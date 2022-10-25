ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

WMBB

North Bay Haven cruises past Vernon at home

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The North Bay Haven football team shut out Vernon 41-0 at home Friday night. North Bay Haven improved to 3-5 and will visit South Walton on Friday, October 28. Vernon fell to 1-7 and will host Cottondale Friday, October 28.
VERNON, FL
WJHG-TV

Mosley and Niceville set to meet in this week’s American Charlie Game of the Week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A district title is on the line in this week’s American Charlie Grill and Tavern High School Football Game of the Week. That the game between the Mosley Dolphins and Niceville Eagles. The winner will claim the 4S-2 championship, and the guaranteed state berth that goes with it. The Dolphins head west with a 5-3 overall record, they’re 2-1 in district with wins over Leon and Crestview, the district loss coming a few weeks ago at Chiles. That Crestview game played back on the 13th, Mosley followed that up with a bye week, and I spoke to Mosley head coach Tommy Joe Whiddon about taking some time off before this biggest game of the season!
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WJHG-TV

This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is.....

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Harley Hill is a senior at Mosley High School in Lynn Haven. At Mosley, Harley likes spending time with others. “I’m a very social person, so I like the social aspect of school,” Hill said. “And I enjoy the teachers and they’re always here for us.”
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WCJB

Santa Fe, Oak Hall headline four NCFL teams advancing to Region Semis

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Entering Tuesday night, seven different North Central Florida high school volleyball teams had the chance to advance to Friday’s Region Semifinals, but only four survived to move on. Class 2A Results:. Oak Hall swept St. John Paul - 25-14, 25-18, 25-16 St. John Lutheran blanked...
SANTA FE, FL
WAFF

Back to Back!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Senior Meg Paparella opened strong with six of her match-high 19 kills in the first set as Westminster Christian downed a fierce Arab team 25-23, 26-24, 25-13 to claim the AHSAA 2022 Class 5A state volleyball championship at the Birmingham CrossPlex Bill Harris Arena Wednesday. For...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
News4Jax.com

High school volleyball ‘22: Seven area teams win playoff openers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Seven area teams are moving on after the first of two nights in the opening round of the high school volleyball state playoffs. Bishop Kenny, Bolles, Christ’s Church, Fernandina Beach, Harvest Community and St. Johns Country Day all won their opening round matches on Tuesday night to advance to Friday night’s regional semifinals.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL

