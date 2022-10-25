Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
Mosley and Niceville set to meet in this week’s American Charlie Game of the Week
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A district title is on the line in this week’s American Charlie Grill and Tavern High School Football Game of the Week. That the game between the Mosley Dolphins and Niceville Eagles. The winner will claim the 4S-2 championship, and the guaranteed state berth that goes with it. The Dolphins head west with a 5-3 overall record, they’re 2-1 in district with wins over Leon and Crestview, the district loss coming a few weeks ago at Chiles. That Crestview game played back on the 13th, Mosley followed that up with a bye week, and I spoke to Mosley head coach Tommy Joe Whiddon about taking some time off before this biggest game of the season!
WJHG-TV
High School Volleyball Scores and Highlights - Playoffs Round 1
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Round one of the 6A FHSAA State Championship took place tonight. Mosley will travel to Gulf Breeze on Saturday, October 29 for their second-round match-up. That match starts at 7pm.
WJHG-TV
Garrett Fancher is this week’s Student Athlete of the Week
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Garrett Fancher plays middle linebacker for South Walton. He’s got a 4.3 GPA and cares just as much about reading books as he does about reading offenses. ”I like to think of football as, it could go on past high school.” Garrett told us “But...
WJHG-TV
Tanner Jones talks about rematch with Blountstown Friday
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Call it a little bit of deja vu for the Port St. Joe and Blountsown football teams. Those two are now set to meet Friday night in the Sunshine State Athletic Conference title game. That based on their SSAC rankings. The deja vu to all this is the Tigers and Sharks met less than four weeks ago. They played in St. Joe back on September 30th, with the Tiger Sharks eventually breaking open a close game and winning 24-6. ”It’s another Monday of preparing for Blountstown.” St. Joe head coach Tanner Jones told me via Zoom Monday morning. “So it will be to get our guys mentally focused. And luckily we played that game one time and they know what kind of to expect. They know the soreness their bodies are going to feel on Saturday. And the intensity of the game. I think it’s going to be an exciting Friday.“
WJHG-TV
This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is.....
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Harley Hill is a senior at Mosley High School in Lynn Haven. At Mosley, Harley likes spending time with others. “I’m a very social person, so I like the social aspect of school,” Hill said. “And I enjoy the teachers and they’re always here for us.”
WJHG-TV
Fields of Faith returning to Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Sharing your faith can sometimes be scary, but it came easy for several Bay District Schools students Wednesday night. The Fellowship of Christian athletes held a Fields of Faith event at Tommy Oliver stadium for the first time in years. The event brought hundreds of people out of the stadium.
WJHG-TV
Nitro Funny Cars and Jets on tap for North Florida Motorplex Saturday
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -To our racing update courtesy the folks at the North Florida Motorplex. And come Saturday it’s going to be a night of Nitro Funny Cars, like the ones you see here, Jet Cars, ProMods, some fireworks and even a costume contest for the kids. What with Monday being Halloween and all. The gates to the track open at 8 am Saturday, time trials set to begin at 10 am, with racing beginning after that. Pro Mod qualifying begins at 1 pm with those finals at 8, the Funny Cars and Altereds and Jets starting at 5. For more information call (850) 209-4346.
WJHG-TV
Thursday Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!. It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning with clear skies. Plenty of sunshine and blue skies head our way today. Temperatures are much cooler out this morning than yesterday. You’ll want to grab the jacket before heading...
WJHG-TV
Merriam Cherry St. Elementary Kidcam
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Smiling faces greeted our Chris Smith at Merriam Cherry St. Elementary on Tuesday. The kids have been studying about natural disasters and the weather. Chris showed them his pet tornado, did an experiment showing the water cycle, and even made a cloud in a bottle. Thanks for your hospitality!
WJHG-TV
Gulf Coast State College hosts food pantry for students
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Gulf Coast State College has set up a food pantry on campus to assist students who may need a little help stretching their dollar. Students and staff call the pantry the Commodore’s Cupboard. The program provides food, toiletries and supplies to scholars who are...
WJHG-TV
Wednesday Evening Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a clear an cool night tonight in the panhandle with lows in the 40s inland w/low 50s at the coast. Winds will be North at 10 mph. On Thursday skies will be sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be North at 5-10 mph. The humidity will increase a bit on Friday so lows Friday AM will start in the 50s with highs near 80. A cold front will bring our next chance of rain Saturday night into Sunday. For now it looks like it will be a dry Halloween.
WJHG-TV
EF-0 tornado hits near Bonifay
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The National Weather Service In Tallahassee has determined that damage in Bonifay was caused by a brief, EF-0 tornado. The tornado struck shortly after 11:00pm and lifted up prior to reaching Holmes Co. High School. NewsChannel 7′s Alex Joyce is in the area assessing the...
WJHG-TV
Monday Evening Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a quiet, but more humid night tonight in NWFL. Lows will only fall into the 50s inland w/60s at the coast. Expect passing clouds as well. Winds will be Calm. On Tuesday skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds will be South at 5-15 mph. A cold front will sweep through Tuesday Evening bringing with it a chance of rain (60%). Severe weather will also be possible, but the chance is small. Rain totals will be around .25″.The front clear us by Wednesday morning meaning we will see sunny, war, but less humid air for several days. Right now we see rain chances returning to NWFL this weekend.
WJHG-TV
Enjoy some thrills and chills at the Freeport Fright Nights
FREEPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Halloween is just around the corner, and students and staff at Freeport High School are helping the community get into the spooky mood at the school’s first-ever Freeport Fright Nights. The school auditorium has been transformed into a haunted maze, and students dress up to...
WJHG-TV
Time Travel Tuesday with Local Historian Bill Hudson
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s our favorite day of the week with Local Historian Bill Hudson!. On today’s Time Travel Tuesday, Hudson brought along some videos that may feature some familiar faces big and small. We took a look at some unexpected triplets arriving to the world all the way to a judge deliberating in a court room. Hudson says he loves to share the history he has captured of the town.
WJHG-TV
Treasured Panama City ball park now open after renovations
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - City leaders came together for a celebratory ribbon cutting ceremony at Sudduth Park Wednesday morning. The youth baseball field in the Cove was battered by Hurricane Michael. “Everything was destroyed here,” said Jenna Haligas, City Commissioner for Ward 1. “All of the fences were torn...
WJHG-TV
Back Beach Road crash ends in death
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A driver is dead after losing control of a car on Panama City Beach Parkway, according to Beach Police. Officers say when they responded to the scene, they found a silver Toyota had been traveling east on Back Beach towards Cobb Road when the car entered the median.
WJHG-TV
Jewelry trends with L.H. Bead Gallery
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A few things are permanent on NewsChannel 7 Today, quality reporting, welcoming smiles, and on Tuesday, jewelry. Lisa Hanna from L.H. Bead Gallery and her daughter-in-law, Makenzie Hanna, stopped by the studio to share some of the latest jewelry trends like Permenately Linked. This new...
WJHG-TV
Downtown Panama City is getting spooky
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Fall Fest in Downtown Panama City is happening this Saturday. The family-friendly event is an all day affair full of vendors, games, and spooky surprises. The day kicks off with the Panama City Farmer’s Market in McKenzie Park at 8:00 a.m. “We’re going...
WJHG-TV
Construction of Gulf Coast Parkway set to begin soon
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The amount of people moving to, and driving though, Bay County is booming. With more people comes more cars on the road. Officials are working to make sure our infrastructure can keep up. One big project in the Callaway area is set to begin in November.
