North Texas school district approves hiring 8 'armed school safety officers'
BURLESON, Texas — The Burleson Independent School District announced Monday that its board had approved the hiring of eight armed school safety officers. The eight hires included former police officers, former U.S. Army soldiers and a SWAT team leader. They join two other school safety officers (SSO) already hired by the district, who also have a background in law enforcement.
Prop A: Understanding the ballot measure that could reshape Dallas
DALLAS — More than 2.5 million people came to the State Fair of Texas this month, and all were greeted with signs around Fair Park urging approval of Prop A. But buried on the ballot, it’s a topic many aren’t familiar with. In short, the measure would...
$48M senior living development coming to west McKinney
The independent senior living facility will offer a variety of customizable add-ons and amenities for tenants. (Rendering courtesy Integrated Real Estate Group) A new senior living development, Watermere at McKinney, is set to begin construction early next year, said Andrew Chapin, vice president of development for Integrated Real Estate Group.
Humans of Arlington — Marlon Sharp
What’s your favorite part about being a teacher at AHS?. ”My favorite part about being a teacher at Arlington is being able to communicate and help all of my students and being able to build an impact on their lives.”
First day of early voting numbers in North Texas down more than 35% from 2018
DALLAS - Turnout for the first day of early voting in North Texas was more than 35% lower than in the last midterm election. And while Monday’s rainy weather may have factored into that, the numbers suggest enthusiasm among voters just might not be as high. Turnout can make...
Rockwall County gains two new U.S. citizens
ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 26, 2022) Gianni Fontanot, and his wife, Carlet Zarraga-Fontanot of Rockwall, originally from Mexico and Venezuela, recently became U.S. citizens. Gianni visited the U.S. 30 years ago on a work-related assignment. After learning more about the country, the heroes, the struggles, and the seeking of justice for all, he dreamed of becoming a U.S. citizen.
Texas high schoolers and homeless community find a perfect harmony
DALLAS — When you’re homeless, you hear everything. “I’ve had times where I’ve turned around and there’s a whole group of people just laughing at me,” said Jason Turner, who lost his job more than 10 years ago and has been homeless ever since.
McKinney breaks ground on new City Hall complex
MCKINNEY, Texas — The City of McKinney is breaking ground on a new City Hall complex that is breaking ground on what a City Hall can be, as it will also feature social and entertainment aspects. Located in the Historic Downtown McKinney Cultural District at the intersection of East...
Sherman ISD reports death of elementary teacher
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Sherman Independent School District is mourning the death of Dillingham Elementary teacher Nicole Newbold. Newbold, 49, passed away unexpectedly last Wednesday at the age of 49. Sherman ISD said Newbold spent the past 17 years in the district. This was her second year at...
North Texas school shuts down over 'flu-like' cases
ADDISON, Texas — Greenhill School in Addison is cancelling classes for some students due to what they call a "flu-like illness." The private school is reporting a high number of students that were absent because of the virus. Classes were canceled this Thursday and Friday (Oct. 27 and Oct....
H-E-B to open new location in northern Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth and Tarrant County residents, rejoice!. Texas grocery chain H-E-B has announced plans for its latest store, which will be located in northern Fort Worth. Dubbed H-E-B Alliance, the location will be at the intersection of Heritage Trace Parkway and N. Riverside Drive. It's...
Evictions are on the rise in North Texas
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Evictions are up across North Texas and it comes at a time when local rental assistance programs are running out of money. One apartment complex in Oak Cliff has had 73 evictions filed in the past three months alone. A combination of higher rents and fewer affordable options are putting a serious drain on assistance programs. When one of her sons was diagnosed with diabetes earlier this year, Zelma Kelley saw her rent go up by 20%. She says she was desperate for financial help. "It increased due to inflation," Kelley said. "I was paying $1,081, it went up to $1,231....
New Tarrant County H-E-B Store Announced
As we’ve said before in Local Profile, H-E-B wants to replicate its success formula in the DFW area and they are not kidding. After opening several stores in North Texas in rapid succession, today the company announced its plans to open a new location in Tarrant County. Right now...
Opinion: Some Schools are Too Big to Compete In 6A
In Texas high school sports, UIL splits schools into six divisions based on school population. 1A, the smallest division, contains schools with a population below 104.9 students and 6A, the biggest division, consists of schools with populations over 2,220 students. At first glance, dividing schools up based on the number of students seems fair, and for the most part, works out. However, problems begin in the 6A division because the existence of very large schools.
Report: Texas Is Not Safe, But Collin County Cities Are
A recent study found that the state of Texas as a whole is unsafe. In fact, it was the fourth most unsafe state in the U.S. But past evidence shows that inside Texas, Collin County is one of the safest places to be. The study by WalletHub looked at the...
Kris Tee’s moves to new Lewisville location
Kris Tee’s in Old Town Lewisville moved to 502 E Purnell St. on Oct. 4. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) Kris Tee’s moved to its new location in Lewisville on Oct. 4. The store relocated from its Old Town Lewisville shop at 102 W. Main St. to 502 E. Purnell St. The clothing store sells custom T-shirts, embroidery and local sports items. 214-222-4600. www.kristees.biz.
What happens to the leftover food from the State Fair of Texas?
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you've ever wondered what happens to all the leftover food once the State Fair of Texas ends, we're here to tell you it goes to a good cause. This year, dozens of concessionaires are contributing to the State Fair Cares Food Drive benefiting local food pantries. Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen is one of them.It serves 13,000 meals a month to those in need. Coming out of the pandemic and now dealing with inflation, they say this donated food from the fair is a blessing. Pastor Chris Simmons has led Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen for almost 35 years. "Our...
Many North Texas inmates who are eligible to vote, but miss the mail-in ballot deadline, won't have a polling option on Election Day
DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — After months of back-and-forth leading up to the Texas General Election about whether or not there should be a polling location placed at the Dallas County Jail, Sheriff Marian Brown had the final word. "The conditions right now are challenging in terms of being able...
New way to travel could be coming to DFW—Plano takes next step to consider possibilities
This rendering shows what a JPods personal rapid transit system built in the median might look like. (Courtesy JPods) Imagine this: a self-driving vehicle that runs on a track suspended overhead. Riders choose when to board and where they want to go, and their personal vehicle, or pod, will transport them directly, with no stops along the way.
Walmart-backed DroneUp scouts Plano as first DFW landing for drone deliveries
PLANO, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. To read more local business and real estate news, visit their website. A drone-delivery company eyes Plano as one of the first hubs as it embarks on an expansion across North Texas. DroneUp,...
