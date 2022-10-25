ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bellmont bound for volleyball semi-state on Saturday

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – Bellmont is one win away from advancing to the 3A state championship match for the third time in the last four years as the Braves are set to face NorthWood in the semi-state title match Saturday at Plymouth High School. The Braves (29-6) have been to the 3A state title match […]
DECATUR, IN

