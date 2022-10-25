Man uses AirTag to track down his stolen van

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said a pair of car thieves were taken into custody Sunday after the victim used GPS tracking to find his stolen van.

Police said the Chevy Express van was taken an hour earlier from outside a home on Avon in Berclair, and the owner of the vehicle located it in the backyard of a house on Victor in South Memphis. They said the victim had placed an Apple AirTag inside the van.

Officers said they spotted the victim’s stolen power tools through a window and got a search warrant for the house.

Jennifer Hopper, 37, and Charles Boyd, 41, were arrested and charged with theft of property and burglary of a vehicle.

The van and stolen tools were valued at around $6,000.

Hopper and Boyd are both being held on a $10,000 bond. They are scheduled to be in court on Tuesday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.