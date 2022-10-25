ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane County, WI

wisconsinexaminer.com

Dane Co. board to consider covering employee travel expenses for abortions

A Dane County supervisor has introduced a budget amendment that, if passed, would reimburse travel expenses for county employees who travel out of the state to have an abortion. The amendment, introduced by Supv. Mike Bare, who represents a district around Verona, was briefed at the board’s Personnel and Finance...
DANE COUNTY, WI
1440 WROK

Massive Illinois House On The Market For Only $20K

You'll be hard pressed to find a property that boasts 8 bedrooms with a selling price of less than $3K a bedroom, but that's just what you'll find on Kishwaukee St. in Rockford just a few blocks south of downtown Rockford. The property at 409 Kishwaukee St in Rockford, Illinois...
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Secretary of Labor tours Laborers Apprentice and Training Center in Deforest

DEFOREST, Wis. (WMTV) - U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh visited Wisconsin Thursday to talk about the importance of workforce training opportunities. Walsh, along with Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Rep. Mark Pocan, took a tour of the Laborers Apprentice and Training Center. The building is a recently expanded center in DeForest that has eight classrooms and four training bays for hands-on training in a variety of fields.
DEFOREST, WI
nbc15.com

WEDC grant to fund workforce housing project in Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - A state grant will help turn the site of an old car dealership into mixed-use workforce housing in downtown Beaver Dam. The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) announced Monday that it is allocating a $145,600 Site Assessment Grant to clean up a downtown soil-contaminated property with a vacant car dealership and auto repair shop.
BEAVER DAM, WI
nbc15.com

Sun Prairie food pantry reporting record number of visits

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry says the number of visits each month has jumped drastically in recent months, setting record numbers for the pantry. “We’re seeing upwards of 500, 600; that is our new normal,” said manager of the pantry’s food securities program, Catie Badsing....
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
nbc15.com

Watertown foundation receives $5 million grant

Creating affordable housing as the price of rent outpaces wage increases. With the price of rent outpacing wage increases, more and more people in Dane County are seeking affordable housing.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Beware skewed numbers on school funding

The Badger Institute, a conservative Wisconsin think tank, touts its “instrumental” role in “successes ranging from implementation of school choice to the passage of right-to-work legislation to the repeal of prevailing wage and overly onerous occupational licensure laws.”  Last week it came out with a new report, “Mandate for Madison: Policy Recommendations for a More […] The post Beware skewed numbers on school funding  appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

DOC agents prepare for Halloween home visits

The Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry says the number of visits each month has jumped drastically in recent months, setting record numbers for the pantry.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Join the WI Army National Guard in supporting the SYH food drop-off donation drive

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A lot of people are coming together in south central Wisconsin to make this year’s NBC15 Share Your Holidays food drive a success. From noon-6 p.m. Thursday, anyone from all over the area can drive into the ABS Global lot in DeForest for the donation drive-thru drop-off, supported by the Wisconsin Army National Guard.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

In-person early voting begins Tuesday, everything you need to know

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s early voting period begins Tuesday, marking two weeks until Election Day. Thirty-two early-voting locations will be available to voters throughout Madison, 18 of which open its doors beginning Tuesday. “A lot of folks like to vote early because the parking is ample, and there’s...
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Home explosion in Wisconsin causes millions of dollars in damages, investigation underway

(WFRV) – A home explosion in Dane County is believed to have caused between $1,500,000 and $2,000,000 in damages. In a press release from the Oregon Area Fire & EMS District, more information was released about a home explosion that happened on October 21. Due to the ‘magnitude’ of the event, help was requested. The incident happened in the 800 block of Oregon Parks Avenue.
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Early voting begins Tuesday in Madison

A small town foundation recently received a real shot in the arm--a $5 million grant. Creating affordable housing as the price of rent outpaces wage increases. With the price of rent outpacing wage increases, more and more people in Dane County are seeking affordable housing.
MADISON, WI

