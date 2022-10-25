Manlius, October 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Manlius.
The New Hartford Senior High School soccer team will have a game with East Syracuse-Minoa Senior High School on October 25, 2022, 14:00:00.
New Hartford Senior High School
East Syracuse-Minoa Senior High School
October 25, 2022
14:00:00
2022 NYSPHSAASIII Boys Soccer Playoffs
The Watertown Senior High School soccer team will have a game with Christian Brothers Academy - Syracuse on October 25, 2022, 16:00:00.
Watertown Senior High School
Christian Brothers Academy - Syracuse
October 25, 2022
16:00:00
2022 NYSPHSAASIII Boys Soccer Playoffs
Comments / 0