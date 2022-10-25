Read full article on original website
Madison apartment building takes new approach to student off-campus housing shortage
For some UW-Madison students, finding affordable housing options off campus can be difficult. Students are sometimes waiting hours in lines for leases that don't even start until next year.
wisconsinexaminer.com
Dane Co. board to consider covering employee travel expenses for abortions
A Dane County supervisor has introduced a budget amendment that, if passed, would reimburse travel expenses for county employees who travel out of the state to have an abortion. The amendment, introduced by Supv. Mike Bare, who represents a district around Verona, was briefed at the board’s Personnel and Finance...
Massive Illinois House On The Market For Only $20K
You'll be hard pressed to find a property that boasts 8 bedrooms with a selling price of less than $3K a bedroom, but that's just what you'll find on Kishwaukee St. in Rockford just a few blocks south of downtown Rockford. The property at 409 Kishwaukee St in Rockford, Illinois...
nbc15.com
Secretary of Labor tours Laborers Apprentice and Training Center in Deforest
DEFOREST, Wis. (WMTV) - U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh visited Wisconsin Thursday to talk about the importance of workforce training opportunities. Walsh, along with Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Rep. Mark Pocan, took a tour of the Laborers Apprentice and Training Center. The building is a recently expanded center in DeForest that has eight classrooms and four training bays for hands-on training in a variety of fields.
nbc15.com
Building permit details construction project being done before Oregon duplex explosion
nbc15.com
WEDC grant to fund workforce housing project in Beaver Dam
BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - A state grant will help turn the site of an old car dealership into mixed-use workforce housing in downtown Beaver Dam. The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) announced Monday that it is allocating a $145,600 Site Assessment Grant to clean up a downtown soil-contaminated property with a vacant car dealership and auto repair shop.
nbc15.com
Watertown foundation plans how it will use $5 million MacKenzie Scott donation
WATERTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - A small town foundation recently received a real shot in the arm- a $5 million gift. The Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation was recognized by philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, who donated the grant. Board member Nate Salas says he is excited the organization’s hard work was acknowledged.
Hundreds make use of Madison’s temporary men’s shelter
Hundreds of people in the Madison area have already made use of the city's newest men's shelter--just two week after it opened.
nbc15.com
Sun Prairie food pantry reporting record number of visits
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry says the number of visits each month has jumped drastically in recent months, setting record numbers for the pantry. “We’re seeing upwards of 500, 600; that is our new normal,” said manager of the pantry’s food securities program, Catie Badsing....
nbc15.com
Green burials gain interest in Dane Co., reviving thousands of years of human tradition
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An alternative burial method is gaining interest in Dane County, with one green cemetery saying it’s on a fast track to run out of space as another hopes to open next year. Supporters of green burials say their way follows tradition, in the way humans...
nbc15.com
Watertown foundation receives $5 million grant
Beware skewed numbers on school funding
The Badger Institute, a conservative Wisconsin think tank, touts its “instrumental” role in “successes ranging from implementation of school choice to the passage of right-to-work legislation to the repeal of prevailing wage and overly onerous occupational licensure laws.” Last week it came out with a new report, “Mandate for Madison: Policy Recommendations for a More […] The post Beware skewed numbers on school funding appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
nbc15.com
MPD receives 2 grants to support mental health services, community police advisory board
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department Chief Shon Barnes revealed Wednesday that his agency has received two grants; one aimed at expanding mental health services and another to enhance collaboration between community police boards. The first grant provides $175,000 to create more mental health and wellness programs, explained City...
wpr.org
Dane County judge rejects request to let clerks count absentee ballots with incomplete witness addresses
A Dane County judge rejected an emergency request to allow election clerks to count absentee ballots with incomplete witness address information. The request came from the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin, which asked Dane County Circuit Court Judge Nia Trammell for an emergency injunction Oct. 13. The group filed...
nbc15.com
DOC agents prepare for Halloween home visits
nbc15.com
Join the WI Army National Guard in supporting the SYH food drop-off donation drive
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A lot of people are coming together in south central Wisconsin to make this year’s NBC15 Share Your Holidays food drive a success. From noon-6 p.m. Thursday, anyone from all over the area can drive into the ABS Global lot in DeForest for the donation drive-thru drop-off, supported by the Wisconsin Army National Guard.
nbc15.com
In-person early voting begins Tuesday, everything you need to know
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s early voting period begins Tuesday, marking two weeks until Election Day. Thirty-two early-voting locations will be available to voters throughout Madison, 18 of which open its doors beginning Tuesday. “A lot of folks like to vote early because the parking is ample, and there’s...
nbc15.com
Experts, families talk trick-or-treating safety ahead of busier Halloween season
wearegreenbay.com
Home explosion in Wisconsin causes millions of dollars in damages, investigation underway
(WFRV) – A home explosion in Dane County is believed to have caused between $1,500,000 and $2,000,000 in damages. In a press release from the Oregon Area Fire & EMS District, more information was released about a home explosion that happened on October 21. Due to the ‘magnitude’ of the event, help was requested. The incident happened in the 800 block of Oregon Parks Avenue.
nbc15.com
Early voting begins Tuesday in Madison
