ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Millennial Money: 7 credit card moves to stretch your budget

As prices on goods and services soar, every bit of value squeezed from credit cards helps. Perhaps paying an annual fee became less appetizing. Maybe you scaled back expenses in certain categories a credit card once rewarded, or you’re seeking opportunities to save with your credit cards. When you...
TheStreet

Banks Prepare for Consumers Unable to Pay Back Loans

Banks are shoring up their provisions against credit losses on fears that consumers could be late paying, or default on, loans and credit card bills. Fears of a recession continue to increase as interest rates have risen rapidly. The Federal Reserve, which has raised interest rates 3 percentage points since March, is expected to hike rates by 0.75 percentage point in November and possibly 0.5 or even another 0.75 point in December.
CNET

Credit One Bank Platinum Visa for Rebuilding Credit: Best for Bad Credit

The Credit One Bank® Platinum Visa® for Rebuilding Credit* is an unusual credit card. Designed for people with bad credit, this unsecured credit card doesn't require a security deposit. Furthermore, this credit card offers rewards on purchases -- another rarity among credit cards for people with bad credit.
ValueWalk

accidentally put wrong income on credit card application

Now what? Don’t panic – you can do a few things to minimize the damage. It is crucial to call the credit card issuer as soon as you realize your mistake and let them know what happened. They may ask for some additional documentation to verify your income. Still, as long as you’re honest about the situation, there’s no need to worry about being denied a card.
Kiplinger

The Best Balance-Transfer Credit Cards

If you have high-rate credit card debt, consider refinancing it with a balance-transfer credit card. Especially as interest rates tick up, carrying a balance on a credit card becomes more burdensome. Average annual percentage rates on credit cards run from about 15% to 20%, and some cards have rates of nearly 30%.
GOBankingRates

4 Best Credit Cards for People With a Credit Score Below 700

If your credit score is in the 600s, you’ve still got some work to do before you can enter the post-700 big leagues — but you’re not in the basement, either. The next card you choose could be your ticket to the realm of excellent credit, where you’ll get the perkiest perks, the swankiest cards and the lowest interest rates. But for now, where you land between 600-700 will determine which cards offer your best chance at approval.
mandyc852

How to Use Credit Cards Like the Rich and Smart

Don’t make the same mistake I did. I am not your financial advisor (yet). Do not take anything on this page as financial advice, EVER. Consult a professional investment advisor before making any investment decisions!
CNET

Pay Your Credit Card Twice a Month (or More) to Boost Your Credit Score

Credit scores are mysterious creatures, but they can be critical when buying a house or car, renting an apartment or even applying for a job. The three major credit bureaus -- Experian, TransUnion and Equifax -- have various types of credit scores, but they all generally consider basic credit factors such as payment history, mix of credit types and the average age of your accounts.
Forbes Advisor

Does Paying Off A Car Loan Early Hurt Your Credit?

If you’re approaching the end of your car loan term, you may be thinking about paying off the note early but are wondering if doing so will hurt your credit score. Paying off your car loan early will hurt your credit score, but only in the short term because having an open credit account that you regularly make payments on has a greater positive impact on your credit score overall. However, there are other factors to consider as well. Here’s what you need to know.
The Penny Hoarder

The 8 Best Business Credit Cards of November 2022

If you’re a business owner, you probably own — or have explored getting — a business credit card. Like personal cards, a business credit card offers lots of benefits, from access to purchase power to points that can be redeemed for cash or other perks, like office supplies.
CNET

Switch From a Credit Card to a Debit Card to Save More Money

Credit cards can be a powerful tool in your financial arsenal. Along with convenient payments almost anywhere -- online or in physical stores -- credit cards also provide easy financing for big purchases and can give you rewards back on your spending. The convenience and benefits of credit cards come...
Business Insider

US Bank Shopper Cash Rewards card review: Up to 6% cash back at popular retailers like Amazon and Walmart and a unique feature you won't find on any other card

Is the US Bank Shopper Cash Rewards the best card for you?. Frequently asked questions (FAQ) Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.

Comments / 0

Community Policy