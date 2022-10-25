Cookbook author Carrie Schloss is a big fan of recipes that are both savory and sweet, and says these cranberry-glazed meatballs are one of her favorite go-to appetizers, especially during the winter holiday season. The chipotle pepper and honey added to this cranberry sauce gives it gentle notes of heat and sweetness. She also makes sure the meatballs are well-seasoned with cumin, ancho chile powder and smoked paprika, so that every bite is full of flavor. Using quick-cooking gluten-free oatmeal in the meatballs instead of breadcrumbs makes this a great gluten-free appetizer. If you like, use ground beef or pork instead of turkey to make these meatballs.

2 DAYS AGO