ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grapevine, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFAA

North Texas school district approves hiring 8 'armed school safety officers'

BURLESON, Texas — The Burleson Independent School District announced Monday that its board had approved the hiring of eight armed school safety officers. The eight hires included former police officers, former U.S. Army soldiers and a SWAT team leader. They join two other school safety officers (SSO) already hired by the district, who also have a background in law enforcement.
BURLESON, TX
ahstigerlife.com

Humans of Arlington — Marlon Sharp

What’s your favorite part about being a teacher at AHS?. ”My favorite part about being a teacher at Arlington is being able to communicate and help all of my students and being able to build an impact on their lives.”
ARLINGTON, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall County gains two new U.S. citizens

ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 26, 2022) Gianni Fontanot, and his wife, Carlet Zarraga-Fontanot of Rockwall, originally from Mexico and Venezuela, recently became U.S. citizens. Gianni visited the U.S. 30 years ago on a work-related assignment. After learning more about the country, the heroes, the struggles, and the seeking of justice for all, he dreamed of becoming a U.S. citizen.
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX
WFAA

McKinney breaks ground on new City Hall complex

MCKINNEY, Texas — The City of McKinney is breaking ground on a new City Hall complex that is breaking ground on what a City Hall can be, as it will also feature social and entertainment aspects. Located in the Historic Downtown McKinney Cultural District at the intersection of East...
MCKINNEY, TX
KTEN.com

Sherman ISD reports death of elementary teacher

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Sherman Independent School District is mourning the death of Dillingham Elementary teacher Nicole Newbold. Newbold, 49, passed away unexpectedly last Wednesday at the age of 49. Sherman ISD said Newbold spent the past 17 years in the district. This was her second year at...
SHERMAN, TX
WFAA

North Texas school shuts down over 'flu-like' cases

ADDISON, Texas — Greenhill School in Addison is cancelling classes for some students due to what they call a "flu-like illness." The private school is reporting a high number of students that were absent because of the virus. Classes were canceled this Thursday and Friday (Oct. 27 and Oct....
ADDISON, TX
WFAA

H-E-B to open new location in northern Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth and Tarrant County residents, rejoice!. Texas grocery chain H-E-B has announced plans for its latest store, which will be located in northern Fort Worth. Dubbed H-E-B Alliance, the location will be at the intersection of Heritage Trace Parkway and N. Riverside Drive. It's...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Evictions are on the rise in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Evictions are up across North Texas and it comes at a time when local rental assistance programs are running out of money. One apartment complex in Oak Cliff has had 73 evictions filed in the past three months alone. A combination of higher rents and fewer affordable options are putting a serious drain on assistance programs. When one of her sons was diagnosed with diabetes earlier this year, Zelma Kelley saw her rent go up by 20%. She says she was desperate for financial help. "It increased due to inflation," Kelley said. "I was paying $1,081, it went up to $1,231....
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Local Profile

New Tarrant County H-E-B Store Announced

As we’ve said before in Local Profile, H-E-B wants to replicate its success formula in the DFW area and they are not kidding. After opening several stores in North Texas in rapid succession, today the company announced its plans to open a new location in Tarrant County. Right now...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
therideronline.com

Opinion: Some Schools are Too Big to Compete In 6A

In Texas high school sports, UIL splits schools into six divisions based on school population. 1A, the smallest division, contains schools with a population below 104.9 students and 6A, the biggest division, consists of schools with populations over 2,220 students. At first glance, dividing schools up based on the number of students seems fair, and for the most part, works out. However, problems begin in the 6A division because the existence of very large schools.
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Kris Tee’s moves to new Lewisville location

Kris Tee’s in Old Town Lewisville moved to 502 E Purnell St. on Oct. 4. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) Kris Tee’s moved to its new location in Lewisville on Oct. 4. The store relocated from its Old Town Lewisville shop at 102 W. Main St. to 502 E. Purnell St. The clothing store sells custom T-shirts, embroidery and local sports items. 214-222-4600. www.kristees.biz.
LEWISVILLE, TX
CBS DFW

What happens to the leftover food from the State Fair of Texas?

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you've ever wondered what happens to all the leftover food once the State Fair of Texas ends, we're here to tell you it goes to a good cause. This year, dozens of concessionaires are contributing to the State Fair Cares Food Drive benefiting local food pantries. Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen is one of them.It serves 13,000 meals a month to those in need. Coming out of the pandemic and now dealing with inflation, they say this donated food from the fair is a blessing. Pastor Chris Simmons has led Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen for almost 35 years. "Our...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

WFAA

Dallas, TX
48K+
Followers
364
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas local news

 https://www.wfaa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy