ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AOL Corp

Charles Manson follower denied parole by California governor

A Charles Manson disciple who killed a man with a fork and scribbled messages in his blood was denied parole by California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday. A parole board had recommended 74-year-old Patricia Krenwinkel for release in May, but Newsom had the final say. “Beyond the brutal murders she...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

California Governor Gavin Newsom REFUSES to free Charles Manson follower Patricia Krenwinkel, 74, after deeming the killer who murdered Sharon Tate and six others 'too dangerous' to release

California Governor Gavin Newsom has blocked the parole of Charles Manson follower Patricia Krenwinkel, more than five decades after she scrawled 'Helter Skelter' on a wall using the blood of one of their victims. Krenwinkel, now 74, and other followers of the cult leader terrorized the state in the late...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CalMatters

California pig law exposes a divided America

Although it deals primarily with pigs, the California case that had oral arguments before the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday could potentially result in a decision as far-reaching as those striking down federal abortion protections and expanding gun rights. At issue is Proposition 12, the ballot measure California voters approved in 2018 requiring bigger cages […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bakersfield Californian

Tastries owner prevails in lawsuit alleging discrimination

A lawsuit that has drawn national attention to Bakersfield arrived at another decision Friday when a Kern County judge ruled a Rosedale Highway business owner acted lawfully five years ago when she refused to make a wedding cake for a local lesbian couple before referring them to a different bakery.
BAKERSFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy