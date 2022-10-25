ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MI

Vicksburg, October 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 2 days ago

The Gull Lake High School soccer team will have a game with Zeeland East High School on October 25, 2022, 14:00:00.

Gull Lake High School
Zeeland East High School
October 25, 2022
14:00:00
2022 MHSAA Boys Soccer Playoffs

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Soccer PRO

Williamston, October 27 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Eaton Rapids High School soccer team will have a game with Grosse Ile High School on October 27, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
EATON RAPIDS, MI
High School Soccer PRO

Byron Center, October 27 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Holland Christian High School soccer team will have a game with South Christian High School on October 27, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
BYRON CENTER, MI
99.1 WFMK

10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America

"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Walnut & Park Diner at Washington Square opens in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI — The food at the recently opened Walnut & Park Diner at Washington Square is described as typical diner food; burgers, sandwiches, traditional breakfast offerings and, of course, coffee. The concept is what sets the diner apart. A project of the Kalamazoo Probation Enhancement Program, the diner...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Crash causes traffic backups on Gull Road

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Traffic appeared to be detoured Wednesday after a crash caused major backups on Gull Road. A crash was reported near Elkerton Avenue around 4:25 p.m. Paramedics, firefighters from Kalamazoo Township, and police were on scene. Kent County: Semi truck driver dead after accident at Standale Lumber.
KALAMAZOO, MI
threeriversnews.com

St. Joseph County CTE breaks ground on new Habitat house

THREE RIVERS — A new house for a family in need in Three Rivers began its journey of being built last week. On Friday, Oct. 14, the St. Joseph County Career and Technical Education Building Trades program broke ground on a new house for Habitat For Humanity at the southwest corner of West Street and Armitage Street on the north side of town.
THREE RIVERS, MI
go955.com

Local dental office presents check to Bronson Children’s Hospital

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Doctor Sharp and his team at Sharp Smile Center last week presented a check to Bronson Health Foundation for families and children at Bronson Children’s Hospital totaling $4,171. This donation was possible as a result of the Smiles for Life Foundation and the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Three Rivers house explosion tied to butane hash oil lab

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — A butane explosion from a homemade lab used to manufacturing concentrated marijuana is the likely cause of a Three Rivers home explosion last month, according to investigators. A 34-year-old man told police his arm caught fire when he went to investigate the explosion in the...
THREE RIVERS, MI
nbc25news.com

Police cruiser hit during multi-county chase involving stolen vehicles

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — What started as noise complaints ends in a multi-county chase and multiple arrests, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the noise complaint at a residence on W. Dickman Road near Hill Brady Road around 5:30 a.m. Saturday. CRITICAL CONDITION: Single vehicle...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
5K+
Followers
11K+
Post
438K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy