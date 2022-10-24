ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
rajah.com

Shotzi Talks Recent NXT Appearances

Smackdown Superstar Shotzi has been very busy as of late. After hosting NXT Halloween Havoc, and multiple appearances on NXT television, Shotzi appeared on Wednesday's edition of WWE's The Bump, where she shared her thoughts on the last few weeks of her career. Check out the comments from the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion below.
rajah.com

Serena Deeb Speaks Highly Of Cody Rhodes, Talks Coaching Less & Wrestling More

Serena Deeb recently spoke with The Flagship for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the women's wrestling star spoke about coaching less due to her increased wrestling schedule, as well as some high praise for "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes. Featured below are some of...
rajah.com

Road Dogg Talks Not Knowing Bray Wyatt Was Returning To The WWE

WWE producer and wrestling legend Road Dogg recently took to an episode of his "Oh… You Didn’t Know?" podcast, where he spoke about a number of topics such as how Bray Wyatt's WWE return was done so well and how he honestly had no idea Bray was returning to the WWE because he isn't in those inner circles anymore that talk about creative.
rajah.com

Bruce Prichard Talks Inspiration Behind WWE Hall Of Fame Character

During the latest recording of Something to Wrestle, WWE executive Bruce Prichard revealed the inspiration behind a WWE Hall Of Fame worthy character. Check out the highlights below. On the origins of The Godfather character:. “The Godfather was The Godfather. You like at Godfather’s previous life, he worked in gentleman’s...
rajah.com

WWE News: WWE Playlist Showcases Mandy Rose, Top 10 NXT Moments (Video)

-- The Top 10 NXT highlights are now available on WWE's official YouTube channel. Find out if your favorite moment made the list by viewing the embedded video:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, a fresh editiom of WWE Playlist has also been added to WWE's YouTube channel. Check...
rajah.com

WWE News: Kane's Strangest Matches, "Unknown Caller" Calls NXT (Video)

-- A fresh edition of WWE Playlist is now available on WWE's official YouTube channel!. Check out the video below, which is described as follows:. Watch these bizarre Kane matches against vampires, other giants, and a milkman. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, an "unknown caller" shared a mysterious...
rajah.com

Ric Flair Talks CM Punk Potentially Returning To The WWE

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair recently took to his "To Be The Man" podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as CM Punk potentially returning to WWE as in this day and age he can see just about anything happen. The Nature Boy also talked about how when CM Punk was working for the WWE a number of years back he thought he was better than John Cena, which is absolutely untrue as far as being the face of the company is concerned.
rajah.com

Caprice Coleman Reflects On The Hurt Business, Shares His Thoughts On The New Day

During his recent appearance on Da Podcast,former NWA Anarchy Television Champion Caprice Coleman shared his thoughts on current WWE Smackdown group the New Day. Coleman also reflected on The Hurt Business, and more. Check out the highlights below. On the New Day (Kofi Kingston, Big E, Xavier Woods):. “The thing...
rajah.com

Matt Hardy On Why Chris Jericho Is Similar To How Hulk Hogan Was In WCW

Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as how ROH World Champion Chris Jericho is so multi-talented that he understands how to do sports entertainment and wrestling as well and how Chris Jericho is similar to how Hulk Hogan was in WCW when the promotion was hot as he is the guy everyone knew.
rajah.com

The Challenge Star Says He Hope To Wrestle For WWE In 2023

A member of The Challenge cast has his eyes on WWE. During his interview with Wrestling Inc., Mark Long discussed his interest in WWE. Check out his comments below. On an invitation from NXT Head Writer Johnny Russo:. “And now that I live in Orlando, the [Performance Center] is right...
rajah.com

KiLynn King Talks NWA Not Running An Empowerrr Event This Year, Tony Khan Paying Attention

Pro wrestling star KiLynn King, who has competed in companies such as AEW and the NWA, recently spoke with Andrew Thompson from PostWrestling on a variety of topics, including NWA not having an Empowerrr Event this year and how you want to make sure that every booking for an event like that matters so it is only a matter of finding what works and what makes sense before putting up an event like that once again.
OHIO STATE
rajah.com

Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Advertised For Vulture Fest

Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions will be a part of this year's Vulture Fest. According to an announcement from the Los Angeles based festival, Sasha Banks and Naomi are scheduled to appear at the event:. “Have you ever been in the presence of real legends? Well, lucky you because...
LOS ANGELES, CA
rajah.com

Kofi Kingston Talks His Quick WWE SmackDown Match Against Brock Lesnar

WWE SmackDown Superstar Kofi Kingston recently spoke with Steve Fall at NBC Sports Boston on a number of topics such as his quick WWE Title Match against "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar on the October 4, 2019 episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX as well as how he has no idea why it was booked that way, but he doesn't want to dwell on the past because it won't serve him any purpose.
rajah.com

Apollo Crews On Working Shawn Michaels In NXT

In his recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Apollo Crews explained what it's like to work with WWE Hall Of Famer and first ever WWE Triple Crown Champion Shawn Michaels in NXT. Check out the comments from Crews below:. “How do you even put that into words, you know?...
rajah.com

William Regal Talks Seeing Something In Sasha Banks When Others In WWE Didn’t

Former WWE Star and current All Elite Wrestling Star William Regal recently took to his the Gentleman Villain podcast, where he discussed a number of topics such as meeting Sasha Banks for the first time in Boston when she was still 18 or 19. William Regal said:. “When I first...
rajah.com

WWE News: Halloween NFT's, Top 10 Devastating Knockouts (Video)

-- New Halloween themed NFT's are now available on WWEMoonsault.com. The new NFT's include WWE Hall Of Famer Kane, Monday Night Raw Superstar and The Judgement Day's own Rhea Ripley, as well as The Boogeyman. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, a fresh edition of WWE Top 10 has...
rajah.com

Arn Anderson Reveals He Hated The Job Of Being A WWE Producer

WWE Hall of Famer and pro wrestling legend "The Enforcer" Arn Anderson recently took to an episode of his “The Arn Show” podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how he hated the job of being a WWE producer because if something turns out to not be good in the matches it is automatically your fault.

Comments / 0

Community Policy