College football is rooted in tradition. For years, rivalries were everything. State rivalries, even more so. The problem is, tradition has fallen by the wayside. Many of college football's divisions, including the Big Ten, have realigned for financial purposes. That realignment has been at the cost of some great rival games. Some of which are inner state. Texas and Texas A&M , Pitt and Penn State, and Florida and Miami are a few of those casualties. Thankfully, Michigan and Michigan State were not among them.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO