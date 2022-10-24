Two-time WWE Hall of Famer "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair recently took to his "To Be The Man" podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as CM Punk potentially returning to WWE as in this day and age he can see just about anything happen. The Nature Boy also talked about how when CM Punk was working for the WWE a number of years back he thought he was better than John Cena, which is absolutely untrue as far as being the face of the company is concerned.

2 DAYS AGO