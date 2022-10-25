Read full article on original website
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The North Bay Haven football team shut out Vernon 41-0 at home Friday night. North Bay Haven improved to 3-5 and will visit South Walton on Friday, October 28. Vernon fell to 1-7 and will host Cottondale Friday, October 28.
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A district title is on the line in this week’s American Charlie Grill and Tavern High School Football Game of the Week. That the game between the Mosley Dolphins and Niceville Eagles. The winner will claim the 4S-2 championship, and the guaranteed state berth that goes with it. The Dolphins head west with a 5-3 overall record, they’re 2-1 in district with wins over Leon and Crestview, the district loss coming a few weeks ago at Chiles. That Crestview game played back on the 13th, Mosley followed that up with a bye week, and I spoke to Mosley head coach Tommy Joe Whiddon about taking some time off before this biggest game of the season!
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s Week 10 of the high school football season. We take a look at the top four games, the next four options and the full schedule for teams in north Florida and south Georgia. This is the final week of district games and automatic playoff qualifiers will be locked in after this week’s games.
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Round one of the 6A FHSAA State Championship took place tonight. Mosley will travel to Gulf Breeze on Saturday, October 29 for their second-round match-up. That match starts at 7pm.
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Harley Hill is a senior at Mosley High School in Lynn Haven. At Mosley, Harley likes spending time with others. “I’m a very social person, so I like the social aspect of school,” Hill said. “And I enjoy the teachers and they’re always here for us.”
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders
Oct 9, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young (99) on the field before the game against the Tennessee Titans at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Entering Tuesday night, seven different North Central Florida high school volleyball teams had the chance to advance to Friday’s Region Semifinals, but only four survived to move on. Class 2A Results:. Oak Hall swept St. John Paul - 25-14, 25-18, 25-16 St. John Lutheran blanked...
As part of its annual cycle, the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) has announced new district announcements for spring sports teams. While most alignments remain the same from last season, a handful of teams have moved in classification or will be seeing one or two new opponents in district play.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Senior Meg Paparella opened strong with six of her match-high 19 kills in the first set as Westminster Christian downed a fierce Arab team 25-23, 26-24, 25-13 to claim the AHSAA 2022 Class 5A state volleyball championship at the Birmingham CrossPlex Bill Harris Arena Wednesday. For...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Seven area teams are moving on after the first of two nights in the opening round of the high school volleyball state playoffs. Bishop Kenny, Bolles, Christ’s Church, Fernandina Beach, Harvest Community and St. Johns Country Day all won their opening round matches on Tuesday night to advance to Friday night’s regional semifinals.
NAPLES, FLORIDA -- The Barron Collier volleyball team's goal is to finish strong. After an underwhelming start to Wednesday's Class 5A-Region 3 quarterfinal, that's exactly what the Cougars did. Barron Collier, the No. 1 seed in the region, found itself tied with No. 8 Tampa-Freedom halfway ...
