Ann Arbor, MI

Ann Arbor, October 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 2 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Ann Arbor.

The Edsel Ford High School soccer team will have a game with Saline High School on October 25, 2022, 14:00:00.

Edsel Ford High School
Saline High School
October 25, 2022
14:00:00
2022 MHSAA Boys Soccer Playoffs

The Salem High School soccer team will have a game with Fordson High School on October 25, 2022, 16:00:00.

Salem High School
Fordson High School
October 25, 2022
16:00:00
2022 MHSAA Boys Soccer Playoffs

