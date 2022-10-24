Read full article on original website
What is the Joplin Spook Light?Evan CrosbyJoplin, MO
Places linked to President Harry S. Truman include birthplace, farm home, Independence home, state park, and reservoirCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
The historic Elijah Thomas Webb Residence and inviting architectural elements in Jasper County, MissouriCJ CoombsWebb City, MO
This Unique Missouri Restaurant is Known for Having the Best Burgers in the StateTravel MavenMissouri State
PSU Collegio
PSU Alumni participate in book signing
Books & Burrow, a local business in Downtown Pittsburg hosted their first adult book signing this past week. On Oct. 21 and Oct. 22, authors and Pittsburg State University alums, O. Gene Bicknell and Miles Schnaer. Both authors are under the same publisher, Ascend Books. “We are hosting a book...
PSU Collegio
Raft Races draws a crowd to University Lake
The Homecoming Committee held the annual raft race competition on Oct. 21., at University Lake. The race saw participants from on-campus organizations and Greek life alike. The cold front that struck Pittsburg forced the committee to reschedule twice until Friday afternoon when the temperature rose to the upper 80s. The rescheduling of the event did not impact student turnout, however.
fourstateshomepage.com
Seneca man dedicated to God, service and horseshoeing
SENECA, Mo. — Ty Dawson’s life is all about service. As the lead pastor at Seneca Bethel Baptist, he serves his God. As a firefighter for the Redings Mill Fire Protection District, he serves his community. As a husband and a father, he serves his family. But, there’s one more area of service that Dawson has dedicated his whole life to doing, and that’s horseshoeing.
kggfradio.com
New Ice Cream Parlor Opens Today
A new ice cream parlor opens today in Coffeyville. Hersh's Ice Cream at 123 west 9th opens at 11:30 a.m. this morning after a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. with the Coffeyville Chamber of Commerce. Chamber Director Candi Westbrook says she's always excited when a new business opens in town.
kggfradio.com
Community Elementary Lockdown Has Been Lifted
The lockdown at Community Elementary has been lifted according to Halie O’Connor, Public Relations/Administrative Assistant at Community Elementary. KGGF News received a confirmed report of a lockdown at Coffeyville’s Community Elementary earlier this morning. Although Coffeyville Police Department was on the scene, the situation was apparently resolved as just before noon the word came from O'Connor with Community Elementary via email that the lockdown had been lifted.
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin woman fell out window of SDC derailed train
BRANSON, Mo. — Normally, roller coasters make a lasting impression on people who visit amusement parks. For a number of people last night in Branson, it was a train — and a Joplin woman was on it. The Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train went off the tracks...
Coffeyville Fire battle weekend blazes fueled by winds
COFFEYVILLE, Kan. — Coffeyville Fire Dept release details regarding two structure fires this past weekend that were fueled in part by the high winds. “7th & Pine and Penn St. Both fires were large in scale and suffered significant damage due primarily to the extreme high winds.” — CFD No residents or firefighters were injured. These units served as mutual...
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: fallen hero, Halloween safety
BARRY COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol has charged a suspect they say is responsible for the hit-and-run death of an Aurora, Missouri man. The crash occurred on July 15, 2022, on Farm Road 1180. Authorities say they have probable cause to believe Derek Christopher Coburn, 19, is responsible for the collision. A warrant has been issued and police are requesting the following charges:
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin Avenue closed between 5th and 6th Street
JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin released a statement stating that Wednesday, October 26th, Joplin Avenue will be closed between 5th and 6th Streets to allow Missouri American Water to repair the street following a major water leak. The road is expected to be closed for three days.
fortscott.biz
Help Fort Scott In Documenting Infrastructure Issues
Fort Scott Assistant Manager Brad Matkin would like to try something new in dealing with infrastructure issues. “If you see a problem… a street issue, pothole, sign damage, water leak, general question, or whatever else please send me an email at [email protected] or call me at City Hall 620-223-0550, ext 210. Email is the best way to communicate,” he said. “Please include a picture of the issue if you can with your email.”
everythinglubbock.com
Man hitchhiking near Lubbock in 1950 was ‘The Spree Killer’ from Joplin
KSNF/KODE — There is a lot of speculation on what influences the actions of those who kill for the thrill or go on murder sprees. From strained relationships with mothers, societal rejection, lust, fear, or something inherently psychological and lacking in empathy — whatever it is, it seems complicated more often than not.
fortscott.biz
K-7 pavement repair project to start at Girard into Bourbon County
In early November, the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) expects to begin a pavement repair project on a 500-foot section of K-7 at Girard. K-7 will be closed to traffic north of K-47. A state route detour will be signed on K-47, U.S. 69 and K-39 (see map). Project activity...
fourstateshomepage.com
Two Crawford County crisis centers receive just over $430K in funding for victim help
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced that more than $22 million will help groups including law enforcement organizations and sexual assault crisis centers that support crime victims and survivors. The funding is provided by the federal Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) Victim Assistance grant program. Two crisis centers...
Gust of wind blows man out of truck near Parsons, Kan.
The Kansas Highway Patrol says the passenger of a truck was ejected from his vehicle after being struck by a large gust of wind.
kcur.org
Election deniers in Missouri are bombarding officials with requests for voting records
Like most people, McDonald County Clerk Kimberly Bell had never heard of a “cast vote record” before this summer. It’s not a report she’s ever generated after an election in the small county in southwestern Missouri, where she has administered elections for eight years. But like...
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Kayden Conlee
Nearly two weeks have passed since a southeast Kansas teenager was reported missing. Kayden Conlee, 16, was last seen on Oct. 14, 2022, in Parsons. Missing from: Parsons, Kan. Distinguishing mark: Mole above lip; tattoos on arms. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Parsons Police...
fourstateshomepage.com
Crawford County program impacting neighborhood safety
New program called S.T.O.P. is focused on crime prevention and crime solving. CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kans. — A program started by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office is becoming more popular throughout many neighborhoods. The program is called S.T.O.P. (Shared Technology on Patrol) and is a partnership between law enforcement and citizens living in Crawford County. The focus of this partnership is on crime prevention and solving. The S.T.O.P. initiative is aimed at deterring, apprehending and convicting criminals by utilizing key video evidence captured by residential and/or business security cameras during the process of a crime.
fourstateshomepage.com
Update: Carthage clearing rubble from Saturday’s tragic fire
CARTHAGE, Mo. — A public hazard, that’s the ruling after a massive fire in Carthage this weekend. The state fire marshal is still working to determine the cause. Demolition is underway, clearing rubble from what had been “Henson Metal Building Supplies” and a neighboring church, “Casa De Sanidad.”
WIBW
Empire Electric customers see increase in bill due to delivery cost changes
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Delivery cost changes have compelled Empire District Electric to increase customers’ monthly bills. The Kansas Corporation Commission says that on Thursday morning, Oct. 27, it concurred with an audit that verified Empire District Electric - Liberty - had raised its customer Transmission Delivery Charge to cover the increase in cost to provide service.
Police investigate possible murder-suicide in Neosho
The Neosho Police Department is investigating after two residents were found deceased in their home.
