Food Network
What Temperature to Cook Turkey
Use this guide to ensure your Thanksgiving dinner turns out a success!. The best way to ensure that your Thanksgiving turkey stays delicious and moist is by cooking it at the right temperature and taking it out at the correct temperature. What Temperature to Cook the Turkey?. Cook your turkey...
How to Dry Brine Turkey
The perfect Thanksgiving dinner menu is all about preparation. Instead of waking up at the crack of dawn to start cooking, plan to brine turkey the day before. It also helps to peel potatoes, make your gravy roux and pre-chopping the vegetables for your Thanksgiving sides. But that means your fridge will be packed.
Turkey à la King
You can never have enough creative ways to use up leftover turkey from Thanksgiving. Once the excitement of the day-after sandwich wears off, you need another hit in your back pocket. Turkey à la King is just that — a delicious and easy way to use up your leftover turkey.
Food & Wine
Chipotle-Cranberry-Glazed Turkey Meatballs
Cookbook author Carrie Schloss is a big fan of recipes that are both savory and sweet, and says these cranberry-glazed meatballs are one of her favorite go-to appetizers, especially during the winter holiday season. The chipotle pepper and honey added to this cranberry sauce gives it gentle notes of heat and sweetness. She also makes sure the meatballs are well-seasoned with cumin, ancho chile powder and smoked paprika, so that every bite is full of flavor. Using quick-cooking gluten-free oatmeal in the meatballs instead of breadcrumbs makes this a great gluten-free appetizer. If you like, use ground beef or pork instead of turkey to make these meatballs.
goodmorningamerica.com
Easy, cozy slow cooker recipes from buffalo chicken to lasagna
What better time of year than fall and winter to start getting hearty and healthy ingredients to create simple, satisfying meals that cook low and slow until ready to serve. "Good Morning America" tapped a handful of food bloggers and recipe developers to share their most popular dishes that have made their Instagram followers hungry with just a post and don't require hours of undivided attention in front of the stove or oven.
agupdate.com
Pork Taco Rice Casserole
10 oz. diced tomatoes and green chilies (undrained) 2 C. sharp cheddar cheese (shredded) Preheat oven to 375°. In a medium skillet, begin browning pork. Add taco seasoning and garlic powder to pork and stir to combine. In another large skillet, toast the rice in butter until it is...
iheart.com
Easier recipes heading into the holidays!
Recently, Doug spoke with Food and Lifestyle Influencer, Shannisty Ireland, who had some good recipes to start off your holiday season! The first one needs to have a note nearby warning people that it may be HOT, so make it as hot as you'd like. Ingredients:. ●1 cup Southern Recipe...
Food & Wine
Spinach Dip Hot Bread
This gooey, cheesy appetizer is perfect for watching the game, alongside a salad or bowl of soup, or on a lazy weekend afternoon. The toasty sliced sourdough boule is filled with buttery bechamel sauce and spinach, but the real star is the Calabrian chiles, which lend each bite a gentle kick of heat. Feel free to customize this depending on the bread you have on-hand; it works nicely with a baguette, too.
Yotam Ottolenghi’s recipes for autumn pies
Pies feel all kinds of right at this time of the year. Not only are they all wrapped up, so dressed perfectly for autumn, they’re also the ideal weekend project for when you’re hunkering down at home. So satisfying, so sustaining, so seasonal. Spinach, celeriac and gouda pie...
Reviewers Say This Trendy New Wine Brand Gives Them ‘No Headaches’ & Tastes ‘Fabulous’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When did drinking wine become so painful? If you’re about to put a cork in your wine-drinking due to headaches and hangovers, you may not have to switch to hard seltzer or beer. Wander + Ivy offers a selection of organic single-serve wines that, according to those who have tried the selection, come with zero side effects. Wander + Ivy offers five luxury wine blends crafted from organic grapes that are grown sustainably and without harsh herbicides and pesticides. And because...
skinnytaste.com
Quick Black Beans Recipe
This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy. How to cook the easiest canned black beans in 20 minutes! This recipe transforms a can of black beans into a flavor-packed side dish or meatless meal. Quick Black Beans Recipe. I always have sofrito in my freezer in ice...
Comfort Foods: Biscuit Chicken Pot Pie
Do you love chicken pot pie? Here's a quick and easy chicken pot pie your family will enjoy This easy-to-make Biscuit Chicken Pot Pie recipe is not only made with pre-made biscuits to save time, you can also shred a rotissurie chicken, use frozen veggetables, even left overs if you have them--which I have done numerous times.
macaronikid.com
Easy Slow Cooker Pork Carnitas Three Ways
I love an easy dinner and my slow cooker always helps make that happen! I'm always looking for ways to use a pork sirloin since it's always a great price and each sirloin roast usually gives us enough for two meals. And it's so easy — the roast shreds up so nicely after slow cooking all day.
