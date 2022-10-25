Ann Arbor, October 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Ann Arbor.
The Edsel Ford High School soccer team will have a game with Saline High School on October 25, 2022, 14:00:00.
Edsel Ford High School
Saline High School
October 25, 2022
14:00:00
2022 MHSAA Boys Soccer Playoffs
The Salem High School soccer team will have a game with Fordson High School on October 25, 2022, 16:00:00.
Salem High School
Fordson High School
October 25, 2022
16:00:00
2022 MHSAA Boys Soccer Playoffs
Comments / 0