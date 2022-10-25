Read full article on original website
Related
Bellmont bound for volleyball semi-state on Saturday
DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – Bellmont is one win away from advancing to the 3A state championship match for the third time in the last four years as the Braves are set to face NorthWood in the semi-state title match Saturday at Plymouth High School. The Braves (29-6) have been to the 3A state title match […]
Heading to state in cross country: Edgewood's Hannah Crain, Bloomington South girls team
True, Edgewood's Hannah Crain is following in the footsteps of her older sisters. She qualified for the state girls' cross country meet as a freshman, just like they did, and keeps busy with 4-H projects, too. From there, there seems to be more contrast than comparison between Hannah and her...
SBLive Indiana Power 25 Week 10 High School Football Rankings: Rankings hold steady going into playoffs
By Kevin Messenger The state football tournament began last week and all six classifications are now in-play beginning this Friday. The final week of the regular season shuffled the rankings and last week’s opening round of sectionals only solidified them with all nine active Power 25 teams winning ...
Comments / 0