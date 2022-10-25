Read full article on original website
McKinley High parent: "I'm not an intruder, I'm a concerned parent"
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ebony Scott is the mother of three McKinley High School students. She said on Monday, her daughter, a senior, was involved in a fight with another senior. The school called Scott to provide transportation for her daughter who was being suspended. Scott said about a half-hour...
Video shows student restrained by Batavia High School staffer
CBS 2 obtained a brief clip of it – which was recorded by a student. CBS 2’s Marybel González reports.
Buffalo man accused of shooting woman at Bailey and Kermit avenues arrested
The shooting happened at the intersection of Bailey and Kermit avenues. Annmarie Morrison, 52, was shot. She was taken to ECMC and was treated and released. Following their investigation, police put out a bulletin looking for the suspect. Officers located the suspect, Andrew Bostic, 59, of Buffalo and he was taken to the custody.
Teen victims in expressway crash in Buffalo identified
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 14-year-old girl killed would have celebrated her 15th birthday on November 1, according to her friends and family. Ahjanae Harper was also the mother of an infant girl. Marcus Webster, 19, was another passenger killed. His family said he worked and attended school. The Monday...
Allentown residents, business concerned over rising crime
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Allentown has long been known as one of Western New York’s most vibrant neighborhoods. But on Tuesday, residents and businesses say it’s not the Allentown they once knew, as many locals fear leaving their homes due to increasing crime rates. “I would say that...
Man sentenced for Pearl St. shooting
A Buffalo man will spend 9 years in prison for a May shooting that wounded two people 24-year-old Kyle M. Mickens fired multiple shots from an illegal gun into a moving vehicle on the 400 block of Pearl Street in the City of Buffalo.
Teen charged for allegedly making threats toward Hutch Tech on social media
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County District Attorney's Office said Monday that a 16-year-old boy was arrested, arraigned, and released for allegedly making a threat online toward Hutchinson Central Technical High School. The teen was arraigned on charges of Making a Terroristic Threat (Class “D” felony), two counts of...
Niagara University alumnus speaks about time as a prisoner in Syria
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara University welcomed alumnus Sam Goodwin back to campus. Goodwin's "Winning Through Uncertainty" presentation focused on his time as a prisoner in Syria back in 2019. During his 9-week imprisonment, he experienced solitary confinement, a sham trial, and blindfolded interrogations. "I was scared and confused....
Buffalo woman arraigned for allegedly hitting 2 pedestrians while driving drunk
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo woman was arraigned for allegedly hitting two people while driving drunk over the weekend. Schvonne D. Mushat, 35, was arraigned Sunday on one count of vehicular assault in the first degree (class “D” felony) and one count of driving while intoxicated (class “A” misdemeanor).
Unknown Stories of WNY: Before this WNY nun, the FBI had none
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It is the story of a major life change, that made history along the way. The story of a local woman who went from being a nun, to becoming one of the F.B.I.'s first-ever female special agents. Joanne Pierce grew up in Niagara Falls, and after...
Early morning fire on Riley Street being investigated
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fire that occurred on Riley Street early Monday morning is under investigation. Buffalo fire says they responded to 550 Riley Street just before 4 a.m., where a fire started in the basement of the occupied residential building. The Red Cross is assisting two adults and one child. Damage is estimated […]
A Dozen People Voiced Concerns About School Safety, Bullying to Jamestown School Board
Over 30 people attended the Jamestown School Board meeting with 13 speaking to the board with concerns about school safety and bullying. The concerns were raised following a parent speaking at the October 11 School Board meeting about a bullying incident that was captured on video and shared on social media.
Three arrests made following terroristic threats to Buffalo public school
The Buffalo Police Department announced Monday that three people were arrested following terroristic threats made towards a Buffalo public school on social media.
Concerns over ‘Kia Challenge’ grow after deaths of Buffalo teens
"This tragedy in Buffalo with these kids who had their entire lives ahead of them cut short because of a stupid decision that they made for social media clout," said Sgt. Woodward.
New steam program coming to a local Buffalo school
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new steam program is coming to a local Buffalo school. Buffalo Public Schools 54 on Main Street held an open house Tuesday to kick off the new program that will provide daily science, technology, engineering, arts, and math teachings to students. The school's principal Greg...
Buffalo man sentenced for fatal stabbing in Dec. 2020
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced on Monday for a fatal stabbing in December 2020. 32-year-old Reginald Branch, Jr. of Buffalo was sentenced to 16 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision. At approximately 11:30 p.m. on December 1, 2020, Branch, Jr. stabbed 50-year-old Damon Jones in the chest at […]
Parents respond to Buffalo Teachers Federation strike down of three start times
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Friday, the Buffalo Teachers Federation shot down the Buffalo Public School District's proposal to move to three bells times instead of two to start and end the school day. 84% of teachers voted against it. The strategy was proposed to address the nationwide school bus driver shortage that has led to students repeatedly being late to school this year.
State Police investigating stolen tractor in Chautauqua County
ELLINGTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — State Police are investigating a stolen tractor that was found in Chautauqua County. The model of the tractor is a 2015 Kabota M9960HD12. The serial number ends in 174. The tractor was seen in the area of State Route 62 in the town of Ellington. Anyone with information is asked to […]
Buffalo police announces new unit within its department
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo police announced three arrests were made Sunday following a series of terroristic threats made against a Buffalo school on social media. In a press conference this afternoon, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia announced a new unit within the department called the Threat Management Unit aimed at getting ahead of future threats like these.
Police say TikTok trend may have made stealing Kia involved in Monday’s crash easier
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The vehicle involved in the crash that killed four teens Monday morning was reported stolen on Sunday night. The vehicle was a Kia, which according to Buffalo Police, is a brand of vehicle that is being stolen more often. Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said this uptick in Kia thefts is […]
