Buffalo, NY

2 On Your Side

Teen victims in expressway crash in Buffalo identified

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 14-year-old girl killed would have celebrated her 15th birthday on November 1, according to her friends and family. Ahjanae Harper was also the mother of an infant girl. Marcus Webster, 19, was another passenger killed. His family said he worked and attended school. The Monday...
BUFFALO, NY
WBEN 930AM

Man sentenced for Pearl St. shooting

A Buffalo man will spend 9 years in prison for a May shooting that wounded two people 24-year-old Kyle M. Mickens fired multiple shots from an illegal gun into a moving vehicle on the 400 block of Pearl Street in the City of Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Early morning fire on Riley Street being investigated

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fire that occurred on Riley Street early Monday morning is under investigation. Buffalo fire says they responded to 550 Riley Street just before 4 a.m., where a fire started in the basement of the occupied residential building. The Red Cross is assisting two adults and one child. Damage is estimated […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

New steam program coming to a local Buffalo school

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new steam program is coming to a local Buffalo school. Buffalo Public Schools 54 on Main Street held an open house Tuesday to kick off the new program that will provide daily science, technology, engineering, arts, and math teachings to students. The school's principal Greg...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man sentenced for fatal stabbing in Dec. 2020

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced on Monday for a fatal stabbing in December 2020. 32-year-old Reginald Branch, Jr. of Buffalo was sentenced to 16 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision. At approximately 11:30 p.m. on December 1, 2020, Branch, Jr. stabbed 50-year-old Damon Jones in the chest at […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Parents respond to Buffalo Teachers Federation strike down of three start times

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Friday, the Buffalo Teachers Federation shot down the Buffalo Public School District's proposal to move to three bells times instead of two to start and end the school day. 84% of teachers voted against it. The strategy was proposed to address the nationwide school bus driver shortage that has led to students repeatedly being late to school this year.
BUFFALO, NY
wutv29.com

Buffalo police announces new unit within its department

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo police announced three arrests were made Sunday following a series of terroristic threats made against a Buffalo school on social media. In a press conference this afternoon, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia announced a new unit within the department called the Threat Management Unit aimed at getting ahead of future threats like these.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
Western New York local news

