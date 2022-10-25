ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Nebraska Lottery’s “Pick 5” game were:

07-08-12-22-36

(seven, eight, twelve, twenty-two, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $82,000

