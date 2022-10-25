NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Monday:
2 By 2
Red Balls: 11-21, White Balls: 6-09
(Red Balls: eleven, twenty-one; White Balls: six, nine)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Lucky For Life
01-05-09-31-38, Lucky Ball: 3
(one, five, nine, thirty-one, thirty-eight; Lucky Ball: three)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 45,000,000
MyDaY
Month: 1, Day: 8, Year: 41
(Month: one; Day: eight; Year: forty-one)
Pick 3
4-3-4
(four, three, four)
Pick 5
07-08-12-22-36
(seven, eight, twelve, twenty-two, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $82,000
Powerball
18-23-35-45-54, Powerball: 16, Power Play: 4
(eighteen, twenty-three, thirty-five, forty-five, fifty-four; Powerball: sixteen; Power Play: four)
Estimated jackpot: $680,000,000
Comments / 0