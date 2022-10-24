Read full article on original website
Shotzi Talks Recent NXT Appearances
Smackdown Superstar Shotzi has been very busy as of late. After hosting NXT Halloween Havoc, and multiple appearances on NXT television, Shotzi appeared on Wednesday's edition of WWE's The Bump, where she shared her thoughts on the last few weeks of her career. Check out the comments from the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion below.
Wade Barrett Reveals When He Learned Of Commentary Move From NXT To SmackDown, Talks Potential In-Ring Return
Wade Barrett recently appeared as a guest on the Out Of Character podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the WWE and NXT commentator spoke about moving from the NXT brand to SmackDown on commentary, a potential in-ring return and more. Featured below are...
Serena Deeb Speaks Highly Of Cody Rhodes, Talks Coaching Less & Wrestling More
Serena Deeb recently spoke with The Flagship for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the women's wrestling star spoke about coaching less due to her increased wrestling schedule, as well as some high praise for "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes. Featured below are some of...
Road Dogg Talks Not Knowing Bray Wyatt Was Returning To The WWE
WWE producer and wrestling legend Road Dogg recently took to an episode of his "Oh… You Didn’t Know?" podcast, where he spoke about a number of topics such as how Bray Wyatt's WWE return was done so well and how he honestly had no idea Bray was returning to the WWE because he isn't in those inner circles anymore that talk about creative.
Stephanie McMahon Comments On 19-Year Anniversary With Paul "Triple H" Levesque, Shares Funny Photo
It's how long Paul Levesque and Stephanie McMahon-Levesque have spent life together. The WWE power couple took to social media on Wednesday to comment on their 19-year anniversary. Stephanie McMahon-Levesque took to Twitter to share a photo of the two dressed up like super heroes along with a caption that...
Bruce Prichard Talks Inspiration Behind WWE Hall Of Fame Character
During the latest recording of Something to Wrestle, WWE executive Bruce Prichard revealed the inspiration behind a WWE Hall Of Fame worthy character. Check out the highlights below. On the origins of The Godfather character:. “The Godfather was The Godfather. You like at Godfather’s previous life, he worked in gentleman’s...
WWE News: WWE Playlist Showcases Mandy Rose, Top 10 NXT Moments (Video)
-- The Top 10 NXT highlights are now available on WWE's official YouTube channel. Find out if your favorite moment made the list by viewing the embedded video:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, a fresh editiom of WWE Playlist has also been added to WWE's YouTube channel. Check...
WWE News: Kane's Strangest Matches, "Unknown Caller" Calls NXT (Video)
-- A fresh edition of WWE Playlist is now available on WWE's official YouTube channel!. Check out the video below, which is described as follows:. Watch these bizarre Kane matches against vampires, other giants, and a milkman. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, an "unknown caller" shared a mysterious...
Ric Flair Talks CM Punk Potentially Returning To The WWE
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair recently took to his "To Be The Man" podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as CM Punk potentially returning to WWE as in this day and age he can see just about anything happen. The Nature Boy also talked about how when CM Punk was working for the WWE a number of years back he thought he was better than John Cena, which is absolutely untrue as far as being the face of the company is concerned.
Caprice Coleman Reflects On The Hurt Business, Shares His Thoughts On The New Day
During his recent appearance on Da Podcast,former NWA Anarchy Television Champion Caprice Coleman shared his thoughts on current WWE Smackdown group the New Day. Coleman also reflected on The Hurt Business, and more. Check out the highlights below. On the New Day (Kofi Kingston, Big E, Xavier Woods):. “The thing...
Matt Hardy On Why Chris Jericho Is Similar To How Hulk Hogan Was In WCW
Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as how ROH World Champion Chris Jericho is so multi-talented that he understands how to do sports entertainment and wrestling as well and how Chris Jericho is similar to how Hulk Hogan was in WCW when the promotion was hot as he is the guy everyone knew.
The Challenge Star Says He Hope To Wrestle For WWE In 2023
A member of The Challenge cast has his eyes on WWE. During his interview with Wrestling Inc., Mark Long discussed his interest in WWE. Check out his comments below. On an invitation from NXT Head Writer Johnny Russo:. “And now that I live in Orlando, the [Performance Center] is right...
KiLynn King Talks NWA Not Running An Empowerrr Event This Year, Tony Khan Paying Attention
Pro wrestling star KiLynn King, who has competed in companies such as AEW and the NWA, recently spoke with Andrew Thompson from PostWrestling on a variety of topics, including NWA not having an Empowerrr Event this year and how you want to make sure that every booking for an event like that matters so it is only a matter of finding what works and what makes sense before putting up an event like that once again.
Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Advertised For Vulture Fest
Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions will be a part of this year's Vulture Fest. According to an announcement from the Los Angeles based festival, Sasha Banks and Naomi are scheduled to appear at the event:. “Have you ever been in the presence of real legends? Well, lucky you because...
Kofi Kingston Talks His Quick WWE SmackDown Match Against Brock Lesnar
WWE SmackDown Superstar Kofi Kingston recently spoke with Steve Fall at NBC Sports Boston on a number of topics such as his quick WWE Title Match against "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar on the October 4, 2019 episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX as well as how he has no idea why it was booked that way, but he doesn't want to dwell on the past because it won't serve him any purpose.
Apollo Crews On Working Shawn Michaels In NXT
In his recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Apollo Crews explained what it's like to work with WWE Hall Of Famer and first ever WWE Triple Crown Champion Shawn Michaels in NXT. Check out the comments from Crews below:. “How do you even put that into words, you know?...
Bryan Danielson Reveals He Almost Signed With ROH In 2018 When His Contract With WWE Was Up
Top AEW Star Bryan Danielson spoke with Inside The Ropes on a variety of topics such as how he almost signed with ROH in 2018 when his contract with WWE was up as well as how he was having a conversation with The Young Bucks and Cody Rhodes. Bryan Danielson...
William Regal Talks Seeing Something In Sasha Banks When Others In WWE Didn’t
Former WWE Star and current All Elite Wrestling Star William Regal recently took to his the Gentleman Villain podcast, where he discussed a number of topics such as meeting Sasha Banks for the first time in Boston when she was still 18 or 19. William Regal said:. “When I first...
WWE News: Halloween NFT's, Top 10 Devastating Knockouts (Video)
-- New Halloween themed NFT's are now available on WWEMoonsault.com. The new NFT's include WWE Hall Of Famer Kane, Monday Night Raw Superstar and The Judgement Day's own Rhea Ripley, as well as The Boogeyman. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, a fresh edition of WWE Top 10 has...
Arn Anderson Reveals He Hated The Job Of Being A WWE Producer
WWE Hall of Famer and pro wrestling legend "The Enforcer" Arn Anderson recently took to an episode of his “The Arn Show” podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how he hated the job of being a WWE producer because if something turns out to not be good in the matches it is automatically your fault.
