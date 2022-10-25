PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Call it a little bit of deja vu for the Port St. Joe and Blountsown football teams. Those two are now set to meet Friday night in the Sunshine State Athletic Conference title game. That based on their SSAC rankings. The deja vu to all this is the Tigers and Sharks met less than four weeks ago. They played in St. Joe back on September 30th, with the Tiger Sharks eventually breaking open a close game and winning 24-6. ”It’s another Monday of preparing for Blountstown.” St. Joe head coach Tanner Jones told me via Zoom Monday morning. “So it will be to get our guys mentally focused. And luckily we played that game one time and they know what kind of to expect. They know the soreness their bodies are going to feel on Saturday. And the intensity of the game. I think it’s going to be an exciting Friday.“

BLOUNTSTOWN, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO