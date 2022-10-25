ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

I-90 eastbound construction in western Erie County wrapping up, PennDOT reports

By Brett Balicki
YourErie
YourErie
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PpjuM_0ilKaURc00

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) – Construction on an eastbound part of Interstate 90 will soon be completed and open for drivers.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that work to reconstruct the eastbound lanes of I-90 from mile maker 3.5 to mile marker 10.5 in Springfield Township, Girard Township, and Platea Borough, Erie County is nearing completion.

With the paving, guide rail and line painting finished, vehicles will be shifted back to the eastbound lanes starting Oct. 25, 2022. Work will also start on removing the barriers along the westbound lanes.

Drivers should be alert that work will be done during daylight and nighttime hours and will require traffic to be restricted to one lane in both directions.

PennDOT reminds motorists to watch for deer on roadways

Once that is complete, work will be done on the high-speed crossover used during next year’s construction season. This is expected to be completed by mid-November and will be the last portion of work done during the 2022 construction season.

Along with the reconstruction of the eastbound and westbound lanes, the three-year project includes replacing or rehabilitating four other bridges and constructing two teardrop roundabouts at the Route 18 interchange.

Information on the project, as well as other work happening along I-90, including detours and changes in traffic patterns, can be found online.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Wayne Township’s Route 6 bridge set to reopen

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Route 6 bridge in Wayne Township is expected to reopen next week. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) said the bridge over Baskins Run near the Corry Auto Auction is tentatively scheduled to reopen on Nov. 4. The bridge has been closed since May 22 after it was damaged by extreme weather […]
CORRY, PA
YourErie

Car snaps utility pole in half, closing North East road overnight

An overnight accident led to the closure of a road in North East. Pennsylvania State Police were called to the accident in the 7400 block of Moorheadville Road just before 3 a.m. Thursday. According to reports from the scene, the driver of the car reportedly lost control, left the roadway, and smashed into a utility […]
NORTH EAST, PA
YourErie

Presque Isle Gateway project to receive $3 million state grant

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Millcreek Township and Presque Isle Gateway District Improvements project will receive $3 million in state grant funding. The funding is through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP). It will be used to improve pedestrian access, repave roadway, install decorative lighting, and install underground conduit along West 8th Street. State Rep. Ryan Bizzarro […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Cyberattack possible cause of Erie’s 911 outage on Sunday

Technical glitch or cyber attack?  Investigators are trying to determine what caused Erie County’s 911 system to go down for about an hour. According to county officials, a deactivated cell phone dialed 911 every seven seconds. The center received about 750 calls from this phone and said these calls prevented other wireless callers from getting through […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

High levels of microplastics found in all of Erie’s waterways

A recent study shows microplastics are contamination all of Erie’s waterways and can have a negative impact on the environment.  The report shows two of the cleanest creeks in the region are contaminated with high levels of microplastics and that there are microplastics in all streams in Erie County. After collecting data from 50 local […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

New multi-million dollar project to keep Conneaut Harbor waters clean

The city of Conneaut, Ohio is seeing a multi-million dollar project, years in the making, come to life. A new dredging facility will be built to keep the waters of Conneaut Harbor clean and accessible for ships. A seven-year-long project, known as the Conneaut Creek Dredge Reclamation Facility, is now a reality for the City […]
CONNEAUT, OH
YourErie

Firefighters respond to fire on College St. in Columbus Twp.

A fire damaged a home in Columbus Township on Wednesday. The fire happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. at a residence along College Street. According to a fire chief on the scene, the homeowner found smoke coming from the roof when they arrived home and called 911. It took crews just under 40 minutes to get […]
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Firefighters Respond to Report of Smoke in Garage

FRENCH CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT)— Firefighters responded to a report of smoke inside the garage of a house at 1104 Beighlea Avenue in French Creek Township on Wednesday morning. According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 10:30 a.m. The smoke was a result of...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Report: Microplastics found in all Erie County streams

A recent study shows microplastics are contaminating local creeks. The report shows that there are microplastics in all streams in Erie County. After collecting data from 50 local creeks, PennEnvironment researchers say they are finding microplastics in the some of Pennsylvania’s cleanest streams. They report high levels of microplastics were found in both Crooked Creek […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Erie residents asking to use ARP funds to improve local skate park

Erie residents are asking for improvements to Columbus Park, asking specifically to expand the skate park. There was $5 million of American Rescue Plan (ARP) dollars allocated to the City of Erie for much-needed improvements to public spaces. More than 2,000 city residents responded to the city’s parks and public spaces survey. Hundreds are asking […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Meadville park to receive more than $1.2 million for improvements

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Crawford County is set to receive a community block grant of more than $1.2 million for park improvements. The improvements will be made at Huidekoper Park in Meadville. That will include new asphalt, hoops, nets, fence line painting, and drinking fountain and water bottle filling stations. Greenspace upgrades will include an expanded walking […]
MEADVILLE, PA
explore venango

Three Franklin Men Allegedly Damages Outdoor Restroom at Two Mile Run Park With 12-Gauge Shotgun

OAKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have charged three Franklin men accused of shooting an outdoor restroom at Two Mile Run County Park several times with a shotgun. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 18-year-old Kyle William Bevington, of Franklin, 18-year-old Dakotah Cole Brink, of Harrisville, and 21-year-old Gunnar James Close, of Franklin.
FRANKLIN, PA
explore venango

Police Investigating Hit-and-Run Crash in East Mead Township

EAST MEAD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are investigating a hit-and-run accident that occurred in East Mead Township. According to Meadville-based State Police, the incident occurred near Hinkson Road and Frenchtown Road, in East Mead Township, Crawford County, sometime between 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 23, and 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 24.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Sneak Peek Inside EDDC Cashier's House and 5th and State Projects

Erie News Now got an update and a sneak peek inside the biggest current projects of the Erie Downtown Development Corporation. The next project to open will be a restaurant in the historic Cashier's House on State Street which briefly served as the EDDC headquarters. The original plan called for...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

16K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy