Dearborn, October 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Dearborn.
The Riverview Community High School soccer team will have a game with Fenton High School on October 25, 2022, 14:00:00.
Riverview Community High School
Fenton High School
October 25, 2022
14:00:00
2022 MHSAA Boys Soccer Playoffs
The Mason High School soccer team will have a game with Divine Child High School on October 25, 2022, 16:00:00.
Mason High School
Divine Child High School
October 25, 2022
16:00:00
2022 MHSAA Boys Soccer Playoffs
The Salem High School soccer team will have a game with Fordson High School on October 25, 2022, 16:00:00.
Salem High School
Fordson High School
October 25, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
