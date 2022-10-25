ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

Dearborn, October 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 2 days ago

There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Dearborn.

The Riverview Community High School soccer team will have a game with Fenton High School on October 25, 2022, 14:00:00.

Riverview Community High School
Fenton High School
October 25, 2022
14:00:00
2022 MHSAA Boys Soccer Playoffs

The Mason High School soccer team will have a game with Divine Child High School on October 25, 2022, 16:00:00.

Mason High School
Divine Child High School
October 25, 2022
16:00:00
2022 MHSAA Boys Soccer Playoffs

The Salem High School soccer team will have a game with Fordson High School on October 25, 2022, 16:00:00.

Salem High School
Fordson High School
October 25, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

