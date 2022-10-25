Read full article on original website
Don't Forget to Consider Sign-On Bonuses When Shopping for a Credit Card
When it comes to financial products like credit cards, you want to get the most bang for your buck. In the case of credit cards, companies can draw customers through benefits like sign-on bonuses and cash-back programs. Just as banks offer sign-on bonuses, we’ve got some of the best sign-on...
Millennial Money: 7 credit card moves to stretch your budget
As prices on goods and services soar, every bit of value squeezed from credit cards helps. Perhaps paying an annual fee became less appetizing. Maybe you scaled back expenses in certain categories a credit card once rewarded, or you’re seeking opportunities to save with your credit cards. When you...
People plan to buy fewer holiday gifts this year
American consumers are planning on buying seven fewer gifts this year compared to last year as inflation continues to put pressure on household budgets, according to recent survey results.
How to Keep Your Bank Fees to a Minimum
From ATM withdrawal to monthly maintenance fees, these charges can add up.
Cutting Out These 24 Expenses Will Save You Over $15,000 a Year
When it comes to living expenses, the truth is that most Americans subsist on a very thin margin, even if their earnings are solid. A recent survey from LendingClub and PYMTS revealed that about 166...
Can You Close a Credit Card Without Harming Your Credit Score?
Your credit score is a powerful number. It can determine the loans you qualify for, the rates you get and the types of credit cards you can open. Because those three little digits mean so much, it's...
Banks Prepare for Consumers Unable to Pay Back Loans
Banks are shoring up their provisions against credit losses on fears that consumers could be late paying, or default on, loans and credit card bills. Fears of a recession continue to increase as interest rates have risen rapidly. The Federal Reserve, which has raised interest rates 3 percentage points since March, is expected to hike rates by 0.75 percentage point in November and possibly 0.5 or even another 0.75 point in December.
Credit One Bank Platinum Visa for Rebuilding Credit: Best for Bad Credit
The Credit One Bank® Platinum Visa® for Rebuilding Credit* is an unusual credit card. Designed for people with bad credit, this unsecured credit card doesn't require a security deposit. Furthermore, this credit card offers rewards on purchases -- another rarity among credit cards for people with bad credit.
accidentally put wrong income on credit card application
Now what? Don’t panic – you can do a few things to minimize the damage. It is crucial to call the credit card issuer as soon as you realize your mistake and let them know what happened. They may ask for some additional documentation to verify your income. Still, as long as you’re honest about the situation, there’s no need to worry about being denied a card.
The Best Balance-Transfer Credit Cards
If you have high-rate credit card debt, consider refinancing it with a balance-transfer credit card. Especially as interest rates tick up, carrying a balance on a credit card becomes more burdensome. Average annual percentage rates on credit cards run from about 15% to 20%, and some cards have rates of nearly 30%.
4 Best Credit Cards for People With a Credit Score Below 700
If your credit score is in the 600s, you’ve still got some work to do before you can enter the post-700 big leagues — but you’re not in the basement, either. The next card you choose could be your ticket to the realm of excellent credit, where you’ll get the perkiest perks, the swankiest cards and the lowest interest rates. But for now, where you land between 600-700 will determine which cards offer your best chance at approval.
How to Use Credit Cards Like the Rich and Smart
Don’t make the same mistake I did. I am not your financial advisor (yet). Do not take anything on this page as financial advice, EVER. Consult a professional investment advisor before making any investment decisions!
Pay Your Credit Card Twice a Month (or More) to Boost Your Credit Score
Credit scores are mysterious creatures, but they can be critical when buying a house or car, renting an apartment or even applying for a job. The three major credit bureaus -- Experian, TransUnion and Equifax -- have various types of credit scores, but they all generally consider basic credit factors such as payment history, mix of credit types and the average age of your accounts.
Does Paying Off A Car Loan Early Hurt Your Credit?
If you’re approaching the end of your car loan term, you may be thinking about paying off the note early but are wondering if doing so will hurt your credit score. Paying off your car loan early will hurt your credit score, but only in the short term because having an open credit account that you regularly make payments on has a greater positive impact on your credit score overall. However, there are other factors to consider as well. Here’s what you need to know.
The 8 Best Business Credit Cards of November 2022
If you’re a business owner, you probably own — or have explored getting — a business credit card. Like personal cards, a business credit card offers lots of benefits, from access to purchase power to points that can be redeemed for cash or other perks, like office supplies.
No Credit Check Loans Online With Instant Approval And Same Day Deposit | Best Offers For October 2022
Have you ever wanted to get a loan but felt like your credit score was too low? With the economy being so tough, it's easy to see why people might have trouble getting a loan. But that doesn't mean you must be left out in the cold. There are now...
7 Best Bank Bonuses and Promotions To Take Advantage of Before End of Year
You're in the market for a new bank account, and plenty of financial institutions are clamoring for your business. From now through the end of the year, you can earn money by simply opening an account...
How To Get a Credit Card with Bad Credit
Got bad credit? You can still qualify for some credit cards; just be sure you do your research first.
Switch From a Credit Card to a Debit Card to Save More Money
Credit cards can be a powerful tool in your financial arsenal. Along with convenient payments almost anywhere -- online or in physical stores -- credit cards also provide easy financing for big purchases and can give you rewards back on your spending. The convenience and benefits of credit cards come...
US Bank Shopper Cash Rewards card review: Up to 6% cash back at popular retailers like Amazon and Walmart and a unique feature you won't find on any other card
Is the US Bank Shopper Cash Rewards the best card for you?. Frequently asked questions (FAQ) Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.
