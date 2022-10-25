Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
AOL Corp
Charles Manson follower denied parole by California governor
A Charles Manson disciple who killed a man with a fork and scribbled messages in his blood was denied parole by California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday. A parole board had recommended 74-year-old Patricia Krenwinkel for release in May, but Newsom had the final say. “Beyond the brutal murders she...
Scott Peterson finally moved off California’s death row
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Scott Peterson has been moved off death row more than two years after the California Supreme Court overturned his death sentence for killing his pregnant wife two decades ago, corrections officials said Monday. Peterson was moved last week from San Quentin State Prison north of...
Biden battles California in Supreme Court fight over how to bring home the bacon
The Biden administration and the state of California will face off today in a case that will decide whether California is applying unconstitutional burden on other states.
4 years ago California ‘integrated’ prison yards. A judge paused the policy, citing violence
The judge’s order won’t slow down the closure of California Correctional Center.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Woman dubbed ‘Black Widow’ killer dies in state prison, California corrections officials say
Susan Russo, who was dubbed the “Black Widow” killer by prosecutors for having her husband murdered in 1994, died of natural causes on Friday, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reported. Russo was 67 years old. Russo was assigned to the Central California Women’s Facility in Chowchilla...
Ex-classmate convicted of murdering long-missing California student Kristin Smart
Oct 18 (Reuters) - A former classmate of Kristin Smart, the California college freshman whose 1996 disappearance had long been one of the state's most sensational unsolved crimes, was found guilty on Tuesday of first-degree murder for her death.
Dr. Phil, CBS seek attorney fees from 20-year-old who alleged assault at Utah ranch
A judge threw out the case in August. Hannah Archuleta sued last year, claiming the popular TV doctor recommended she be treated at a Utah camp, where she alleges she was sexually assaulted.
Here’s Why Police Think A Serial Killer Is On The Loose In California
Police have linked six murders through ballistics and have found a pattern with the victims.
California Governor Gavin Newsom REFUSES to free Charles Manson follower Patricia Krenwinkel, 74, after deeming the killer who murdered Sharon Tate and six others 'too dangerous' to release
California Governor Gavin Newsom has blocked the parole of Charles Manson follower Patricia Krenwinkel, more than five decades after she scrawled 'Helter Skelter' on a wall using the blood of one of their victims. Krenwinkel, now 74, and other followers of the cult leader terrorized the state in the late...
Eastern Washington Cattle Rancher Sentenced to 11 Years in Prison for 'Ghost Cattle' Scam
PASCO - A cattle rancher in Washington was sentenced on Tuesday to 11 years in prison for defrauding Tyson Foods Inc. and another company out of more than $244 million by charging the victim companies for the purported costs of purchasing and feeding hundreds of thousands of cattle that did not exist.
Gavin Newsom pushes for California to become sanctuary state for transgender youth
California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a press conference at The Unity Council on May 10, 2021 in Oakland, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Gov. Gavin Newsom has put new legislature into effect that will make California the first sanctuary state for transgender youth. Senate Bill 107, which was signed by...
No Parole for Manson Family Member Who Wrote ‘Helter Skelter’ in Blood at Murder Scene
California's longest-serving female inmate, former Charles Manson follower Patricia Krenwinkel, has been denied parole for the 15th time — this time by Gov. Gavin Newsom. The California governor's decision comes after a two-person parole board recommended Krenwinkel be released. Newsom believes Krenwinkel would still pose a threat to society if released.
California pig law exposes a divided America
Although it deals primarily with pigs, the California case that had oral arguments before the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday could potentially result in a decision as far-reaching as those striking down federal abortion protections and expanding gun rights. At issue is Proposition 12, the ballot measure California voters approved in 2018 requiring bigger cages […]
US supreme court to hear case on California’s ban on extreme confinement crates
Next week, the US supreme court will hear oral arguments in a case that could put climate, public health and animal welfare regulations across the country on the chopping block – from California’s ban on gas-powered cars by 2035 to state bans on food packaging that contains BPA or lead.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Louisiana Supreme Court: People sent to jail by racist jury rule not owed new trials
The Louisiana Supreme Court ruled Friday morning in the case of Reddick v. Louisiana denying some 1,500 people who are still in prison the right to a constitutional hearing. "This decision will be remembered as a grave misstep in Louisiana history," the Promise of Justice Initiative said in a statement.
Bakersfield Californian
Tastries owner prevails in lawsuit alleging discrimination
A lawsuit that has drawn national attention to Bakersfield arrived at another decision Friday when a Kern County judge ruled a Rosedale Highway business owner acted lawfully five years ago when she refused to make a wedding cake for a local lesbian couple before referring them to a different bakery.
californiaglobe.com
Gov. Newsom Revises Political Stunt As Californians Are Left Paying The Bill
Governor Gavin Newsom’s call for a special legislative session on December 5 to impose “windfall taxes” on oil companies is nothing but a political stunt and politics at its worst. If Newsom thinks there is price-gouging, then he should call the session for next week, not after...
Californians Will No Longer Have To Pay ‘Pink Tax”
A new law bans the “pink tax” and companies that violate it will face hefty fines.
Oklahoma, 16 other state attorneys general file amicus brief in Oregon same-sex wedding cake case
Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor and 16 other state attorneys general have filed an amicus brief with the U.S. Supreme Court in support of the Oregon bakery owners that refused to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple back in 2013.
Man convicted of killing missing California college student
The last man seen with Kristin Smart was convicted of killing the college freshman, who vanished from a California campus more than 25 years ago
Comments / 0