (ankle) remains sidelined against the Seahawks on Sunday, Oct. 30.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em Quarterbacks: Play Tua Tagovailoa, Bench Aaron Rodgers and more
The byes weeks aren't as plentiful as Week 7 -- with only two teams on bye -- but it happens to be two of the best quarterbacks in football that we'll be without. Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert will not play this week due to bye weeks for the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers.
CBS Sports
Bears' Khalil Herbert: Narrowing gap to Montgomery
Herbert rushed the ball 12 times for 62 yards in Monday's 33-14 win over the Patriots. He added one reception for 25 yards and a touchdown. He earned only two touches fewer than David Montgomery, with both looking effective in Chicago's win. Herbert had two rushes that went for more than 10 yards, though his performance was highlighted by a 25-yard touchdown reception late in the first half. He remains the No. 2 option in the Bears backfield, though it appears the team may be willing to reward Herbert with a bigger workload.
CBS Sports
Why Daniel Jones' NFL-record five game-winning drives through seven games aren't what they seem
Daniel Jones and the Giants are one of the reasons we love sports. Entering the season Jones' days in New York seemed numbered after his fifth-year option was declined this offseason. Yet here we are in late October and Jones ranks sixth in ESPN's Total Quarterback Rating (QBR), which accounts for his impact on plays beyond just pass attempts, like scrambles, sacks and fumbles.
CBS Sports
Flyers' Cam Atkinson: Remains sidelined
Atkinson (upper body) has yet to resume skating, per Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now. Atkinson has yet to make his season debut with the Flyers as he looks to work his way back from the pre-season injury. The veteran winger logged 23 goals and 27 assists in 73 games last year in Philadelphia.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Demarcus Robinson: Role reduced
Robinson failed to see a target in the team's 23-20 win over the Browns on Sunday. Robinson's production dropped off significantly from him posting season high's across the board in Week 6 against the Giants. The return of Rashod Bateman (foot) certainly played a role, but Robinson still saw a season-low 24 percent of the offensive snaps, as the Ravens opted to deploy more two tight end sets. Robinson will work to earn more opportunities Thursday against the Buccaneers.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' JaMycal Hasty: Could see added opportunities
With James Robinson having been traded to the Jets, Hasty and Snoop Conner are now in line to work behind top back Travis Etienne, Demetrius Harvey Florida Times-Union reports. Through seven contests thus far, Hasty has recorded five carries for 69 yards, including a 61-yard touchdown against the Colts in...
CBS Sports
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Dealing with ankle sprain
Coach Mike Vrabel indicated that Tannehill (ankle) will probably be limited at practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Per Wyatt, Tannehill -- who wasn't wearing a walking boot when he spoke to the media Wednesday -- noted that he has an ankle sprain and is improving as Sunday's game against the Texans approaches. While the veteran signal-caller appears to be trending in the right direction, if Tannehill ends up out or limited this weekend, Malik Willis would be next up for reps, with Logan Woodside being a potential practice squad elevation.
CBS Sports
Pacers' Myles Turner: On track to debut Wednesday
Turner (ankle) is on track to make his season debut Wednesday against Chicago, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports. Turner suffered a sprained ankle during pregame warmups ahead of the Pacers' season opener and was expected to miss at least a week. He appears to be a bit ahead of schedule and is currently on track to make his season debut in Chicago. Regardless, fantasy managers are still encouraged to confirm Turner's status ahead of Wednesday's 8:00 PM ET tip before locking the talented big man into lineups.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Calvin Austin: Ineligible for rest of season
Austin (foot) will remain on injured reserve for the rest of the 2022 season. Austin is ineligible for the rest of the season after the Steelers allowed his 21-day practice window to expire. The rookie fourth-round pick returned to practice on early October after missing August and September with a foot injury, but the Steelers apparently decided that Austin won't help them this year. He should have plenty of time to get back to full strength before the offseason program next spring.
CBS Sports
Colts' Julian Blackmon: Comes off bench
Blackmon had three total tackles in Sunday's loss at Tennessee. He came off the bench and played on 21 of the defense's 59 snaps. Blackmon missed two games with an ankle injury, then was active in Week 6 and didn't play. It's not clear if he's not back to full speed or if Rodney Thomas has supplanted him as the starting free safety.
