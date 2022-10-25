ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manlius, NY

Manlius, October 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Manlius.

The New Hartford Senior High School soccer team will have a game with East Syracuse-Minoa Senior High School on October 25, 2022, 14:00:00.

New Hartford Senior High School
East Syracuse-Minoa Senior High School
October 25, 2022
14:00:00
2022 NYSPHSAASIII Boys Soccer Playoffs

The Watertown Senior High School soccer team will have a game with Christian Brothers Academy - Syracuse on October 25, 2022, 16:00:00.

Watertown Senior High School
Christian Brothers Academy - Syracuse
October 25, 2022
16:00:00
2022 NYSPHSAASIII Boys Soccer Playoffs

localsyr.com

Orange name captains for 2022-23 season

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The captains of the Syracuse women’s basketball team was selected for the 2022-23 season. The Orange will be led by captains Dyaisha Fair, Teisha Hyman, Kyra Wood, and head coach Felisha Legette-Jack. “We are excited that our team has selected our 2022-23 captains for...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Mike Williams Sets Commitment Date

Syracuse basketball recruiting target Mike Williams, a class of 2023 guard, has set his commitment date. Williams will announce on November 6th following official visits to Clemson, DePaul, LSU, Syracuse and Wake Forest along with an unofficial visit to VCU.  Williams officially visited the ...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse hasn’t experienced this since May

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s late October, almost Halloween, and usually by this time of year Syracuse has felt temperatures dip to 32 degrees or lower. Many other towns/communities have experienced a killing freeze across Central New York the past couple of weeks, but not Syracuse. The Storm Team forecast for Syracuse is for a […]
SYRACUSE, NY
theithacan.org

Q&A: Ithaca alumnus makes his name in sports broadcasting

Ithaca College has alumni that have succeeded in many different careers, and since attending the college, Tom Eschen ’11 has gone on to work in the sports broadcasting field. Eschen recently accepted a new position as a news anchor and reporter at CBS6-WRGB in Albany, all while he continues...
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

First Look: A vacant Syracuse gas station comes back to life as a premium deli

(In First Look, we visit to a new restaurant or bar in Central New York to give readers an idea of what to expect. Our food critics might visit these places eventually and give us their take, but we want to highlight what’s new in our area. If you know of a new place, email me at cmiller@syracuse.com or call/text me at 315-382-1984. If I take your suggestion, I just might buy you a meal.)
SYRACUSE, NY
iheartoswego.com

Connie Jean Moody – October 21, 2022

Connie Jean Moody, 53 of Oswego died Friday October 21, 2022 in Crouse Hospital, Syracuse, NY. She was born in Oswego and was the daughter of the late Donald and Sherry Drake Rice. Mrs. Moody was the widow of the late Kenneth Moody. Connie enjoyed singing and karaoke. She was...
OSWEGO, NY
iheartoswego.com

Kathleen A. Reed – October 25, 2022

Kathleen A. Reed, 75, of Oswego died Tuesday October 25, 2022 in Crouse Hospital, Syracuse after a long illness. Mrs. Reed always found enjoyment in gardening and her quiet time was spent reading her bible, and meditating on the scriptures she read. Mrs. Reed was a very loving and caring...
OSWEGO, NY
Syracuse.com

Man shot multiple times on Syracuse’s South Side

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 33-year-old man was shot multiple times on Syracuse’s South Side Tuesday night, police said. Around 9:14 p.m., police were called to the 100 block of Hope Avenue for reports of a shooting, according to a new release from Syracuse police on Wednesday. Officers found the...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

OCC cancels classes the same day President Biden is expected in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga Community College has canceled classes for Thursday, October 27, the same day President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit the Syracuse area. A college alert cites the cancellation as “due to a major Micron event being held on campus,” the same topic expected to...
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

A Winning Take 5 Ticket sold at Fastrac in Mohawk

MOHAWK, N.Y. – A winning Take 5 Ticket was sold at the Fastrac on Main Street in Mohawk on Sunday. If you purchased a Take 5 ticket for Sunday’s midday drawing at that Fastrac, be sure to check the numbers. There is one ticket out there that matches...
MOHAWK, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Stone’s Steakhouse closing, October 27

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Stone’s Steakhouse on Erie Blvd will be closing its doors on Thursday, October 27, according to its website. The restaurant is closing due to family health issues, along with rising costs, staffing issues, etc. owner April Stone says. April Stone says she opened the steakhouse to share her family’s Green Acres […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Entertainment retail store returns to Destiny USA in Syracuse

FYE (For Your Entertainment) recently opened in a 4,500-square-foot retail space on the mall’s first floor. Dubbed as “a premier pop culture destination for the whole family,” FYE sells brand name collectibles, apparel, candy, plush, home décor and other items. Marvel, Star Wars, Pokemon, Squishmallows, Funko and Naruto are among the popular brand names shoppers will find at FYE.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Mayor Walsh announces another road reconstruction project

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh has announced another road reconstruction project that will begin on October 27. The reconstruction is centered on Hood Ave. on the Northside. Crews will begin to pave Hood Ave. from Court St. to Butternut St. The road will remain open to...
SYRACUSE, NY
